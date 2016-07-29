Growing up, I was surrounded by dudes who liked technology a little too much. My dad was a music techie and Star Trek fan, my brother built his own computers, and my friends had an unhealthy dependence on Super Smash Bros. Finding tech gifts that guys actually want can be a bit of a challenge, but at least this generation has it easier than people from last century. For one, they didn’t have listicles on the internet, and for another, their idea of technology was poppet valve gears for stationary steam engines.

If you’re looking for awesome tech gifts for men, keep in mind that practicality is the utmost of importance here. I’m well aware that guys come in all different types and personalities, but my experience with buying gifts for men has taught me that the best kind of gift is a useful one. I’m all about the candles, glass figurines, and decorative paper weights that clutter my shelves, but my boyfriend sees them as just that — clutter, and if he can’t actually use something, he doesn’t want it. Whether you’re buying for your dad, brother, boyfriend, or boy who’s a friend, check out these cool gifts for the tech guy in your life.

1. A Wi-Fi-Controlled Drone With An HD Camera

Cheerwing Syma X5SW-V3 WiFi FPV Drone, $40, Amazon

My boyfriend is obsessed with the idea of getting a drone, and this Akaso RC Quadcopter with an HD camera is one of the best deals you can get on an entry-level quadcopter. It’s got a built-in camera you can watch in realtime from your smart phone, and is made for steady flight and wind-resistance. This one’s also got a charge life of up to ten minutes on one battery, which is pretty good.

2. Virtual Reality Goggles So You Can Watch 3-D & 360-Degree Videos

Bnext Universal VR Goggles, $39, Amazon

Put your iPhone or Android straight into these VR goggles, and use them to play games and watch movies in 3-D virtual reality. They’re extra lightweight and comfortable, have a few really cool built-in features, and they’re some of the most reasonably priced VR goggles for the amount of high-tech quality you’re getting.

3. This Bluetooth Speaker Shaped Like A Flask

iHome Rechargeable Flask Bluetooth Speaker , $30, Amazon

This epic iHome rechargeable bluetooth speaker looks like a flask, but instead delivers wireless, clear sound wherever you happen to be. It offers up to eight hours of loud sound, easily connects to any smart phone or device with a Bluetooth feature, and has a built-in microphone feature for hands-free calls. Also, no big deal, but the custom-carry case also comes with a bottle opener.

4. A Mini LED Video Projector So You Can Turn Any Flat Surface Into A Screen

Bewinner Mini Video Projector, $43, Amazon

A gift hand-picked for the chronic video-sharer in your life, this portable LED projector is small, lightweight, and tons of fun. With the right adaptor, you can attach it to your phone or computer to showcase your videos and pictures on any wall, screen, or flat surface. It’s also a great way to inspire some stay-at-home movie nights.

5. A IpX-Rated Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

AYL Outdoor Waterproof Speaker, $22, Amazon

This rechargeable wireless waterproof speaker plays four times as long as you charge it, and its powerful bass is easy to hear, no mater what kind of recreational sports you're partaking in outdoors. One fan said, "This outdoor and shower Bluetooth speaker works great! I was actually shocked by the quality of of the sound."

6. A Bluetooth Beanie Hat That Can Play Your Music When It's Cold Out

FULLLIGHT TECH Bluetooth Beanie Hat, $25, Amazon

For just $25, this Bluetooth-compatible beanie hat can keep you warm while it plays your music for up to 20 hours before needing to be recharged. Easily sync it to your device of choice to listen to your favorite music, podcasts, or audiobooks. And, thanks to a thicker knitting than other brands, this hat will keep you warm and resist and cold drops that might jeopardize the battery life of the Bluetooth tech.

7. A Bike Speedometer For The Cyclist In Your Life

Bike Computer Speedometer, $17, Amazon

Another number-one best-seller: This wireless odometer clicks right onto your bicycle, so that you can record speed and mileage, all while speeding down a bike trail. The wireless capability means not angle of cords to mess up the look of your handles, and the backlit feature means dusk riding is okay, too.

8. This Waterproof Action Camera At An Unbelievable Price

Dragon Touch 4K Waterproof Action Camera, $44, Amazon

With over 2,000 Amazon reviews, this best-selling action camera is waterproof so you can take it on any scuba, swimming, or surfing adventures. Even better, it comes with two rechargeable batteries, is Wi-Fi compatible, and is equip with 4X zoom, a 170-degree wide angle camera, and plenty of other great features.

9. A Universal Car Phone Mount That'll Keep Him Safe While Driving

Newward Universal Car Phone Mount, $17, Amazon

This universal car phone mount is a sleek and practical way to make sure that the guy in your life is staying safe in the car. It attaches to your dashboard and can hold your phone securely in place, so you can see where you’re going while looking ahead. It fits almost every popular model of smart phone, and reviewers say it’s reliable, useful, and very cool.

10. Best-Selling Wireless Earbuds Reviewers Like More Than AirPods

SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds, $33, Amazon

These comfortable Bluetooth earbuds have won over Amazon fans far and wide, to the tune of a 4.3-star rating with over 4,000 reviews. These true wireless earbuds offer high-quality sound with low latency, and even have a built-in microphone so you can take calls from them. They'll work for 4 hours on one charge, but can easily be recharge using their carrying case. And, their soft silicone earbuds are one of the reasons reviewers swear these are "better than AirPods."

11. A Wireless Charging Pad He Can Use To Charge All HIs Devices

CHOETECH Dual Wireless Charger, $39, Amazon

Simply place a smart phone on this wireless charger and watch as your battery revives itself without you needing to plug it in. Compatible with many Androids and most iPhone models, this handy Qi wireless charger can even charge AirPods or bluetooth earbuds when they're resting on the base. Over 1,000 Amazon fans rave over this simple home or office upgrade.

12. This Clip-On Lens That Turns Any Smart Phone Into A Professional Camera

AUKEY Ora Clip-On Smarkphone Lens, $18, Amazon

This awesome AUKEY Ora clip-on smarkphone lens turns any smart phone into a professional-level camera with a simple clip. The rubber grip lining won’t leave any scratches on your phone, but it will allow you to take beautiful landscape pictures or selfies with its included wide and macro lenses. One reviewer puts it simply: “Amazing Photos!”

13. A Wi-Fi Security Camera That's Motion-Activated & Has Night Vision

KAMTRON Wireless Security Camera, $40, Amazon

This motion-activated Wi-Fi camera can guard your place while you're out for the day, and its ability to see 20 feet of night vision means you're covered after dark, too. If it senses a disturbance, it'll send you a push notification. It's also equip with two-way audio, and you can watch live footage from your smart phone via a convenient and easy-to-use app.

