7 Warmest Jackets In The World That Won't Break The Bank — PHOTOS

Trying to find the perfect winter jacket that will keep you warm even when you know the temperature is going to dip well below freezing is no easy task. That's why I've decided to take a deep dive into the world of jacket retailers to find the warmest jackets in the world for winter.

Full disclosure: I'm choosing not to include what is truly considered "the warmest jacket in the world" in this list because it's over $1,000 dollars (you can snag the jacket online at Bergdorf Goodman for $1,275 dollars, to be exact). The Snow Mantra Parka from Canada Goose, a Toronto-based coat brand, is allegedly the warmest jacket money can buy. GearJunkie reported the jacket "has serviced polar expeditions and Mount Everest climbs for decades" and is "purportedly favored by researchers at the South Pole." While I'm all about staying warm, a knee length puff parka meant for temperatures down to minus-70 degrees Fahrenheit seems mildly like overkill for walking down Fifth Avenue.

Luckily, there are fabulous alternatives in a variety of price ranges for those of us not ready to drop a month of rent on this coat. Keep scrolling to peruse some of the warmest jackets money can buy.

1. Valuker Women's Down Coat with Fur Hood

Valuker Women's Down Coat with Fur Hood, $105, Amazon

Made with a combination of 90 percent duck down and 10 percent feather fill, this warm coat from Valuker is a great buy. The fitted waist helps cinch in this coat to hug it even closer to your body, letting less heat escape. Each arm also has an elasticized cuff at the end to seal in any body heat that might escape from your arms. It's designed with a removable hood that is lined with faux fur to keep you extra warm and block out any freezing wind. The inside has a plush lining that will feel soft against your skin, and the two-way zipper makes this coat easy to take off once you get safely indoors. Where the designers of this coat really hit a home run is with its pockets. Not only does it have two deep exterior pockets you can sink your hands into, but it also has an interior pocket where you can keep important items safe and secure.

What fans say: "I have now worn this amazing jacket during extremely cold weather. I do not need to add additional layers underneath! This jacket is the warmest coat I have ever owned. The real down is the best insulation I could want. I love this beautiful and warm coat."

2. Columbia Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket

Columbia Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket, $140, Amazon

This insulated jacket from Columbia has won over nearly 2,000 fans on Amazon, with many claiming this is the warmest jacket they've ever owned. From neck to hemline, this jacket spans 33 inches long (in a size small) to give you maximum coverage when the temperature drops. It also features Columbia's famous "Omni-heat" thermal reflective lining, which is specially designed with silver dots that reflect any escaping body heat back toward you. Each arm has an elasticized cuff to prevent heat from escaping at your hands, as well. And, the jacket is water resistant and lightweight enough that you can easily take it with you when you travel. It's available in 20 colors so you can pick one that matches your style.

What fans say: "I've been looking for a lightweight warm jacket that isn't too poofy. I don't like to feel like a marshmallow as we have winter for months here. This jacket has been the warmest winter jacket I have ever owned and I am so happy with it!"

3. Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, $140, Amazon

This down jacket from Orolay became wildly popular on Amazon for a reason. While the exterior fabric is made of 100 percent polyester, the fill is 90 percent duck down and 10 percent feather. That means, like jackets above, this coat traps heat to your body really well. The hood is not removable, but it is lined with a shearling fabric that'll keep your head toasty warm when the weather gets windy. And, best of all, it has a ridiculous number of pockets. Not only does it have two deep pockets for your hands, it also has four zippered pockets on the front (two vertical zipped pockets and two horizontal zipped pockets). That means you'll have plenty of room to store away anything you need to keep safe from the elements. You can also unzip either side of this jacket to reveal an additional side panel that gives you more space to move about. You can get it in navy, grey, beige, black, and green (pictured above).

What fans say: "Love this coat! It is by far the warmest coat I own. I wore it all the time the past two winters I’ve had it, in Utah and in Michigan (down to negative temperatures). I normally wear size large and it is true to size, with room to wear sweaters under. I’m 6’0 and it covers my butt, which is nice."

