39 Things That Make You Look & Feel So Damn Good For Under $35

Self-care is essential, but the how is different for everyone. For some, self-care looks a lot like buying the latest health and wellness products to pamper themselves. If that sounds like you, here’s a pretty comprehensive list of things that will make you look and feel so damn good. All of these items are less than $35 and, lucky for you, just a few clicks away on Amazon.

From acupressure mats to an essential oil diffuser bracelet that works on the go to a soothing heated eye mask, there are plenty of products on this list to help with life's daily stresses. If a home spa experience is how you like to relax, lean back and make your hair shine with an avocado hair mask that also gets rid of tangles or try a moisturizing Himalayan salt scrub with thousands of fans to exfoliate your skin.

Now, some of the items on this list may seem a bit bizarre at first, but hundreds of reviewers swear by their genius. So keep scrolling, you’re bound to find something on this list that’s life-changing. And in times like these, who couldn't use a little (or a lot of) uplift in their life?

01 This Sulfate-Free Hair Mask That Amps Up The Shine Majestic Pure Avocado and Coconut Hair Mask Amazon $19 See on Amazon For shiny, frizz-free hair, try this avocado hair mask that's blended with shea butter, coconut oil, and biotin. Formulated for dry, damaged, and chemically treated hair, this deep conditioning mask is suitable for all hair types, and it's sulfate-free, too. And the reviewers? They love it. One wrote: "I love this hair mask. It smells so good and left my hair shiny, smooth, and full of volume."

02 These Cute Head Wraps That Keep Your Hair Out Of Your Face ELACUCOS Boho Head Wraps (4-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon These cotton head wraps are soft and stretchy for maximum comfort. Use them to keep your style in place, your hair off of your face, or for absorbing sweat during a tough workout (or just a hot day). The four-packs range from solids to fun florals so there are plenty of styles to choose from.

03 This Hot Air Brush For A Salon-Quality Blowout At Home John Frieda Hot Air Brush Amazon $35 See on Amazon With ionic technology, John Frieda’s hot air brush dials down the damage and offers up an easy salon-quality blowout at home. The titanium ceramic barrel provides even heat with no hot spots, and two heat settings give you more control to set your style while a cool shot setting locks it all in. It's available in a 1- and 1.5-inch size.

04 A Ceramic Styler With 3 Attachments Conair 3-in-1 Ceramic Styler Amazon $35 See on Amazon Whether you want your hair voluminous and wavy, silky and straight, or you just need to remove a few tangles, the Conair ceramic styler offers up 1875 watts of power and three attachments that are locked and loaded to get you there. Tourmaline tech protects hair from damage and cuts frizz down by as much as 75%. Designed with three heat options and two speed settings, this styler offers plenty of options for your style, and when your all done, the cool shot button locks it in place.

05 This Scalp Massager To Detangle And De-Stress Maxsoft Scalp Massager Amazon $9 See on Amazon Use this scalp massager with your favorite shampoo or treatment to detangle and de-stress. Suitable for all hair types, this brush fits comfortably in your hand, and it can be used on wet or dry hair. It's also an easy way to distribute product throughout your scalp and strands. Choose from three colors.

06 This Vibrating Facial Roller That's So Relaxing Finishing Touch Vibrating Facial Roller Amazon $19 See on Amazon This vibrating facial roller stimulates blood flow and relaxes your face for glowing skin. What’s more, the eye press helps reduce puffiness and dark circles. Use this roller to prep your skin for serums. To kick things up a notch, put the roller in the fridge for a cooling boost.

07 This Styling Cream Infused Packed With Argan Oil Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream Amazon $34 See on Amazon This hydrating styling cream combines argan oil with a touch of hold for a dynamite at-home blowout. Just apply the cream to damp hair and style as usual. This styling cream works on all hair types, and a pea-sized drop fights frizz and humidity. "Nothing conditions my hair or brings out the curls as well as Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream," one customer raved.

08 This Seriously Relaxing Lavender-Scented Heated Eye Mask TOPOINT Heated Eye Mask Amazon $19 See on Amazon Made with mulberry silk that is breathable and soft, this heated eye mask gives you an assist for deep relaxation, a good night's sleep, or to relieve fatigue and tension. Scented with lavender, this mask offers a bit of aromatherapy, too. Choose from five heat settings, and set the timer to shut off automatically, anywhere from 10 to 60 minutes.

09 This LED Face Mask That Helps You Stand Out From The Crowd TECZERO Light-Up Face Mask Amazon $33 See on Amazon If you have to wear a mask, why not have some fun with it? Stand out from the crowd with this LED mask, and switch between seven colorful lights and five flashing modes with the touch of a button. The led mask charges via USB, and runs for two to four hours on each charge.

