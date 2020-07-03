Sex & Relationships
3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Mend A Broken Friendship During Mercury Retrograde
So, you and your friend had a falling out years ago and haven't spoken since. But ever since shelter-at-home began, you've felt like maybe it's finally time to extend an olive branch. After all, life's way too short to hold onto grudges. If you've been itching to mend a broken friendship, Mercury retrograde is the perfect time to do it.
"Under any retrograde, we are pushed inward to think about our true desires," astrologer Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., tells Bustle. "While Mercury retrograde in emotional Cancer will have a stronger impact on specific signs, many signs might try to reconnect and mend friendships."
Whenever Mercury goes backward, it's a time to reflect on the past so you can clear out unnecessary baggage to move forward. If a former friend has been on your mind recently, this summer's retrograde may be pushing you to think about why you had a falling out. If it's been a while since you've thought about it, you may realize that your friendship ended over a misunderstanding or that you didn't put in as much effort into the friendship that you should have. A conversation with your old friend could clear a lot of things up.
According to Robyn, Mercury retrogrades tend to have a stronger effect on some signs more than others, depending on where Mercury is. It can make things like getting back together with an ex or reconnecting with a friend more or less successful. So, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to mend a broken friendship during summer 2020's Mercury retrograde.