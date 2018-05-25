Today marks day six of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's married life. It's also the day the world found out what Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas disliked about the wedding. Hold your horses because it's not quite as dramatic as you thought. There's no late declaration of "I object" or a snide comment about the Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress.

Instead, it turns out Bonas — who OK! reports split from the royal in 2014 after a two-year relationship — wasn't a huge fan of the dress code. In a column penned for The Spectator, the 29-year-old admitted to finding hats "tricky to wear." She explained that the recent royal wedding was the one time that she couldn't avoid the accessory:

Friends are starting to get married, which means the dilemma of British wedding attire. Hats. Why do I find hats so tricky? Tricky to wear, tricky to look at, and extremely tricky for the poor soul sitting in the pew behind. Most of the time I avoid headgear. This can prompt disapproving looks from the older generation. Last weekend I attended the royal wedding. The invitation clearly stated that guests must wear hats. Yikes. I opted for a minimal feathered number - and can only hope I got it right.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite her initial qualms, Bonas certainly satisfied the dress code on the day. She arrived at Windsor Castle wearing a bespoke striped dress by Eponine London, which she accessorized with a subtle feathered pink fascinator.

Several other royal wedding guests chose much more flamboyant hat designs. Actress Priyanka Chopra's lilac Philip Treacy design was commended by fellow milliners in the Express , while Amal Clooney stunned in an eye-catching yellow hat that matched her mustard Stella McCartney dress.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After stealing the show at Prince William's wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, it was expected that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie would up the ante this time round. But instead, the pair opted for low-key designs instead, looking elegant as they arrived with their father, the Duke of York.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bonas wasn't the only ex of Harry's to attend his wedding. Chelsy Davy also turned up. She reportedly spent seven years in close proximity to the royal family as Harry's girlfriend, even becoming chummy with the Duchess of Cambridge, according to Marie Claire, before splitting from the prince in 2011.

While Bonas was all-smiles on the day, 32-year-old Davy was caught off guard by some of the cameras, with the internet immediately and unfairly jumping to the conclusion that she was unhappy for her former boyfriend. Whatever the cause, her facial expression quickly became a meme online.

Judging by their attendance at the wedding, it appears that both Bonas and Davy are on good terms with Harry. However, despite being invited to the wedding ceremony, it was reported by Vanity Fair that neither received an invitation to the exclusive evening reception.

The magazine also reports that Davy and Prince Harry reportedly had a tearful phone call shortly before the big day. A family friend told the magazine that it was "a parting call in which they both acknowledged Harry was moving on. Chelsy was quite emotional about it all, she was in tears and almost didn't go to the wedding. In the end, she went and promised Harry she wouldn't try and gatecrash the party."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Whether you're in a new relationship or still single, it can be hard watching your ex-boyfriend walk down the aisle with someone else, especially when it's on the scale of the royal wedding. Props to these two women for turning up on the day and living their best life.

And as for Cressida Bonas' hat comment, I totally agree. Hats are a right royal pain and no one should be forced to wear them. The end.