10 This LED Nail Lamp For Perfect At-Home Gel Manicures SUNUV LED Nail Lamp Amazon $30 See on Amazon For a salon-quality manicure, this UV Gel Nail Lamp dries and cures nails quickly. Plus, it's easy to use, and a convenient power switch lets you toggle between 24 watts for lighter gel coats and 48 watts for thicker coats. Just apply your favorite gel, choose the appropriate wattage, and set the timer. The lamp will shut off automatically when the time is up or when your hand (or foot) is removed.

11 This Essential Oil Bracelet For An Aromatherapy Boost Anywhere Romanda Essential Oil Diffuser Bracelet (8-Pieces) Amazon $17 See on Amazon For an easy way to de-stress, this elegant essential oil diffuser bracelet is basically aromatherapy at your fingertips (well, almost). Just add two or three drops of your favorite oil to the cotton pads, and you’re set. The surgical steel bracelet is hypoallergenic, and it won’t leak, so there are no worries about a mess or oils on sensitive skin, and the leather strap is adjustable for a comfortable fit. One reviewer commented, "What a great idea! Discs are interchangeable depending on what color you are wearing. The essential oil you choose to use will last all day and throughout the night!"

12 This Heated Eyelash Curler For 24-Hour Lashes Dust2Oasis Heated Eyelash Curler Amazon $23 See on Amazon For curled lashes that last up to 24 hours, this heated eyelash curler heats up within 10 seconds. This charges via USB, and it’s compact (about the size of a tube of lipstick), so you can even toss it in your bag and take it with you. Each order includes an eyelash comb and a cleaning brush, too.

13 These Cloud-Like Slippers Made With Memory Foam HALLUCI Plush Slippers Amazon $24 See on Amazon Putter around the house in style with these comfortable plush slippers. Made with high-density memory foam, these slippers cradle your feet to make it feel like you're walking on clouds. The anti-slip EVA sole is waterproof, and at 3/4 inches thick, you can walk outside for quick errands without worry. These slippers are hand washable, and there are several color options and sizes

14 These Balls For A Great Massage At Home Kieba Massage Lacrosse Balls (2-Pack) Amazon $11 See on Amazon These massage balls target pressure points to tackle tough muscle knots and relieve tension. Made from 100% solid rubber, they are sturdy with just the right amount of give and super versatile, too. Use them in a seated position or while lying down, and because they're small and portable, you can take them with you wherever you go.

15 This Rainfall Showerhead That Delivers Consistent Pressure Mesun High Pressure Showerhead Amazon $38 See on Amazon This 12-inch stainless steel rainfall showerhead gives you full-body coverage each time you step into the shower. Optimized for most levels of water pressure, this shower head provides consistent, powerful pressure no matter what's going on. Installation is super easy with no tools are required. Choose from three finishes to suit your bathroom.

16 These Retractable Back Scratchers That Offer A Helping Hand Bhbuy Retractable Back Scratchers (5-Pack) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Relieve pesky itchy spots with this set of colorful back scratchers. This back scratcher extends your reach all the way out to 27 inches, helping you get to those hard-to-reach spots, and when you’re done, they collapse back down for easy storage or even travel. Each order comes in an assortment of colors.

17 This Cold Therapy Roll-On With A Vanishing Scent Cryoderm Pain Relieving Roll-On (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See on Amazon Made with all-natural plant-based ingredients, this cold therapy roll-on brings welcome relief from minor aches. This formula is greaseless, so there’s no oily mess to worry about, and although it’s made with eucalyptus, the vanishing scent means it won't irritate most people who are sensitive to fragrance. One user wrote: "I have used Cryoderm for around 10 yrs. for pain in my joints, back pain, foot pain, headaches, cooling off at the Gym [...] This product has worked for me, and I would [recommend] it to anyone with pain issues. It has natural healing herbs in it, like Arnica, menthol, and MSM."

18 This Eyeliner Stamp That Saves A Ton Of Time iMethod Eyeliner Stamp Amazon $12 See on Amazon This eyeliner stamp helps you take back your time in the mornings, so you can spend it sipping coffee, instead of trying to perfect that elusive cat-eye. Each set contains two stamps (one for the right eye and one for the left eye), and the waterproof stamps are well-inked, so filling them in is a breeze. One reviewer raved, "This product is amazing [...] The wing eyeliner stamp helped me create the perfect wing. I love the fact that it’s two liners for both sides. I wore this liner the whole night without it smudging, can’t wait to create more looks with it."

19 This Massager You Can Use On Feet, Necks & More Addaday Deep Tissue Massage Roller Amazon $9 See on Amazon This deep tissue massage roller is as easy as set and roll to use. With pinpoint precision, this massager helps with soreness and fatigue, and works on backs, feet, necks, legs, arms, and more. "My message therapist recommended this product to help me work on my legs between sessions. I have been suffering from plantar fasciitis and this has really helped to keep the pressure points in my calf muscles under control," one Amazon customer raved.

