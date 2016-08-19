32 Useful Gifts For Practical Men That They'll Actually Want

It can feel tough to get it right when it comes to gift giving for a boyfriend, brother, father, or friend. Instead of buying the same old thing (like a shirt that they'll wear once), I think the trick is to think about useful and practical gifts for men in my life.

Instead of buying men gifts you think they'll like because you do, buy them something that they'll actually use in their day-to-day lives. You know, the things that are helpful and that someone may not think to buy for themselves. Before I browsed for some gifts for men, I reached out to a guy friend to ask him what kind of things he wished he had that would make his life easier, and he came back at me with a ton of responses. And guess what? They all made perfect sense. And most of them were super practical things that would make awesome gifts.

The next time you're shopping for cool gifts for guys, don't buy the first shirt you see or something that you think would be really nice but no one actually needs. Buy something useful; because wouldn't you rather someone actually get something out of your gift?

For The Well-Groomed Guy

1. HATTEKER Beard Trimmer Kit

HATTEKER Beard Trimmer Kit, $40, Amazon

Whether the guy you're gifting rocks a clean shave, stubble, or full-on beard, this grooming kit has it covered with 16 different pieces all in one and 11 different clip-in tools (from a hair clipping comb to a nose trimmer).

2. Art Naturals Organic Beard & Stache Oil

Art Naturals Organic Beard & Stache Oil, $12, Amazon

If the guy you're gifting is growing out his facial hair in any capacity, he'll appreciate a hydrating oil for softening up wayward bristles. This formula is organic, and it even helps encourage better growth.

For The Mixologist

3. Mixologist World Cocktail Shaker Set

Mixologist World Cocktail Shaker Set, $24, Amazon

Help the guy you're gifting mix up some delicious cocktails for everyone to taste. The kit comes with a cocktail guide, shaker, and measurement jigger.

4. Ozeri Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Ozeri Electric Wine Bottle Opener, $16, Amazon

Know a guy who loves to entertain? This wine opener is perfect for them. It can open up to 60 bottles on a single charge, which means that at their next party, the wine will be flowing all night long.

5. glacio Large Sphere Ice Mold Tray

glacio Large Sphere Ice Mold Tray, $14, Amazon

If you have a guy in your life who loves really good alcohol but hates when the drinks they pour get watered down, you should gift them an ice ball sphere maker. They are perfect for whiskey and scotch drinkers, as the ice melts really slowly because of their cylindrical shape.

6. Exclusive Whiskey Stones Gift Set

Exclusive Whiskey Stones Gift Set, $22, Amazon

For the whiskey connoisseur who takes his drinks straight, this set of eight whiskey stones is the perfect gift, able to chill his favorite drink without watering it down.

7. KKD iPhone Case With Cigarette Lighter/Bottle Opener

KKD iPhone Case With Cigarette Lighter/Bottle Opener, $19, Amazon

You know what's a great gift? Giving someone the chance to save the day at the next party they're at with this bottle opener iPhone case. Never will he have to fumble around looking for one again.

For The Tech Lover

8. Seagate Portable External Hard Drive

Seagate Portable External Hard Drive, $45, Amazon

For the digital-focused guy, this external hard drive can hold up to 1 Terabyte of files, photos, and documents, so he can free up his phones or computers for more space.

9. Great Useful Stuff Charging Station Organizer And Dock

Great Useful Stuff Charging Station Organizer And Dock, $40, Amazon

Give the gift of organization with a charging station that can hold a laptop, tablet and up to three phones without the chords getting tangled.

10. Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle Paperwhite, $99, Amazon

If you know a bookworm who read the new Harry Potter book in one sitting, this is the gift for them. This particular Kindle is getting a lot of attention because it has a built-in adjustable light for night or day reading, there's no screen glare, a charged battery lasts weeks, and its font is sharper and darker than ever.

11. ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaning Gel

ColorCoral Keyboard Cleaning Gel, $10, Amazon

Nobody likes looking sloppy. Help them clean up the junk in and around their keyboard with this bizarrely entertaining sticky goo which picks up dirt and debris from keyboards.

12. Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount

Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Air Vent Mount, $13, Amazon

This universal smartphone mount makes it easy for the guy in your life to read directions or a map while barely taking his eyes off the road. Simply clip it into an air vent and close your phone into the four clamps on each side.

13. ELFRhino Silicone Earphone Organizer

ELFRhino Silicone Earphone Organizer, $6, Amazon

Save your guy some time by giving them something that keeps their headphones untangled. The rubber tool, which comes in a bunch of colors, allows you to easily wrap your headphones or cords around it, leaving them mess-free and ready to use.

14. XLEADER SoundAngel Bluetooth Speaker

XLEADER SoundAngel Bluetooth Speaker, $19, Amazon

Everyone has that one friend who is always looking for a good time. A portable bluetooth speaker is a present so practical they can carry it with them wherever they go and start the party whenever they want.

15. TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds, $50, Amazon

Bluetooth headphones are a necessity for anyone who loves to workout. They eliminate the annoyance that a wire can cause and let you concentrate on your bike ride or run.

16. EZVIZ Home Security Camera

EZVIZ Home Security Camera, $69, Amazon

Know someone who wants to keep an eye on their home or their pets while they're away? This security camera works on Wi-Fi, can connect with the Amazon Alexa app, has 360 degree surveillance, is motion-activated, and night vision.

