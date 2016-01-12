After vying for Chris Soules' heart on The Bachelor Season 19 (and a brief stint on Season 11 of The Bachelorette) Britt Nilsson is doing just fine. Not only did she find love offscreen, but she and her husband Jeremy Byrne are expecting their first child together.

Her happy ending has been a long time coming. After being sent home by Chris in Week 7 on The Bachelor, Britt returned to face off against Kaitlyn Bristowe to see which lucky lady would be the next Bachelorette. And while Kaitlyn was ultimately chosen, Britt began dating Brady Toops, whom she met on the show. The pair broke up in July 2015, according to E! Online, but it was for the best, because Britt soon began dating her husband-to-be — or rather, got back together with her ex-boyfriend/future husband.

The couple explained in a YouTube video on Britt's channel that they actually met in July 2011, when they were set up by a mutual friend. The couple split after dating for seven months. Jeremy, who is a hairstylist and musician, said the reason for the breakup was because they "both felt like it wasn't the right time." During their four years apart, Britt made her appearances on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, while Jeremy got engaged to someone else. "The whole interim, I was still like, in love with him, thinking about him.... So it was very painful and frustrating," Britt recalled.

However, after praying about it and talking with friends and family, the couple eventually got back together again in September 2015 — this time for good. After dating for about two years, Us Weekly reported that Britt and Jeremy got married at Green Oak Ranch in Vista, California, on Sept. 9, 2017. "Jeremy's great-grandfather actually started this ranch way back when, so it's been in his family forever," Britt told Us Weekly at the time.

Then, on Dec. 14, 2019, Britt and Jeremy announced that they were pregnant, according to People. Their baby (who we now know is a girl) is due in mid-June, so Britt should be giving birth any day now. "I feel excited and overwhelmed and... this is just something that's always happened to other people and not to me!" Britt said in an announcement video, per the article. "But it's like, the biggest blessing. I love other people's kids, I just can't imagine how much I'm going to love our little baby."

They've taken to calling their little girl "boobah," and Britt has posted several Instagram videos celebrating her pregnant belly, newfound freckles, and double chin. "[I]t's not all flowering meadows and peaceful dreams of motherhood," she captioned a May 17 post, "it's also hormones and backaches and sausage-toes and midnight runs to get hot chips and fudgsicles."

However, it's all been worth it, and Britt and Jeremy can't wait to meet their little "boobah."