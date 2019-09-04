Whether you struggle with hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating), or simply sweat more than you'd like, investing in one of the best deodorants for sweaty people can help you stay dry during the hottest of days. But, there are a lot of deodorants and antiperspirants out there and it can get tricky to figure out which ones are really up to the task.

First and foremost, be wary of labels. If you're struggling with sweaty armpits (or sweat anywhere, for that matter), you'll want to make sure you pick up a formula that's clearly labeled as an antiperspirant. What's the difference between deodorants and antiperspirants? While the terms "antiperspirant" and "deodorant" are sometimes used interchangeably, deodorants prevent sweat-related odor, whereas antiperspirants actually block sweat. (Important note: Many popular formulas are both an antiperspirant and deodorant.)

Secondly, you're most likely going to want an aluminum-based formula. While there's some controversy around aluminum-based antiperspirants, aluminum serves an important purpose in blocking your sweat glands from producing (or overproducing) sweat.

A little background: The aluminum compounds in antiperspirants perform dual functions. They both reduce the wetness you feel by preventing glands from producing sweat, and also prevent odor-causing bacteria from forming. For this reason, you'll find aluminum in the ingredient list of most of the best antiperspirants for sweat. But, if you are looking for an aluminum-free deodorant, there are a few on this list that won't block sweat quite as well, but which reviewers still love.

Here are the 11 best deodorants for sweat that will keep your feeling dry and smelling your best. No reapplications necessary.

1. Certain Dri Everyday Strength Clinical Anti-Perspirant

Certain Dri Everyday Strength Clinical Antiperspirant, $6, Amazon

Not only is this fan-favorite deodorant powerful, but it comes with the backing of doctors who say this long-lasting antiperspirant is great for heavy sweaters. Hundreds of reviewers with excessive sweating (or heavy sweating), say this deodorant has worked wonders when nothing else would. At just $6, this is a fantastic buy. Word to the wise: Reviewers say less is more with this formula, so apply carefully.

What fans say: "I have tried EVERYTHING to stop my excessive sweating - special soaps, home remedies, essential oils, etc. - it got to the point that I was embarrassed to stand next to people because I was sure they could smell me. Then I found Certain-Dri... This product is a miracle worker. Smelly underarms is no longer something that I spend time worrying about. Thank you for this product."

2. ZeroSweat Antiperspirant

ZeroSweat Antiperspirant, $19, Amazon

I know what you're thinking: Spending $19 on a 1-ounce roll-on deodorant is outrageous. But, this deodorant packs clinical strength sweat-fighting capabilities, and is even advertised as a great treatment for hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating. This strong (and FDA-approved!) formula touts a seven-day lasting power, and fans have flocked to the review section to say that this is the best deodorant they've ever tried, with some calling it, "career changing," and others saying after trying this formula, "I got my life back." Enough said?

What fans say: "This product saved my life! I was struggling with sweat and extreme odor for several months. I tried almost every antiperspirant and deodorant on the market and nothing worked. I could barely make it through half the day without having to freshen up and reapply deodorant. I was frustrated, embarrassed, and ready to give up. I'm glad that I took a chance on this product and will definitely purchase more when it's time to replenish my supply. It is very strong so a little goes a long way."

3. Duradry Prescription Strength Antiperspirant & 3-Step System

Duradry 3-Step Protection System, $35, Amazon

This three-step system is recommended by both dermatologists and people who have hyperhidrosis. How this system works: Apply the roll-on deodorant in the morning, apply the ointment in the evening, and shower with the body wash daily. This three-part process helps prevent excessive sweating, and cleans and deodorizes your underarms so you'll be left odor-free. While $35 may seem steep, hundreds of Amazon fans have said this deodorant worked when nothing else would.

What fans say: "I have suffered from hyperhidrosis for going on 8 years now, since I started high school.. I could never wear t-shirts, cause I would sweat through them as soon as I got into school. The only thing that worked was botox, which was $200-$300, and only lasted 6 months. I've been using Duradry for a week now and it has done way more wonders than botox ever did."

4. ARM & HAMMER ULTRAMAX Antiperspirant Deodorant

ARM & HAMMER ULTRAMAX Antiperspirant Deodorant (6-Pack), $19, Amazon

This Arm & Hammer advanced sweat control deodorant is a game-changer if you sweat a lot. Its unscented formula is still very powerful, and can offer protection against sweat all over your body. Reviewers say they've had luck using it on their armpits, their feet, and even their hands to help curb excessive sweating. Best yet, at $19 for six roll-on deodorants, this is a superb value.

What fans say: "This antiperspirant / deodorant is perfect for someone with sensitive skin. I have used many other products that have caused skin irritations and this one has not failed me yet. It is both the strongest product on the market to prevent sweating and mask odor, but is a good balance for those prone to skin irritation."

5. Vanicream Clinical Strength Antiperspirant / Deodorant

Vanicream Clinical Strength Antiperspirant/Deodorant, $8, Amazon

If you have sensitive skin, this clinical strength deodorant is a great buy. Tested by dermatologists, this fragrance-, paraben-, and formaldehyde-free formula won't irritate even the most irritable skin. It also offers 24-hour protection against odor and sweat, and has won over hundreds of Amazon fans. It's even gluten-free, cruelty-free, and vegan!

