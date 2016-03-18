After a few years of sleeping on a dorm room mattress (that, if I had to guess, was stuffed with newspapers and the broken dreams of freshmen), I’m now a ridiculously huge fan of things that make my bed more comfortable. In fact, I’m now 100% positive that adulthood has hit me full force, because in addition to knitting, purchasing vegetables, and being the one who insists upon a pre-Thanksgiving dinner photograph, lying down in my comfortable and cosy bed at night is one of my favorite things to do in the world.

In fact, sleeping in general is one of the greatest things about being an adult. I, for one, am thrilled that it’s no longer considered cool to stay up all night, and that people stopped asking me to attend their slumber parties. A bedroom should be a sanctuary — a place of rest, rejuvenation, and comfort, and if you’re not getting several hours of uninterrupted sleep every night, I really, honestly feel for you. That’s why I compiled a list of the best ways to turn your bed into the most cloud-like, rest-inducing wad of fabric you’ve ever fortunately laid down upon. Superior sleep experience, here you come.

1. Make Any Mattress More Comfortable With This Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

If your mattress isn’t the best, but you don’t have the funds or the patience to replace it, this gel-infused memory foam topper is an awesome alternative. It’s two inches thick and supports all your curves and contours, without feeling overly warm or suffocating. Thousands of reviewers have left glowing reviews on Amazon claiming it’s like sleeping on a cloud, and their old, painful mattress got a facelift overnight. And at $50, you won't find a better deal.

2. Invest In This Really, Really Good Pillow

Spending $60 on pillow may seem like a lot. But according to over 14,000 glowing Amazon reviews and even several editors here at Bustle, this pillow is actually life-changing. The pillow is filled with high-quality memory foam and microfiber, has medium-firm support, and is completely adjustable. It even comes with an extra half pound of filling that you can add if you want a plumper pillow. The pillows liner is stretchy, lightweight, and designed to support different sleep positions. The outer case is made of a soft, breathable blend of bamboo-derived viscose rayon and polyester which is both hypoallergenic and dust-mite resistant.

3. Support Your Whole Body With A U-Shaped Pillow

This high quality U-shaped body pillow effortlessly molds to the contours of your body, providing ultimate comfort and support from head to toe, but especially in your lower back and hips. It’s really soft and warm, and the cover slips off for easy machine washing. Whether pregnant, recovering from surgery, or just a fan of a good night’s sleep, reviewers are in love with this pillow; they say they’ll never again sleep without it.

4. Sleep On These Super Soft (Yet, Durable) Microfiber Sheets

These Lullabi linen sheets have thousands of glowing reviews, and for a good reason. They’re made from the highest quality microfiber material, and even though they’re dust-mite and stain-resistant, they’re still entirely breathable. They come in an array of different colors and sizes, and they won’t fade or shrink when you wash them. Reviewers love the design and fit of these sheets, and they can’t stop raving about how soft, comfortable, and "like velvet" they are.

5. Night Sweats? Swap Your Pillow For A Cooling Gel Pillow

This memory foam pillow targets stress-collecting areas in your head and neck to provide the best night’s sleep possible, all while molding to your shape. On top, there’s a gel-cooling pad to keep you from overheating, and it comes with an aloe-infused cover to deliver a smooth and relaxing sleep. The pillow itself is also hypoallergenic and dust-mite resistant, so waking up with irritated sinuses might just be a thing of the past.

6. Upgrade To A Silk Pillowcase With A Ton Of Benefits

Silk is arguably one of the most comfortable and luxurious fabrics, and this 100% silk pillowcase is great for creating the most blissful sleeping environment you can. It equates to a 600 threat count, and it's entirely hypoallergenic, so even if you have sensitive skin, you’re set. It’s also a great solution for hot and humid summer nights, as the silk stays cool all night long. If you hate waking up with your hair matted against your head, this one’s for you.

7. Stay Warm With This Best-Selling Fleece Blanket

Although it’s soft and lightweight, this Polar fleece thermal blanket is no joke — even in the dead of winter. It’s extremely comfortable, yet durable, and easy to care for because it’s machine-washable and shrink-resistant. If you’re the type of person whose body temperature drops the second you lie down, and you just can’t seem to get the feeling back in your toes, this is the blanket for you. Plus, both sides are the same plush fabric, which means even if you toss and turn, you're always on the good side of the blanket.

8. Relax With Lavender Scented Silk

To entirely block out the world for an incredibly rejuvenating sleep, this Dream Essentials sleeping mask is made with super smooth silk, including a detachable lavender and chamomile sachet. The relaxing aromatherapeutic cover is gentle on skin and comfortable over your eyes, and because it has an ultra-thin strap and breathable fabric, it won’t feel like you’re wearing anything. For total darkness, anytime of day or night, this is your solution.

9. Ease Into Sleep With White Noise

People often sleep better with white noise in the background, and that’s why the sleeping sound machine is an innovative way to get a better night’s sleep. This highly-rate option has six different sound options (including heart beat, ocean waves, rainforest, summer night, bird songs, and brook) as well as an auto-timer, and it can be used with a power cord or with batteries. It’s also lightweight and small, so it’s great for travel.

10. Breathe Easier With A Mini Portable Cool-Mist Humidifier

If you’re looking to add ambiance and moisture to your sleeping space, this night light air humidifier is an awesome combination of both. It humidifies and purifies the air, so you can breathe more easily while you sleep, and the blue light adds a nice, comforting glow to any room. It has both a wall plug and a USB port, so it can be used by your computer or on your bedside table. It even has an automatic shut-off mode after three hours for peace of mind.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.