4. Wantdo Women's Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket

Wantdo Women's Mountain Waterproof Ski Jacket, $80, Amazon

This beloved ski jacket has all the makings of one of the warmest jackets in the world. It's made with a 2,400-tex polyester fibre (for reference tex refers to the density of the fibers, and is measured by the mass of the material per 1000 meters). That means this ski jacket is dense enough to keep heat trapped inside when the weather chills. It also has adjustable cuffs that are made with elastic to retain warmth, and an internal drawcord hem to lock the cold out. While it's advertised as waterproof, most reviewers say it's better for lighter rain storms. This jacket has two zippered hand pockets, one zippered chest pocket, one internal pocket, and an earphone line where you can string your headphones into your jacket. Thousands of skiers and non-skiers love this jacket for freezing cold weather. Even better, you can get it in one of 11 different colors.

What fans say: "This is the warmest jacket I have owned in years. With this below zero weather I’ve been encountering, I’ve needed something that would keep me warm through it. This jacket did just that. I haven’t been cold since purchasing."

5. Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Down Jacket

Wantdo Women's Hooded Packable Down Jacket, $60, Amazon

While this shorter-length down jacket doesn't offer quite as much coverage as its full-length counterparts, it's still a great pick for frigid temperatures. Designed with an 80 percent duck down and 20 percent feather filling, this soft coat is lightweight yet insulated. Both the hem and the cuffs have nylon-bound elastic to seal in your body heat. And, the hood can be easily detached from the jacket whenever you don't need it. Like the ski jacket above, this coat has a media port where you can easily string your headphones to listen to music or a podcast without exposing yourself to ice cold air. It even has five pockets (including two deep interior pockets), so you can bring everything you need with you. Snag it in one of seven neutral colors.

What fans say: "Love this coat! It’s super light weight but warm. It is currently 29 degrees Fahrenheit and I just walked my son to school 3 blocks there and 3 blocks back and the coat kept me very warm. So excited to finally have a winter coat that is not bulky!"

6. Tanming Women's Double Breasted Wool Blend Pea Coat

Tanming Women's Double Breasted Wool Blend Pea Coat, $71, Amazon

Even though wool coats tend not to be as warm as a down jacket, this pea coat is still worth your time. The double-breasted design of this wool jacket allows you to really button up to lock in as much body heat as possible. Even better, the interior is lined with a second layer of padded cotton to further insulate against the cold and windy weather. It has two deep pockets on either side you can sink your hands into, and a hood that can block out freezing wind. While this may not be the singularly warmest coat in the world, it's a great wool blend pea coat you won't regret having in your closet.

What fans say: "The lining is perfect. It is quilted and soft and it keeps you warm. The hood is perfect for light rain or snow. Stylish, cozy, and warm. I was impressed. A coat like this is hard to find! Very happy!"

7. iLoveSIA Women's Down Alternative Puffer Coat

iLoveSIA Women's Down Alternative Puffer Coat, $50, Amazon

For a hypoallergenic coat made without duck or goose feathers, this down alternative puffer really stands up to freezing weather. It has four built-in pockets — two zippered and two slanted pockets to fit all manner of items. This mid-length jacket provides enough coverage to keep your butt and upper thighs from freezing in the cold weather. Like most down and down alternative jackets, this coat isn't waterproof. But the shell is water resistant, which should be enough to get you through a light drizzle or snowstorm. But, what's best about this jacket is its lifetime guarantee. You can exchange this coat for a full refund at any point if it isn't to your liking.

What fans say: "This is a very warm, light weight coat. It will pack and compress well. It is long and comes about mid-thigh. I wore this coat in Boston when the temperatures were 12F and that's not including the wind chill and I stayed warm. From an aesthetic purpose, it looks like a very nice coat."

Did you know that you can find L.L. Bean coupons at the Bustle Coupons page? Bustle Coupons is a service provided by Groupon in collaboration with BDG Media, Inc. Each time you use a coupon or promo code from Bustle Coupons to make a purchase, Groupon and BDG Media, Inc. earn a small commission. This article was created independently from Bustle's sales department.

Images: Courtesy of Brands

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.