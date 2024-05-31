If I’m being entirely honest, I don’t wear sunscreen nearly as often as I should.

In part, this is because I typically have at least a bit of makeup on, and to be honest most SPF formulas don’t layer very well beneath my favorite foundations. Moreover, I have super-sensitive skin, and struggle to find sunscreens that won’t irritate it.

One brand that I — and many other girlies with similarly reactive skin — turn to for products that won’t mess with our complexions is The Outset. The Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster-founded brand is stacked with ultra-luxe, fragrance-free formulas, and encourages minimalistic mindset of using fewer, better products (versus an entire 12-step routine) to keep skin healthy.

As a big stan of the existing products in the line, I was thrilled when the brand launched its first-ever sunscreen, Hydrasheer™ 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, earlier this month.

The promise? To seamlessly fall into your daily skin care routine, play nice with makeup, protect against harsh UV rays, hydrate, and never, ever leave a white cast. A tall order, indeed.

Given how much I love the rest of The Outset’s collections, my expectations were *very* high — and spoiler: I wasn’t at all disappointed.

Here’s an honest review of the serum-like sunscreen.

Fast Facts

Price: $44

$44 Best For: An everyday sunscreen that has big-time skin care benefits

An everyday sunscreen that has big-time skin care benefits Rating: 10/10

10/10 What I Love: This SPF sheers out in an instant, leaving skin dewy, refreshed, and without a white cast

The Hydrasheer™ SPF 30

Made with sensitive and acne-prone skin in mind, the Hydrasheer™ 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 is a non-greasy formula that is filled with deeply hydrating botanicals, like snow mushroom, plus skin-strengthening ingredients like ceramides and niacinamide.

The sheer, fragrance-free lotion blends away in an instant, revealing a nourished and protected complexion.

The Outset

Hydrasheer™ is also a Hawaii-compliant formula, which essentially means it’s made without common chemical sunscreen ingredients (namely oxybenzone and octinoxate) that could potentially harm the ocean’s coral reefs. Like the rest of the brand’s collection, this SPF is ultra-clean, vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free, and nut-allergen-free.

Key Ingredients

Hyaluroset™ Complex: Unique to The Outset, this ingredient is a botanical-based hyaluronic acid that deeply nourishes and smooths skin.

Unique to The Outset, this ingredient is a botanical-based hyaluronic acid that deeply nourishes and smooths skin. Snow Mushroom: Formally known as tremella fuciformis, snow mushroom instantly hydrates, soothes, and heals skin.

Formally known as tremella fuciformis, snow mushroom instantly hydrates, soothes, and heals skin. Niacinamide : This powerhouse skin care ingredient improves the look of fine lines, lessens the appearance of dark spots, and brightens the complexion.

This powerhouse skin care ingredient improves the look of fine lines, lessens the appearance of dark spots, and brightens the complexion. Ceramides: This underrated hero ingredient strengthens your skin’s sensitive barrier and adds major hydration.

First Impressions: Instant Win

When I first used Hydrasheer™, I fell in love with how hydrating and soothing the formula felt on my skin. While the sunscreen initially comes out white, it almost immediately blends away. What’s left is a completely sheer layer of protection without a single trace of white cast.

But don’t just take my word for it: For true proof of the product’s blendability, I tested it on my husband’s deep complexion. While many sunscreens take forever to sink in on his skin (and tend to give it a gray or purple tint), this one was practically invisible.

As far as the texture goes, it feels like a lightweight, everyday moisturizer but with the juicy finish of a serum. Based on that alone, it would be a great hydrating addition to any routine, but the fact that it’s infused with SPF 30 to defend against UV damage just makes it that much better. If you’ve been looking for a sunscreen you actually *want* to apply every morning (the way dermatologists are begging you to), consider this the one.

Wearing SPF beneath and on top of makeup Olivia Rose Rushing

To my surprise, it also layers beautifully on top of makeup. I recommend rubbing a bit between your palms and then gently patting (not rubbing) all over so you don’t disturb the glam underneath. The result is a dewy refresh without any of the dreaded caking.

My only gripe, I suppose, is that the bottle is a bit small and will require more frequent refills (though it's in line with similar products on the market and, of course, is travel-friendly, which I love).

An Everyday Sunscreen Of Dreams

2024 has seen a lot of exciting sunscreen launches, but very few of them have been game-changing enough to become must-haves in my book. Until recently, Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow Dew Balm SPF 45 was one of the only ones that passed the test, but now, The Outset’s Hydrasheer has scored a spot on that very short list.

Not only does the formula wear well with my makeup, but it also floods my skin with hydration to leave it dewy and refreshed.

Needless to say, I will be going through this stuff very quickly this summer—and once you get your hands on it, you will be, too.