How To Start A Skin Care Routine For Your Skin Type, According To An Expert

Skin care is a staple to any great beauty routine. Sure your foundation and that bomb new dry shampoo you found are great, too, but taking care of your skin is paramount to any beauty routine. However, not everyone has a daily skin care routine, but thankfully Bustle was able to speak with dermatologist Dr. Mara C. Weinstein Velez of Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York. Dr. Weinstein shares her expertise on the most important aspects of skin care for four distinct skin types: dry, oily, combination, and sensitive.

Skin is different from person to person, and that means there's no one true routine that will benefit each individual. Instead, each skin type will require different types of products whether its a specific serum or a product that you should stay away from, your skin care routine should be tailored to your needs. That's why its important to know what skin type you have. Once you've discovered your needs, narrowing down what you should incorporate into your skin care routine becomes much less daunting.

While skin care has always been important, the incredible surge in online beauty's presence seems to have positioned it in the forefront. Sure, beauty junkies have always been able to get a great makeup tutorial, but now, skin care routines have become a major beauty topic, and it's about time. There's no great makeup without a great base, and Dr. Weinstein is offering up words of wisdom to help you get started.

Dry Skin

Morning

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, $146, Amazon



Dr. Weinstein explains that a routine for dry skin is best when it is created to "nourish dry skin" by replenishing the moisture. Overwashing for your routine is a no-go, and Dr. Weinstein explains that there's no need to wash your face in the morning if you cleansed the night before. However, she does recommend a daily antioxidant serum to "protect the skin again free-radical formation, cellular damage and the formation of thymidine dimers which lead to skin cancers."



The CE Ferulic serum from SkinCeuticals is one of Dr. Weinstein's recommendations along with Neocutis Reactive, PCA C&E Strength.





Revision Original Intellishade, $46, Amazon



Another must for a dry skin care routine is eye balm. Dr. Weinstein explains, "Skin around the eyes is thinner, more fragile, quicker to show age and fatigue. In dry skin types an eye balm will help hydrate while keeping you look refreshed." Dr. Weinstein doesn't have a balm preference, but what she does tell dry skin types is that they should seek hypoallergenic and fragrance free formulas.

Lastly, for your morning routine, she explains that a daily moisturizer is required and advises those with dry skin to opt for one with an SPF of 30 of higher. Her recommendation is The Intellishade by Revision.

Evening

Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, $9, Amazon



As for your night time routine, Dr. Weinstein recommends using a "non-striping cream or oil based cleanser that allows the pH of the skin to remain balanced." Her recommendations include the Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Hydrating Cleanser, a micellar water, the Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Oil, and Cetaphil.



Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Oil, $28, Nordstrom; Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser, $17, Amazon

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $11, Amazon



For your night time hydrations, Dr. Weinstein recommends a "soft emollient night cream," in order to replenish moisture in the skin. One of her most affordable options? Cocoa butter.



Oily Skin

Morning

Cetaphil Oil Control Foam Wash, $10, Amazon



Dr. Weinstein explains that oily skin can actually have some benefits including the oil — or sebum — being a source of antioxidants and vitamins. However, your skin care routine can help you reduce oil product without inadvertently increasing oil. For the morning, she recommends a foaming cleanser to start. Her recommendation is the Cetaphil Dermacontrol Oil Control Foam Wash which is to be followed by "a toner containing LHA or glycolic acid to help restore the skins pH and gently exfoliate the surface of the skin, unclog pores and remove excess dirt from the day." Dr. Weinstein, however, does not recommend a moisturizer but does insist on oil-free sunscreen.



Evening

Mario Badescu Glycolic Acid Toner, $18, Nordstrom



For your night time routine, Dr. Weinstein explains that you'll need to cleanse your skin again, but this time, you should follow it up with a toner . She also recommends speaking with a dermatologist about a night creaming containing retinoid that will help reduce oil.

Combination

Morning

Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Cleanser, $8, Amazon



Dr. Weinstein states that combination skin can be a bit more flexible than others, and that routines will change during season meaning that tips from both oily skin routine and dry skin routines will work for combination types. Adapt your regimen for dry skin during the winter and oily skin during the summer. For a base line, however, Dr. Weinstein recommends a face wash that contains glycolic acid. Personally, I've use Nip + Fab's in the past. Compliment this with an antioxidant serum like above, an eye cream, and daily moisturizer containing SPF.



Evening





Olay Regenerist Sculpting Face Cream, $16, Amazon



For your night time routine, Dr. Weinstein says to wash with a non-medicated cleanser and follow with a toner that you're to only use once daily as well as an eye cream for the sensitive, thin skin around the eyes. Finally, end with an anti-aging serum or cream. While not a direct recommendation from Dr. Weinstein, the Olay Regenerist anti-aging cream does include peptides per her recommendation.



Sensitive Skin

Morning

Neutrogena Clear Pore Cleanser, $10, Amazon



For sensitive skin, it's all about avoidance irritants whether they be food of chemical related. She also states, "In general for sensitive skin – make sure your products are fragrance free and hypoallergenic." For your daily cleanser, Dr. Weinstein recommends one that includes benzoyl peroxide like the Neutrogena Clear Pore wash because it's gentle and won't dry out the skin. Follow this up with a toner, eye cream, and moisturizer with SPF.



Evening