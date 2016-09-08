10 Best Storage Products For Small Bathrooms

Adult-level things that require the utmost of creativity: juggling a social life when Netflix is all you want to do after work, coming up with not-weather-related small talk at the holiday office party, and finding the best storage solutions for small bathrooms. The last one is arguably the hardest, because the more Netflix you watch, the more conversational topics you have for small talk, so that’s all taken care of. If you’ve got no counter space in your bathroom and a really small shower with no shelves, however, knocking down the walls and renovating isn’t always a viable option. That’s why you need to get really creative with your bathroom storage.

The good news, thankfully, is that no matter the layout or square footage you’re working with, every bathroom has at least a few options. You just need to really utilize certain areas to make up for the ones that you’re lacking in. If you’ve got no counter space, use the wall. If you’ve got no free walls, use the door, and if you don’t have a door, expertly organize your cabinets – also, work on that lack of privacy. Instead of getting all frustrated over the fact that your towels need to be shrink-wrapped and you store your blow dryer in the sink, check out these genius ways to organize a small bathroom.

1. A Wall-Mounted Shelf With A Spot For Your Hair Drier

MyLifeUNIT Wall Mount Hair Dryer Organizer, $27, Amazon

This wall-mounted hair dryer organizer is a great option for small counters with small drawers, as it lets you keep your brushes, blow dryer, and hot tools mounted on the wall and out of the way. It’s made with durable and lightweight aluminum, it installs easily with two screws, and the shiny finish is elegant and sleek-looking.

Glowing Review: "This product was sturdy and well-made. As long as you can catch a stud in the wall, I don't think you'll have any trouble with it falling. The aluminum construction keeps it light-weight and free of rust. One touch I appreciated are the covers for the wall screws that match the shelf, keeping it's look clean. Would buy again if we needed two, and will recommend to friends. This unit looks very similar to others that are cheaper; however, for ~20 dollars this is well worth the price to me."

2. An Extra-Large Hanging Shower Caddy

Zenna Home Expandable Over-The-Shower Caddy, $17, Amazon

If you have a small shower, constantly tripping over shampoo bottles isn’t making your life any easier. This hanging shower caddy has four baskets to hold all your containers and multiple hooks to hold razors and hang loofas. It has a polished chrome finish that holds up well to water and looks great longterm.

Glowing Review: "This is the best shower caddy I've ever had. It has a rubber piece over the part that will hang from the shower head arm to keep from scratching and to help it stay in place. It also comes with two suction cups so that it doesnt swing. I use the big tresemme (sp?) bottles and each section will hold one of those and have room for a skinnier bottle. Where my loofah is hanging has two arms so my razor is hanging there. I have room for everything. It also has a little arm to keep the hose for my shower head from getting in the way when I'm not using it which is nice. I have the baskets as far apart as they will go. I'm pretty in love with this product."

3. Some Wall-Mounted Towel Storage

DecoBros Wall Mount Towel Rack, $25, Amazon

If you’ve got nowhere to store your towels, this wall mount towel rack combines practicality with design. It mounts right on your wall hold and displays your towels simultaneously, turning them from a heap of fabric into a statement piece. It’s also really well made, and the espresso coloring helps bring a modern element to any bathroom.

Glowing Review: "Great towel rack for my small bathroom. Wanted something that would hold a good amount of towels since I have no space to put towels anywhere in my bathroom. This fit the bill perfectly. Made very well and comes with all the hardware to hang it which is very nice. Looks great, gives the bathroom a very nice look."

4. A Hanging Basket To Maximize Cabinet Space

Spectrum Diversified Over-The-Cabinet Basket, $11, Amazon

If you’ve got a single cabinet under the sink and it’s already overflowing with bottles, this over-the-cabinet basket helps you fit a few more essentials. It hangs over your cabinet door to make the most out of your under-sink space. It’s also sturdy, has padded brackets to reduce scratching, and doesn’t even require tools for installation.

Glowing Review: "I recently reorganized my bathroom because I wanted to clean up the clutter on my bathroom countertop. This basket works perfectly on the inside of my cabinet door, just beneath my sink. I have a full-size hair dryer and 2 regular size cans of hair spray in mine. So easily accessible, and there is no struggle to get them back in there when I'm done; I don't even have to take the time to wrap the cord around the hair dryer. [...]"

