Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If you’re tired of waiting around for your love life to begin, especially as the summer heats up, then it might be time to make some bold moves. Don’t just take my word for it — this week’s tarot reading backs me up.

Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of love-related questions for the days ahead, and he also shared some helpful advice for putting yourself out there.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating or my relationship this week?

While it would be nice if a relationship magically fell into your lap, dating requires you to get out there and make moves. The King of Wands represents leadership, confidence, and a dynamic presence, and according to Wang, it’s encouraging you to take charge and be more assertive in your romantic endeavors this week.

“It’s a reminder to be decisive, take initiative, and lead with passion and courage,” he says. If you’re tired of hearing your well-meaning friends say “the right person will come your way when you least expect it,” then you’ll want to take matters into your own hands.

While finding a partner often comes down to sheer, dumb luck, you can increase your odds by socializing, swiping on apps, and making bold moves. Go to that backyard party you were invited to, say yes to happy hour, and see how many people you can talk to. The more folks you rub elbows with, the more likely you are to meet someone special.

If you already have an SO, this is the week to invest more energy into your relationship. The wands suit in tarot is all about fire, creativity, and expansion, and the King of Wands rules it all. Take this as your excuse to plan a fun vacation or faraway road trip that’ll put you both outside your comfort zone.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

If you’re single, the week ahead could feel like a proverbial slap in the face. It’ll seem like you can’t escape the couples holding hands, the couples in cafes, or the couples smooching at the bus stop. As you walk past, you might feel pangs of loneliness — and who could blame you?

The Five of Pentacles represents a sense of lack or feeling left out, says Wang, and it could be an underlying theme for the week. For a quick pick-me-up in these moments, remember all the other types of love you have in your life, whether it’s family, friends, roommates, or pets. “Avoid dwelling on negative thoughts,” he says, and instead focus on all of these amazing connections.

If you’re feeling lonely while in a relationship, it may be time for you and your partner to invest more energy into each other. That advice also pairs well with the King of Wands card above. Step outside your usual routine and remember to date each other, even if you’ve been together for years. Make dinner plans for this Friday to reignite your spark.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

When the Judgment card pops up in a tarot reading, it represents a sense of awakening and reflection and it also encourages you to let go of the old to make way for the new. In regard to your love life, Wang says it could suggest your partner is reassessing their feelings for you — as well as the relationship as a whole.

While that makes it sound like a breakup is on the horizon, it isn’t necessarily a bad thing. “They may be experiencing a period of clarity, leading them to understand their emotions more deeply,” he says. “This reassessment can bring about positive transformations, as it is an opportunity for growth and renewal in your connection.”

The best way to navigate this week is by having open and honest conversations so you can both share your feelings and doublecheck that you’re still on the same page. It’ll be temping to say all the right things in an effort to not rock the boat, but the Judgement card invites you to dive deep.

Bring up any questions or concerns you might have about your relationship, share how you feel about your partner, and ask them to do the same. As Wang says, this period of introspection will actually strengthen your bond and help you to feel closer in the long run.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor