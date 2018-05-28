One in every £5 spent on womenswear in 2017 was for plus-size clothes, according to FashionUnited. Despite that figure being so high, the UK high street still has some catching up to do when it comes to catering to plus-size women. But that doesn't mean there aren't any options out there. With summer (hopefully) on the way, it's time to reinvigorate your holiday wardrobe. And what better way to start than with a few styles from some affordable plus-size swimwear brands?

With so many choices in actual stores as well as online, it's becoming easier for plus-size women to find great swimwear options. Every single brand listed here offers a range of designs, whether you're into classic retro swimsuits, bold stripy numbers, more modern velvet styles, or even fruity printed bikinis.

Those who want a little support up top or who aren't comfortable with a two-piece won't be disappointed, and nor will those who want to show off their bodies in sexy cuts or loud prints. The likes of H&M and Figleaves have designed specific plus-size collections that certainly don't sacrifice style. And if you're on a strict budget, head to Boohoo or Forever 21 for cheap as chips swimwear that's also super fun.

Now, all you have to do is choose which swimsuits will make it into your suitcase.

Boohoo Plus Boohoo Plus Rebecca Velvet Bikini £15 Boohoo With well over 50 swimwear designs available, Boohoo is definitely leading in the plus-size category. There’s zero frumpiness, with styles ranging from leopard print and bold stripy swimsuits to sumptuous, velvet, and sultry cut-out bikinis. Sizes start at a UK 16 with most going up to a UK size 24. Note that a couple cut off at a UK 22. Buy Now

Simply Be Simply Be Simply Yours Strappy Halter Bikini Top £24 Simply Be Simply Be’s range isn’t for the shy types. Focusing on vibrant colours and bold prints, the retailer offers literally hundreds of swimwear and beach styles to choose from. Each is available up to a UK size 28 (with a few available in a UK 32) with bra-like bikini tops going up to a 46DD. It’s pretty affordable too, with prices for a full bikini starting from around £20. Buy Now

Navabi Navabi Caya Coco Decorative Ring Swimsuit £55 Navabi Navabi's swimwear section offers one of the biggest selections for women and is perfect for those looking to inject a little flair into their beach wardrobes. Loud swimsuits meet more full coverage options like swim shorts and tunics. Items are a little pricier than the others on this list, but the luxe fabrics and opulent shades are well worth the expense if you're a frequent jet-setter. The brand also offers one of the widest size ranges, going from a UK 14 to 32. However, the widest selection of styles does stop at a size 20. Buy Now

H&M+ H&M Frill-Trimmed Swimsuit £24.99 H&M H&M+ is ideal if you’re looking to stock up on a few swimwear pieces. With prices starting from £12.99 and going up to a still affordable £34.99, you won’t break the bank shopping here. Bikinis come in several styles, including balconette and high-waisted. Prints are vibrant, but not too intense. Swimsuits, on the other hand, are pretty neutral, offering shaping and support. Every single style is available from a UK 18 to 28 with bra-like bikini tops starting at a 36D and finishing at a 38F. Buy Now

Figleaves Figleaves Icon Spot Mesh Underwired Shaping Halter Black Swimsuit £60 Figleaves Although Figleaves is an online retailer, you can usually find their designs in the likes of Next. The brand offers a range of chic swimwear styles from its own line as well as by other brands, including figure-hugging monochrome swimsuits and more out-there printed tankinis. Even the skimpiest of bikinis proves to be supportive. (The only downside is the lack of plus-size models on the site.) Due to stock from different brands, sizes can work in one of three ways: numbered sizing going up to a UK 26, bust size which stops at 44FF, or a small/medium/large range which finishes at a UK 18-equivalent XXLarge. To save confusion, Figleaves offers comparative size guides for each brand. Buy Now

Forever 21 Forever 21 Plus Size Striped Plunging One-Piece Swimsuit £25 Forever 21 Great for the trend-conscious, Forever 21’s offering is modelled by a diverse range of plus-size women, giving more women the chance to see what the swimsuits might look like on their bodies. Simple one-shade designs are teamed with dreamy watercolour prints, with a couple of kimonos thrown in for good measure. Sizes are a little odd, however. There are four of them: ranging from 0X up to 3X. 0X is the equivalent of a UK 18, while 3X is equal to a UK 24. All styles are available in each size. Buy Now

ASOS Curve ASOS ASOS Design Curve Colourblock Cupped Underwired Swimsuit £35 ASOS Not only does ASOS Curve carry a great array of swimwear, it also provides everything you’d ever want from a poolside wardrobe. There are floral and stripy prints galore, as well as floaty maxi dresses and lightweight co-ords for when you want more coverage Some styles from the brand go up to a UK 30, but the widest selection is at a UK 26 and below. Bust sizes reach 42F. As you’ve probably come to learn with ASOS, the prices are rather fantastic. Buy Now

Evans Evans Plum Frill Swimsuit £36 Evans You may think of Evans as a place where your mum shops, but the store’s swimwear range is actually pretty impressive. The usual floral prints feature along with gorgeous aqua swimsuits and even a couple of swim dresses, if you’re feeling something different. There are also plenty of cover-ups for when you need some respite from the sun. UK 30 is the biggest size available in each design, with bust sizes going from a 38D to a 38J. Buy Now

River Island River Island Plus White Pineapple Ruched Halter Bikini Top £30 River Island River Island doesn’t carry a huge selection of swimwear, but at least there’s something. Decidedly fashion-forward, each style is stand-out whether you choose the bright red swimsuit or pineapple print two-piece. Sizing for each style starts at a UK 18 and ends at a UK 28, and everything is below £50. Buy Now

Curvissa Curvissa Curvy Kate Ahoy Halterneck Tankini Top £44 Curvissa Curvissa sells a range of bikinis and swimsuits from brands that simultaneously aim to celebrate and support women’s bodies. Curvy Kate and Pour Moi feature alongside Curvissa’s own selection. There's a variety of styles, from a full two-piece bikini to a tankini. Although some are a little on the expensive side, there are plenty of options if you’re on a budget. Sizes differ depending on the brand, but most go up to between a UK 22 and 28 with a select few reaching a size 32. Buy Now