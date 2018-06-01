So many people have been there. You start a new job and before you know it, you're locked into the same repetitive routine, day in day out, and it's just not what you thought it would be. So what next? If you're sat there thinking, "Should I quit my job?", I hate to state the obvious but bills still have to be paid so giving up work altogether might not be an option. But if you think the problem is bigger than the specific role, it might be time to consider a career change. Perhaps it's time to find something you love doing during the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 p.m?

A recent study conducted by Opinium on behalf of Microsoft has shown that more and more Brits are turning their hobbies into careers. The findings reveal that one in eight have already turned their hobby into a vocation, with nearly two-thirds of under 25s in the process of doing so. Commenting on the study in a press release, Microsoft director Nick Hedderman said: "The influence of social media and technology has had a prominent impact, with the desire to pursue careers in areas like vlogging, photography and coding coming out very strongly."

So does turning your passion into your nine to five sound tempting? Well, if you're in doubt, there are some surefire signs it's time for a career change. Check them out below.

1 You Browse Job Vacancies Regularly Giphy Monitoring job sites in the hope of finding something (anything) else is a definite sign you are unhappy at work. But if similar roles fill with you with a sense of dread, it may be time to get the heck out of your industry. What's the point in jumping from one job to another if what the role entails makes you miserable? Just saying.

2 You Actually Talk About Quitting Giphy Being at the stage where you talk quitting more regularly than advancing in your role it isn't a good sign. So if thoughts of handing in your notice are consistently cropping up, it could be time to stop talking and start acting. It's NOT normal to wake up with a sense of dread every morning. Following a career path that you are passionate about shouldn't always feel so, well, like a job. In Michael Jackson's words, "Make that change."

3 Being Late Or Unprepared No Longer Phases You Giphy Letting your performance slip in work can happen for lots of reasons, but when it is a gradual decline to a point where you don't actually care, well, the alarm bells should probably be ringing. Ask yourself "Why don't I care anymore?" If your heart is no longer in it, maybe it's time to take action. And by maybe I mean obviously.

4 You Don't Enjoy What You Do Giphy True, not everyone is in a role they love — but why does that have to include you? Because seriously, you don't have to be in that crowd. Girl, carpe diem. If you're in a job but would rather be doing anything else, then try to do something about it. Get a job that you do love in an industry you care about. Life is not about having regrets.

5 You See Your Job As A Money Source Rather Than Anything Fulfilling Giphy Is money the only reason you're sticking with your job? If you see your career as purely a source of income rather than a fulfilling part of your life, then maybe that line of work isn't for you. It's important here to work out what you want from a job. If it's more than just money, try to work out what might fulfil you and chase that dream.

6 You Feel Jealous Giphy Ever felt your inner green-eyed monster trying to pop out while listening to a friend talking about their job? Try not to feel jealous. Get inspired. If you like the sound of what they're doing, why not get involved? Your job isn't a prison sentence — you're free to walk anytime you like, so don't be afraid to try something new.

7 You're Bored AF Giphy Everyone can feel a bit bored at work now and again. But if that feeling is constant, it's not a good sign. It's important to feel challenged and motivated at work, not just for you but your employer too. It's unlikely you're going to churn out your best if you have zero interest in the task at hand. A job shouldn't be so punishing. Perhaps it's time for a change of scenery.

8 Your Mental Health Is Suffering Giphy This is a very important sign to watch out for. If your job is causing you constant stress, anxiety, and even making you depressed, it's essential you do what is best for your health. Put yourself first and consider taking some time off to work out next steps, with a career change being a possible good option. It's often the case that employees spend more time at work than they do at home, so it's important you enjoy what you do.