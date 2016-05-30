There's just something about those small spaces in a closet that makes scents linger. Think back to when you've just done the laundry, and a day later, you go to pull out your favorite tee and it already smells stale. Well, fortunately, there are some pretty cool tricks to make your closet smell better.

One of the best ways to make sure that your clothes don't have any lingering scents is to wash them with a detergent and fabric conditioner with odor-fighting properties. But sometimes even the right detergent isn't enough to combat the effects of your clothes being trapped in drawers for days. So your favorites have a little extra help, here are seven hacks for a better-smelling closet.

Instead of spritzing perfume directly on your clothes, which can be overpowering, try infusing the scent instead. Cosmopolitan recommends spraying your favorite perfume on some tissue paper or cotton balls. Wait for them to dry, then simply line your dresser drawer with them and place your clothes on top. Trapped with your signature scent, your clothes will smell heavenly in no time.

After using a dryer sheet in your laundry, don't just toss it. Even used dryer sheets still carry enough fragrance to help scent your closet and clothes. Tuck used sheets into the corners of dresser drawers or into the pockets of some of your more infrequently worn pieces. The best part is that you won't have to worry about conflicting scents because you also use it for the laundry.

Even when it seems like your car air freshener has lost all of its scent, moving it into a smaller space that isn't as well ventilated (like your closet or dresser) will prove that it has some life left in it. Hang it in the back of your closet or tuck it away in the back of a dresser drawer. The amount of fragrance it should have left will be enough to keep your clothes smelling great without it being an overpowering.

4. Coffee Grounds

Not only do coffee grounds absorb bad odors, but they also just smell pretty amazing on their own. Fill a container with grounds, poke a few holes in the lid, and store it in your closet. Just make sure to recycle your grounds at least once a month so everything stays fresh.

5. Vodka

If you keep vintage pieces or perhaps are just pulling out some sweaters from storage, vodka can actually help eliminate musty odors. Try mixing some in a one-to-one ratio with water in a spray bottle. Lightly spritz over any areas that smell stale, and hang your clothes in a well-ventilated area. Just be sure to test the mixture on a small, unnoticeable area first.

6. Essential Oils

You can actually do quite a bit with essential oils to help keep your clothes smelling fresh. If you prefer to use them in the wash, try adding 10 to 20 drops of your oil of choice during the final rinse cycle. Another option is to add a few drops of your essential oil to a clean scrap of fabric or a clean washcloth and then toss it in the dryer with the rest of your clothes. This will lightly scent all of your garments as they dry. Finally, try making your own solution of water and essential oil (you may need to play around with the ratio to find your ideal fragrance level) to lightly spray on any clothing that needs a little pick-me-up.

7. DIY Potpourri

Tucking little sachets of potpourri into closet corners or dresser drawers will also help keep your clothes smelling nice. Try tying up a couple tablespoons of lavender or lemongrass in a small cotton pouch or in some tissue paper. You could even hide these bundles in the pockets of pants or jackets that may not get as much wear to keep them smelling fresher longer.