20 This Brightening Peel That's Gentle & Packed With Vitamins Dr.G Brightening Peeling Gel Amazon $15 See on Amazon Dr.G’s Brightening Peeling Gel sloughs off dead skin for gentle but serious results. This gel formula has a natural peeling effect, and because it’s infused with vitamins C and E, it leaves skin feeling soft and revitalized. With hundreds of five-star reviews, this is a fan favorite, too. Customers note that it works so well, they've even used it on feet and hands. "This stuff is amazing!" one fan with sensitive skin wrote. "Every single dry and dull patch gone and even my roughest spots feel like baby-skin!"

21 This Acupressure Mat & Pillow Set That Hurts So Good ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $24 See on Amazon Thousands of acupressure points in this back mat and pillow set work together to improve circulation and relieve sore muscles, tightness, and aches. The cushioned foam mat is large enough to cover your whole back, and combined with the neck pillow massager, there are over 7,000 pressure points. There are several color options, and with thousands of ratings on Amazon, this one is a user favorite. One user said of this mat: “Clearly evil but extremely effective.”

22 This Foot Scrubber That Exfoliates & Massages With 1,000+ Bristles Tbestmax Foot Scrubber Amazon $19 See on Amazon With more than 1,000 bristles on the top and bottom of this foot scrubbing sandal (plus a pumice stone embedded in the footbed), this gadget leaves your feet feeling clean, exfoliated, and refreshed. Six powerful suction cups hold the foot scrubber in place so you can freely scrub away without slipping.

23 This Posture Corrector That Might Help With Back Aches Swiss Safe Posture Corrector Amazon $20 See on Amazon This posture corrector helps you put an end to slouching and hunching which might be causing those neck and back aches. Lightweight and barely there, this posture corrector can be worn comfortably under your clothes. This brace may take some getting used to though, so the manufacturer recommends starting out in short 15-minute increments. "Flexible comfortable and good for outdoor use too fixed my back and neck issues in a week," one customer wrote.

24 This Spine Massager That Uses Trigger Point Therapy mwellewm Cervical Spine Alignment Device Amazon $19 See on Amazon This uniquely designed massager uses trigger point therapy to help with stress, aches, stiff necks, and more. It's as easy to use as lying on top of it and giving yourself a little massage, though some suggest putting it in a silk or other smooth bag first to avoid getting your hair caught. "For anyone who slouches and carries their stress in their shoulders, I would not hesitate to get this," one customer raved.

25 This Silicone Back Scrubber That Gets Your Whole Back HONOMA Back Scrubber Amazon $12 See on Amazon For a gentle skin massage or refreshing exfoliation, you may want to give this dual-sided silicone back scrubber a go. This massager is generously sized (it measures 28.5 inches) to cover your whole back, and you can choose between the superfine side or the side with coarser bristles. Two handles allow for easy handling, and they double as convenient drying hooks between uses. Choose from four colors.

26 This $20 Facial Brush That Deeply Cleans & Exfoliates Liberex Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $20 See on Amazon This waterproof rotating facial cleansing brush deep cleans your face to remove traces of dirt, oil, and makeup other cleansers can leave behind. Additionally, it exfoliates your skin for a glow. The smart timer function reminds you to move across your face, and the device turns off after two minutes, so there’s no chance of overdoing it. This cleaning brush charges via USB, and it can run for 30 days on one charge. Best of all, it comes with two brushes so you have a backup.

27 This Gel Face Mask That Works Both Hot & Cold FOMI Care Therapy Gel Bead Face Mask Amazon $13 See on Amazon This hot and cold therapy mask helps with sinuses, pressure, headaches, and more — it even works on puffy eyes and dark circles. Generously sized to cover the forehead and cheeks, this mask conforms to the contours of your face even when it's cold. Place the mask in the refrigerator for an ice pack effect or microwave it for a warm compress.

28 This Leg Elevation Foam Pillow With A Washable Cover Zelen Leg Elevation Wedge Pillow Amazon $38 See on Amazon Kick back and elevate your leg with this U-shaped pillow. Made from high-density foam, the semi-circle arc design elevates and cradles your leg to take some of the strain off. The soft plush cover is removable and machine washable. One reviewer wrote, “I love this pillow for my post-op on my ankle. My only regret is [I] didn't buy it sooner.”