5. A Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder

Self-Adhesive Toothbrush Holder, $11, Amazon

If you’re so low on counter space that you can’t even fit the essentials, this self-adhesive toothbrush holder can go on the wall, inside your cabinets, or right on your mirror. It’s made from polished stainless steel, can hold two toothbrushes, requires no tools, and is entirely waterproof — so you can use it inside your shower to hold razors, too.

Glowing Review: "For years I have had problems finding a toothbrush holder that works and doesn't get slimy or has water dripping.This is the most perfect holder I have ever found. Shipped pretty quickly, taped it to the wall, Done.LOVE it"

6. As Organizer To Maximize Space In Your Medicine Cabinet

InterDesign Medicine Cabinet Organizer, $28, Amazon

Most bathrooms have some kind of medicine cabinet, but if you’re not organizing those bottles, you’re definitely not getting the most out of this tiny storage space. This cabinet organizer combo comes with three elongated plastic organizers. Each piece has different sized compartments to fit different types of common bathroom items, and one of the organizers even had a little drawer. Plus, it’s entirely clear, so you can see what you’re grabbing, and it has a textured bottom lining, so it won’t slide around.

Glowing Review: "Fits perfectly in my medicine cabinet. It holds make-up, toothpaste, nail clippers, tweezers, deodorant, band aids and much more. I love how organized my cabinet is; when I need something, it is very easy to find, use and put away. Great organizing small things. I also use it for a desk top organizer. It holds pens, markers, pencils, paper clips and much more. I love it, and the price is good."

7. Hanging Compartments For Extra Storage Space

mDesign Chevron Over The Door Storage Baskets, $13, Amazon

Shelves can really help out with bathroom organization, but if you’ve got no wall space at all, utilizing your over-the-door space is the next best thing. These over-the-door storage baskets give you four big pockets and several smaller ones to hold your towels, magazines, bottles, hair tools, makeup, and brushes. It’s got a cute chevron pattern, and reviewers love that it’s non-permanent and stays out of your way.

Glowing Review: "I used this to hold my hair styling products on the back of my bathroom door. LOVE IT! Not only does it looks great, but holds my hair dryer, flat iron, etc off the ground!"

8. A Rotating Makeup Organizer That Holds Tons Of Product

Jerry Boz Makeup Organizer, $21, Amazon

If you’ve got a free-standing sink, odds are you’re quickly running out of places to put your makeup. This cosmetic organizing carousel fits easily on a shelf or above the toilet, and it size layers of adjustable trays to hold everything from your brushes to your foundations. It also rotates 360 degrees, and comes in your choice of black, white, or clear.

Glowing Review: "I needed something for foundation and skincare bottles, and this is perfect. The center tier shelves are adjustable in quarters - there are 4 little shelves that can be placed anywhere along the center of the unit, so you can adjust to accommodate taller bottles. Then the top tier has some slots in the center for lipsticks or tubes and the perimeter is perfect for nail polish bottles. I easily got 14 foundations, 5-6 skincare products (serums and 1-2 oz bottles of sunscreens, not big cleanser bottles), an 8 oz bottle of toner, and maybe 12 nail polishes into this unit with lots of room to spare. Best part: the little slots on the top are pretty generously sized and it's the only place I can get my stick foundations to fit. I have an ABH foundation stick that I was hoping to fit in the byAlegory lipgloss organizer (which I otherwise love) - nope, it was ever so slightly too big to fit. But it fits in the top of this!"

9. A Drawer And Shelf Combo To Maximize Cabinet Space

DecoBros Stackable Under Sink Cabinet Sliding Basket, $25, Amazon

The best thing you can do for minimal cabinet space: Stack things vertically. This stackable under-sink cabinet sliding basket doubles your storage with a basket on the bottom and a shelf on top. It rolls out to easily access all your essentials, and it’s got an elegant chrome finish that looks great and stays sturdy. Reviewers are tossing around words like, “Strong, sturdy, beautiful,” and “fabulous.”

10. A Total Bathroom Storage Set

LDR 3 Piece Storage Organizer Set, $35, Amazon

Even if a bathroom has no cabinets, counter space, or free walls, just about every bathroom has a toilet and a door. Utilize this essential space with a three-piece storage organizer set, which gives you a sturdy three-tiered shelf above your toilet, a four-hook towel rack for over your door, and a place to keep your extra toilet paper. Reviewers say it looks nice, is easy to put together, and gives them some much-needed extra storage.

Glowing Review: "Easy to assemble. Looks good. The extra accessories are a huge bonus. I have purchased similar items in the past and paid more than I did for this one, yet the quality is just fine. Having the over the door towel hanger is a big plus for those times when we have visitors. [...]"

