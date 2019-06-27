There's nothing better than slipping your feet into a warm pair of fur-lined shoes when it's freezing outside. My toes are often the first part of my body to get cold and the last part to warm up, but luckily warm lining can mitigate that problem. But after a few months of wear, my winter boots often look worn down, so I wanted to learn how to clean the fur lining of shoes and get them looking brand new.

I know there are a million ways to help your winter boots last longer, and I usually try to follow those rules as well as possible. I'm fanatical about waterproofing my winter shoes, letting them dry between wears and cleaning salt stains as soon as they pop up. But as much as I want to be perfect, I'm totally in the habit of wearing my fur-lined shoes without socks. Yes, you're technically not supposed to wear UGG boots with socks, so I'm safe there. But my less expensive moccasins and fur-lined boots are nowhere near as nice as my UGG boots, and they're not designed with the same fibers. If I forget to wear socks, they get dirty fast. Luckily, I learned how to clean them quickly and easily. Here's how to clean them.

1. Deodorize

First of all, if there's a smell, you'll need to deodorize your shoes. The night before you plan to clean them, sprinkle some baking soda inside the boots and let it sit overnight. In the morning, shake out the powder and move onto the next step.

2. Using A Wash Cloth, Scrub The Inside With Soap

Start by lightly dampening your wash cloth with water, then add a small amount of liquid soap to the cloth. "Use a wipe, or cloth with gentle soap applied, gently wiping to the side," Peter Pierce, quality control manager at White Mountain shoes tells Bustle. Then, gently scrub the inside of your shoes, taking extra care on the areas that look the dirtiest. "[But] for a tougher stain use some more pressure," Pierce adds.

3. Use A Toothbrush For Serious Stains

Next, remove stubborn stains with an old toothbrush. First, run it under some water, then add a small amount of soap. Use it to concentrate on areas with tough spots.

4. Get Rid Of Excess Soap

Rinse the cloth until the water runs clear, then dampen it again with fresh water. Use it to "rinse" any excess soap out of the shoes.

6. Use A Hairdryer If You Need To Wear Your Shoes Quickly

If you're in a rush, or the fur is matted down and you want it to look extra fluffy, use a hairdryer to lightly fluff it back up. However, Pierce does advise that this isn't always the best idea for drying the lining. "Be careful not to damage the faux fur with too much heat," he says. "Air drying and time is best."

5. Air Dry

Even if you're in a rush, it's best to let the shoes dry overnight. This way, you can ensure that the lining won't get damaged.

Follow those simple steps and your shoes will be good as new in practically no time.

This post was originally published on Dec. 10, 2015. It was updated and republished on June 27, 2019.