29 This Adjustable Foot Rest That Improves Your Posture Embody Care Adjustable Footrest Amazon $26 See on Amazon This footrest massager is designed to improve circulation, massage the pressure points in your feet, and reduce pain spots. It has an anti-slip surface, and it adjusts and swivels for maximum comfort whether you're working from home, working from the office, or just enjoying some TV. One reviewer wrote, “I bought this for myself to use at home [...] I just adjust this beauty to the height I need and have zero pain! It has been a lifesaver. I love the massage feature, it’s not a true massage, but definitely helps with circulation on my feet and feels great!”

30 This Electric Foot File That Smoothes Your Toes IWEEL Electric Foot File Amazon $19 See on Amazon This electric foot file offers a spa-like pedicure (without the price tag) for incredibly soft feet. Three different rollers (fine, regular, and course) slough off dead, callused skin, and with the touch of a button, users can toggle between two speeds. Low speeds are suitable for hands and delicate skin, while higher speeds are best for the thick skin on your feet. This foot file is waterproof and can run for 120 minutes on a charge. One user commented, “Great item and price just what I was looking for my feet. After treatment feels so nice."

31 These Comfy Pants You'll Want To Wear Everywhere CRZ YOGA Sweat Pants Amazon $30 See on Amazon Made with stretchy fabric that doesn’t wrinkle, these sweatpants are mid-rise and ankle length, so they're ideal for puttering around the house, traveling, running errands, and everything else in between. The drawstring closure keeps things comfy and adjustable, and the side pockets are deep enough to hold your cellphone, wallet, or keys. Choose from 13 colors, and it's available in sizes X-Small to XX-Large.

32 These Tag-Free Bras That Are So Comfortable Fruit of the Loom Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See on Amazon These pull-on cotton bras provide just enough support but are so comfortable you might forget you're wearing it. There are no bulky seams, tags, or fuss. With a pull-on style, it keep things super simple, and the three-packs come in an assortment of colors. Thousands of customers have given this a five-star review.

33 This Rich Lavender Hand Cream With Powerful Moisturizers J.R. Watkins Moisturizing Lavender Hand Cream Amazon $9 See on Amazon Infused with shea butter, cocoa butter, and avocado oil, this lavender hand cream by J.R. Watkins softens your hands and relieves dry, cracked skin, leaving behind a light, relaxing scent. Made with plant-based ingredients, this cream is safe for sensitive skin, and it’s cruelty-free. One happy fan wrote, "This is above all my favorite brand of hand creams, and I've tried a TON. Shea Butter is at the top of the list of ingredients, so it's very moisturizing."

34 This Cult-Classic Himalayan Salt Scrub M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub Amazon $33 See on Amazon Enjoy a spa day at home with this Himalayan Salt Scrub that's infused with lychee fruit and sweet almond oil. More than 6,000 users have given this salt scrub a 4.8-star overall rating, elevating it to a real cult classic. One reviewer raved: “This product changed my life! This is the first salt scrub I have ever bought. SO HAPPY I DID! I’m still amazed [at] how my skin feels, so soft."

35 This Giant Heating Pad That Soothes Sore Muscles Asani Electric Heating Pad Amazon $25 See on Amazon This large heating pad heats up quickly to bring welcome relief. Use it to ease sore muscles, manage cramps, or maybe just use the generously sized pocket to warm your feet on a cold day. There are three temperature settings to choose from, and with a long 10-foot cord. What’s more, this heating pad is even machine washable. And according to reviewers, pets love it just as much as humans.

36 This Powerful Eye Cream That Brightens & Moisturizes Pure Biology Premium Total Eye Cream Serum Amazon $32 See on Amazon Made with a blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, shea butter, and argan oil, this eye cream deeply hydrates your eye area to reduce puffiness and brighten. With hundreds of five-star ratings, this eye cream is a fan favorite. One user commented: “This stuff really works! I wish I would've taken pictures when I first started to use this product. It has only been a week, and my dark circles and puffy eyes are diminishing.”

37 This Foot Rocker That Gives Your Leg Muscles A Deep Stretch Vive Foot Rocker Amazon $19 See on Amazon This foot rocker is designed to improve circulation and to give leg muscles a deep stretch. Slip-resistant treads and a raised heel plate keep your feet in place, and rubber strips along the bottom prevent the rocker from sliding as you use it. It also comes with a spike ball that works on feet, necks, shoulders, and more.

38 This Hand Massager That Rolls Out Stiffness Gaiam Restore Hand Therapy Kit Amazon $10 See on Amazon Try this easy-to-grip, two-sided hand massager to work out that stiffness typing and scrolling all day causes. One side has two rollers to stimulate blood flow and roll out stiffness, while the other features a single roller to target pressure points for a pinpoint massage. Some use it on arms, legs, and other spots, too. "I do a lot of hand work as an acrobat and web developer. This is fun to use multiple times throughout the day. It feels really good and it feels like it relaxes my extensors," one customer raved.