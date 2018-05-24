So that's it. The lemon and elderflower cake has been eaten, the wedding breakfast enjoyed, and the champagne well and truly quaffed. Harry and Meghan's well-wishers have put down their Union Jack flags, packed away their sleeping bags, and returned home from Windsor. If you're feeling blue now that the festivities are over, there are plenty of equally fun events scheduled for the next six months, with Britain's next Royal wedding coming sooner than you might think.

Before that, the newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex certainly have plenty to look forward to. According to Travel & Leisure, they'll soon be heading to Namibia for their honeymoon — after attending the Queen's garden party to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday on May 22, that is.

But what about us mere mortals? With the speculation about Meghan's dress now over, and the pageantry all concluded, you may be wondering what upcoming festivities there are to look forward to. Luckily, there are lots of brilliant events taking place in the UK this year, many of them involving our newlywed royals, with sport, music, and some rather lovely flowers thrown in. Here are some of the best British events to look forward to now that the royal wedding is over — including, yes, another royal wedding.

1 Chelsea Flower Show, May 22-26 WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This event takes place in the royal borough of Kensington and Chelsea, with members of the royal family, including the Queen, typically in attendance. It's about as close as you can get to a proper royal shindig, and there's even champagne thrown in too. The five-day festival sees some of the most high-profile horticulturalists from around the world set up spectacular gardens in the grounds of the Royal Chelsea Hospital. Tickets can be hard to come by, but the floral splendour can be enjoyed by all via the BBC's TV coverage and the Royal Horticultural Society Instagram account and website.

2 Trooping The Colour, June 9 Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While those who love their birthday would probably enjoy an annual parade to celebrate, it's only the Queen who actually gets one. The annual Trooping the Colour ceremony sees members of the Queen's Guard march along Horse Guards Parade, which is on the approach to Buckingham Palace, to the sound of trumpets and drums. Her Majesty receives first a royal salute from the soldiers, then a 41-gun salute, before she and other members of the royal family watch a ceremonial military flypast from the palace balcony. The event has been taking place since 1748, but this year's parade will be even more significant as it marks not only the Queen's official birthday, but 65 years since her coronation. Quite the achievement, and one you can watch on BBC One.

3 Royal Ascot, June 19-23 Julian Herbert/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images A day at the races is a staple of the British summer season, and Royal Ascot is the most regal of them of all. Thanks to the event's notoriously strict dress code, half the fun is seeing how guests navigate the ever-evolving list of rules and regulations. Last year jumpsuits were in, while fascinators were out, and I look forward to seeing this year's sartorial drama unfold. You can watch overage on ITV, so look out for the best of the unusual headwear on Ladies Day, and if you're lucky enough to find yourself in the Royal Enclosure, make sure to remember your top hat and tails.

4 Wimbledon, July 2-15 Pool/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images If there's anything more quintessentially British than a royal wedding, it's Wimbledon. The historic tennis tournament is still one of the most anticipated events in the sporting calendar and its trophy coveted by Grand Slam stars. With an all-white dress code for athletes, manicured lawns, and lashings of strawberries and cream, even the utterly unsporty can join in the fun. The Royal Box is where the action is at, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge frequently in attendance, along with a slew of other celebrities. The tournament will be available to watch on BBC, but if you still can't wrap your head around the scoring system, seek out the 2004 rom-com Wimbledon starring Paul Bettany and Kirsten Dunst. You won't regret it.

5 Henley Regatta, July 4-8 Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Queen is the patron of Henley Royal Regatta, and while neither she nor other royals attend, much of British society still flocks to the banks of the river Thames in the quaint town of Henley to watch the rowing races. While mainly a sporting event, it doubles as a fantastic opportunity for that classic English pastime — striped blazer spotting.

6 Notting Hill Carnival, Aug. 26-27 Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While Notting Hill Carnival lacks a royal connection, it's such a British institution that it had to be a part of this list. Bringing the flavour of the Caribbean to London, the carnival is a celebration the British West Indian community. The landmark event sees thousands take to the streets in their finest festival attire (think Rihanna at Crop Over rather than Kate Moss at Glastonbury) and dance to bashment, dancehall, and soca music, while sampling traditional dishes like jerk chicken, roti, and rice and peas. The event takes place over two days during the August bank holiday and sends demand for Red Stripe and rum punch through the roof.

7 Another Royal Wedding, Oct. 18 WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you've been bitten by the royal bug, then you'll be thrilled to know that Megan and Harry's isn't the only royal marriage taking place in 2018. Nor is it the only one in Windsor. On October 18, Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie of York will wed her her fiancé Jack Brooksbank at the same St George's Chapel in Windsor where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their vows. The world's media will again be in attendance, and it's sure to be every bit as spectacular as Harry and Meghan's.