What fans say: "This has had to be some of the best deodorant I have ever used! I found out about this deodorant through my mom via the dermatology clinic she works in and I regret not using it sooner. I always thought that it was prescription only, but now that I know that I can buy it online, I most definitely will be. As someone who sweats heavily, this is a godsend!"

6. LAVANILA Sport Luxe Deodorant

Lavanila Sport Luxe Deodorant, $14, Amazon

Aluminum-free deodorants tend to not always get the job done. But, this aluminum-free deodorant from Lavanila is a fan-favorite amongst people who sweat, and has the Amazon reviews to back it. The formula has a light vanilla scent that people love, and is even paraben-free and made with 100 percent natural ingredients. It might not pack quite as great a punch as others on this list, but if you're looking to avoid aluminum, this deodorant is the way to go.

What fans say: "I've always struggled with sweating too much wearing deodorants but this product is the only one I've never had an issue with. I highly recommend it."

7. Degree Clinical Protection Extreme Fresh Deodorant

Degree Clinical Protection Extreme Fresh Deodorant (3-Pack), $19, Amazon

This strong antiperspirant is motion-activated, meaning it's a perfect for anyone who's looking for a deodorant to use while exercising or working out. This formula provides all-day protection against both sweat and odor, and is even packed with moisturizing ingredients to help soothe irritated underarm skin. While it's lightly scented, most reviewers report this is one of the reasons they love it.

What fans say: "I'm a woman that works out in the heat of Texas every day. And this is the only deodorant that has helped with sweating. And they don't leave hard stains on my shirts."

8. Gillette Clinical Strength Antiperspirant Deodorant

Gillette Clinical Strength Deodorant, $12, Amazon

This gel deodorant offers 48 hours of protection, so you can head out for whatever your day has in store without worry. Designed with 10,000 odor-fighting molecules, this powerful gel antiperspirant is clear, so it goes on easy and won't stain your clothes when you use it. Even better, reviewers who suffer from excessive sweating say this has worked magic. The "cool wave" scent is light and crisp, and fans say, after trying a bunch of different scents from Gillette, this is their favorite.

What fans say: "My 15 year old has hyperhydrosis and hadn’t said anything until recently. This solved his problem immediately. Thank you Gillette for making a great product!"

9. Vichy 24-Hour Dry Touch Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Vichy Dry Touch Aluminum-Free Deodorant, $17, Amazon

Both allergy-tested and aluminum-free, this deodorant is a great choice for anyone who has experienced reactions from other formulas in the past. Not only does it offer 24-hour protection against odor and sweat, but it dries quickly so you won't end up with any of it on your clothes after you apply. As with other aluminum-free deodorants on this list, it doesn't perform quite as well at minimizing sweat as the aluminum-based antiperspirants on this list. But reviewers say it does a great job eliminating odors, and works fine at controlling sweat under non-extreme heat conditions.

What fans say: "If you are really concerned about aluminum in anti-perspirants, this is for you. If [you're] not really that big on going no aluminum, [m]aybe not. I am a heavy sweat-er and this works okay for me around the house, but if I go outside and really sweat, it's not so good, I sweat heavily and this doesn't cover it up."

10. Right Guard Xtreme Defense Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick

Right Guard Xtreme Defense Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick (4-Pack), $12, Amazon

Boasting 72 hours of protection, this Right Guard "XTreme Defense" deodorant is a fantastic deal. For just $12, you get a four-pack of this popular deodorant and antiperspirant. Even better, the ingredient list has been tested by dermatologists, so it won't irritate your skin with repeated use. This gel stick comes in a "fresh blast" scent that is mild enough that it can be used no matter where you're headed in the day.

What fans say: "[I'm] a huge pit sweat-er. this stuff has given me 0 problems also lasts multiple days which is great on 24-36 hr shifts."

11. SweatBlock Antiperspirant

Sweat Block Deodorant, $20, Amazon

These antiperspirant towelettes have racked up thousands of Amazon reviews because they get the job done. Providing clinical strength protection, each towel is designed to help you stay dry for up to seven days. How they work: Before bed, rub a towel under your arms when they are clean and dry. Allow your underarms to air dry and then go to bed. During the night, this antiperspirant will go hard to work on your sweat glands, and help provide extra protection during the days to come. Even better, these towelettes can work on any skin, if excessive sweating affects you in other areas of your body like your hands, forehead, or feet. But, don't take my word for it: Over 5,000 Amazon fans sing their praises.

What fans say: "I am an excessive sweater. I tried just about every antiperspirant available, even "clinical" strength. I have canaried every white t-shirt and ruined countless dress shirts. I started using this and that has all ended. As a routine, I put this on Sunday night after a shower and let it dry (as directed by the instructions). The next morning I put on deodorant and go through the day with extremely little to no sweating. I typically shower every morning before heading to work. I work two to five times a week and shower after that. Even with all that, I go a whole week with one application and it works great."

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Bustle's editorial and sales departments.

This post was originally published on May 23, 2016. It was updated and republished on September 4, 2019. Additional reporting by Amy Biggart.