For The Animal Lover

17. Waterpik PPR-252 Pet Wand Pro Shower Attachment

Waterpik PPR-252 Pet Wand Pro Shower Attachment, $33, Amazon

If the guy you're buying for leaves a beloved dog or cat at home while he heads off to work, this handy shower attachment makes it easier for them to clean their pup.

For The Foodie

18. Cuisinart CGS-5020 Deluxe 20-Piece Grill Set

Cuisinart CGS-5020 Deluxe 20-Piece Grill Set, $44, Amazon

Perfect for the man in your life who is constantly training for Chopped Grill Masters. They'll be showing off these stainless steel grilling tools at their next BBQ, complete with a spatula, corn skewers, basting and cleaning brushes, and more.

19. Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker

Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker, $25, Amazon

This wildly-popular coffee maker is a fantastic gift for the coffee-loving guy in your life. It has a four-stage filtration system, stainless steel filters ensure that this French press brews a strong and delicious cup of coffee.

20. Hamilton Beach Ice Cream Maker

Hamilton Beach Ice Cream Maker, $34, Amazon

Everybody loves ice cream, and if your gift recipient doesn't, it's time to replace your friends. Just kidding, but not really. This ice cream maker makes homemade frozen goodness in just 20 minutes (no rock salt needed), and you can even customize your favorite mix-ins by pouring them right into the center during the churning process.

21. Koozam Stainless Steel Bagel Guillotine

Koozam Stainless Steel Bagel Guillotine, $16, Amazon

Bread lover? This bagel slicer is probably one of the most useful (and yet underutilized) kitchen tools in the book. If your dad, uncle, boyfriend, or friend is regularly mutilating their bagels or dinner rolls into multiple misshapen, unbutter-able pieces, this guillotine will make their day.

For The Fitness Junkie

22. Fitbit Alta

Fitbit Alta, $86, Amazon

Help your fitness-loving friend keep track of their steps with a stylish fitness tracker. This one also tracks sleep and shows you your calls, texts, and calendar notifications when you're near your phone.

23. Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount

Roam Universal Premium Bike Phone Mount, $17, Amazon

A cell phone mount for your bicycle is so practical. Mount it right onto the handle bars, and don't worry about your phone falling out of your pocket any longer. Plus, it keeps your device within reach just in case you need to change the song your listening to.

24. Bone Collection Running Armband Phone Holder

Bone Collection Running Armband Phone Holder, $25, Amazon

Nothing kills motivation quite like a freshly cracked smartphone screen. Keep accidents from happening during workouts with a sleek armband that secures the gadget to your arm. It fits with most Android and iPhone models, and is perfect for any runner in your life.

For The Stylish Gentleman

25. Timex Expedition Scout Watch

Timex Expedition Scout Watch, $37, Amazon

Yes, I know a watch may be a common gift for a man. But, hear me out — a matches-everything, super-classic watch model never goes out of style, and what's more practical than keeping track of time?

26. GZ Leather Luggage Tags

GZ Leather Luggage Tags, $8, Amazon

A grown man deserves to look that way — grown up — when they're traveling. A perfect way to do that is with a leather luggage tag that will instantly make them feel like a proper gentleman of the world. Plus, monograms make the gift effortlessly personal.

27. FEIDU Polarized Retro Sunglasses

FEIDU Polarized Retro Sunglasses, $12, Amazon

A great pair of sunglasses is pretty much a necessity in anyone's life who goes outside. These ones look good, are shockingly affordable, and protect against harmful UVA/UVB Rays. No more squinting!

For The On-The-Go Guy

28. Herschel Supply Co. Strand Duffle Bag

Herschel Supply Co. Strand Duffle Bag, $36, Amazon

This cool weekender bag holds a ton of stuff inside within an easy zip-up fastening, and it sleek and stylish snap-down sides keep keep the bag looking sharp from all angles.

29. TRAVANDO Hanging Toiletry Bag

TRAVANDO Hanging Toiletry Bag, $26, Amazon

A toiletry bag that can be used for travel, camping, or at the gym is a pretty perfect gift for a guy. This one is spacious with number of clear, mesh, and zipper pockets to fit everything, and it has a hanging hook, which makes finding all the little grooming items he needs so much easier.

30. Eagle Creek Packing Cubes Set

Eagle Creek Packing Cubes Set, $30, Amazon

Packing cubes make travel so much more efficient. So, if you have a globetrotting friend, gift them a set of cubes that will keep their backpack or suitcase more organized so that they have more time to explore and can spend less time packing.

For The Guy Who Has Everything Else

31. Esky Key Finder

Esky Key Finder, $21, Amazon

Is your friend a little scatterbrained? Have him use this gadget to attach the four ringed trackers to commonly misplaced items (keys, wallets, remotes, etc.). The single remote can then call the trackers by color, and your friend can follow the beeping and flashing lights to their missing item.

32. SOG Credit Card Companion

SOG Credit Card Companion, $15, Amazon

This credit card companion is a perfect gift for a guy who might suddenly need a can or bottle opener, compass, tweezers, toothpick, or ruler. Plus, it's the size of a credit card, so it can fit right into his wallet.

