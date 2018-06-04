Kem Cetinay and Amber Davis were crowned the King and Queen of Love Island 2017 after the nation fell head over heels for their ever-so-dysfunctional yet unstoppable romance. The couple's fiery relationship throughout the series meant they were constantly going at it — be it in the bedroom or in an explosive row. Yet, somehow, they always managed to defy the odds and come out stronger, which is why fans were shocked at the news of their parting ways just five months after they left the villa. So why did Kem and Amber breakup after captivating us with their on-screen chemistry?

In a joint statement released in December 2017 and reported in The Sun, the couple revealed that they would be going their separate ways despite talking weddings and babies to OK! just a few months prior. The statement read: "With sadness, we’ve decided to separate. Our schedules made it difficult. We’ll remain good friends." A month later, Amber explained the reasons behind their breakup during a live TV appearance on ITV’s Lorraine, saying: "I think it was just so intense and it was a mutual decision. It did fizzle out because we were so busy. But we're still really good friends."

Despite this however, the 20-year-old reality TV star admitted that the split had taken a toll on her. "I definitely used alcohol as a coping mechanism for the heartbreak," she told Lorraine Kelly in the interview. "You drink, drink, drink, you let your hair down and have fun, and I took about four steps back when I should have actually powered through. I'm such a moper. When I drink, the next day, I'm moping around, feeling sorry for myself. [Alcohol is] a depressant. Then I'd get myself into a little rut."

Lorraine on YouTube

After noticing a pattern, Amber said she stopped drinking altogether for a while, and as a result, felt "healthier" and more "refreshed." She added: "I'm up in the morning, I've got goals, I've got tasks, and I'm a lot happier in myself."

But will the Love Island winners ever get back together? At first, Amber insisted she was open to what the future may hold. "I'm not ruling anything out," she said in the same interview. "I think both of us need to concentrate on our careers first and I definitely need to grow up a little bit before I commit myself to anything too serious. But you know I will always have a special place in my heart for him because we experienced so much together."

Love Island/ITV

However, it looks like that glimmer of hope has been dashed away as Amber has since started dating someone new, posting pictures of herself on Twitter and Instagram with an Essex lad named James Hawkins. As reported by OK!, Hawkins is a friend of footballer Bradley Dack, who MailOnline claims to be in an on-off relationship with Olivia Attwood.

Meanwhile, Kem has been linked to Scarlett Moffatt in a report by OK!, but has previously insisted that he is content living the single life. "If I'm brutally honest, I'm pretty happy where I am at the moment," he told MailOnline in January. "I'm happy being single... and I'm really happy with how things are going," he added in the interview with the publication.

Guess there won't be a reunion anytime soon then.

Kem and Amber aren't the only Love Island couple to split since the show ended. Fellow favourites Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes also ended their relationship earlier this year. Speaking on ITV's Loose Women, Olivia opened up about Chris dumping her over the phone while they were still filming for their ITV spinoff Crackin' On. "Obviously I'm not going to be able to watch it. It was horrendous to live it. I wanted to wait until the cameras were gone and be with Chris on our own," she said. "We had a conversation later on after but it kind of, it went on for ages. It was done then. He said I am serious. I’m going to remember that forever."

Turns out maintaining a relationship outside of sunny Majorca is harder than expected. ITV, can you send them all back, please?