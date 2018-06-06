Army drama Our Girl has been making headlines since it made its debut on our TV screens in 2014 and its star Michelle Keegan has been getting her fair share of the limelight since. Along with Keegan, the BBC series features loads of great talented actors, though not all may be as instantly recognisable as our fave medic Georgie. Olly Rix is one such actor. Seem familiar? That is because before he secured the role of Bones, he had plenty of other credits to his name. But who is Olly Rix and what do we need to know about him?

Rix has joined the cast of the new series of Our Girl as they embark on a training mission in Nigeria. He takes on the role of Bones, who will replace Elvis, played by Luke Pasqualino, as head of the special forces unit. It's also heavily suspected he might replace Elvis in Georgie's heart too. An actor doesn't just land himself a role in an acclaimed BBC drama out of nowhere, though, and Rix's impressive resume and background shows exactly why he was chosen for the role. So, where do you already know his face from, and more importantly, why will he be your new favourite character in Our Girl?

Rix didn't start out in television, and instead amassed most of his experience from acting in theatre production. According to his IMDB profile, Rix graduated with a degree in English Literature from Trinity College Oxford. He then honed his passion for performance and followed it through with by training at the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) for two years, according to The Sun. LAMDA gave Rix an opportunity to learn more about professional acting, which was a step up from what was previously just university drama societies.

Rix's break came when he was chosen to star in the main role in Shakespeare's Cardenio, a text considered to be the playwright's "lost play." A review in the Guardian described the performance as an "engrossing theatrical event", which, is pretty solid feedback for a young actor taking on such a large role. The young actor's career quickly picked up and he landed some very impressive roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company in productions of Richard II, where the king was played by none other than David Tennant.

Rix garnered even more attention when he was chosen to star in ABC's drama, Of Kings And Prophets, described as an "epic biblical saga of faith, ambition and betrayal as told through the eyes of a battle-weary king, a powerful and resentful prophet and a resourceful young shepherd on a collision course with destiny." Or, more succinctly (and excitingly) in the Guardian, as "the Bible meets Game Of Thrones." Sounds interesting, right? This is probably where you will have spotted Rix before and it was perhaps his meatiest TV role before snagging the Our Girl part.

Smaller TV roles have presented themselves along the way, with Rix also credited for appearing in Death Comes To Pemberley, Midsomer Murders, The Musketeers, and WPC 56. And in 2017, fans might remember the actor from the TV movie The Machine.

Without a doubt, viewers should be excited to see where not only Rix's character Bones goes in Our Girl, but also for the inevitable gigs that starring in a major BBC drama will create for the actor. With experience other actors would kill for, the world is Rix's proverbial oyster. As the fourth season of the UK's fave army drama has just kicked off, there is still plenty of time to tune in and pretend you were an Olly Rix stan since his Shakespeare days.