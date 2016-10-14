12 Best Shower Gadgets & Bathroom Accessories That Are Actually Useful

The bathroom — arguably one of the most useful (yet severely underrated) rooms in your whole house. Sure, you’ve got the toilet and the bath tub, but there are also products your bathroom actually needs, among them, the potential for tons of insanely awesome accessories for your bathroom. This isn’t just your average list of toilet cleaning brushes or three tier towel racks, either. These are the types of clever items that make the whole space that much more comfortable, functional, and convenient for you and your guests.

Creative shower gadgets and cool bathroom accessories can easily turn your bathroom from the most standard indoor-outhouse there is into a hygiene oriented party room, complete with waterproof music and a lightshow every time you turn on the shower. The best part about it is that a few simple accessories can transform the whole look, feel, and smell of your bathroom. They also don’t necessarily have to break the bank, and you can do your entire bathroom overhaul from the comfort of your own computer chair. Check out this list of the 12 most creative restroom accessories, because, I repeat: You could be that person blasting music and enjoying a light show every time you wash yourself.

1. A Toilet Paper Holder That Also Holds Your Phone

Simple, yet genius, this otherwise basic-looking toilet paper holder has a little shelf on top that's perfect for setting your phone on. It's easy to install (just two screws) and the smooth brushed nickel finish is rust resistant.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "Looks good in my powder room. Guests really love it! I got a lot of complements on that extra space for their cell phone."

2. A Dual Shower Head That Seriously Upgrades Your Bathroom

With two heads and five settings, this $25 shower head is low-effort high-impact upgrade for any bathroom. It doesn't require any tools to set up and it has a 10-year warranty. No wonder it had over 6,000 glowing Amazon reviews.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "Fantastic quality for the price. My fiancee and I like to shower together, and having the two shower heads makes for a great experience! The shower comes with enough plumber's tape to get the installation done right, and all the parts are well made. The plastic pieces make for a light overall weight, but I haven't noticed any durability issues, and all the parts that matter are metal or metal framed. Water pressure is a little low with both heads running simultaneously, but the shower comes with instructions on how to fix that. ;)"

3. A Super Cushy Memory Foam Bathmat Reviewers Love

When you’re blow drying your hair, stepping out of the shower, or putting on your makeup, absolutely nothing beats a memory foam bath rug. This one has more than 1,400 reviews raving about how soft and comfortable and absorbent it is, and it’s got a non-slip bottom layer specifically for your safety.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "These rugs are SUPER CUSHY. It feels like the thickness of three layers of hardware store carpet padding, but soft and squishy like memory foam. When they came in, my kids and I walked around on them with bare feet in the living room (even the teenager), and couldn't believe how squishy they were. I would use these where they'd be enjoyed by bare feet. They do show footprints, so if is a concern, these aren't the rugs for you. On the up side, since it's a smooth fabric, debris won't get tangled in the strands, as you'd see on a deep pile bath rug. (Did I mention I have kids?)"

4. An Automatic Air Freshener That Keeps Your Bathroom Smelling Fresh All The Time

With the option to set it to spray every 9, 18, or 36 minutes, the Glade automatic spray starter kit ensures that your bathroom always smells fresh and clean. This kit comes with a Hawaiian Breeze fragrance, but it can be refilled with one of Glade's many scent options.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "Yes, if there are five things a house needs, its lighting, a chair, a water source, a dog, and Glade Automatic Spray. I used to have a roommate that would spray the air like he was dancing in the field in the movie the Sound of Music. Stop. I first came across these magical machines in a Canadien AirBnb and I swear I was being watched in the bathroom. PRO TIP, this thing lives under the passenger seat of my car,"

5. A Chic Wood Tray For A Relaxing In The Bathtub

Think bath time was fun when you were a kid? Try it with this wooden bathtub caddy, which lets you bring your phone, tablet, wine, or book right into the tub with you. It’s made from durable bamboo, has multiple notches to keep your stuff secure, and it expands to fit just about any bathtub.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "Perfect gift for the bath lover, and great way to make a bath look more thoughtful and designed even when not in use. Our tub is deep and has handles that this tray fits perectly on. The ability to slide it apart makes it easy to customize to the right width. When not in use the trays and holders are a perfect place to store bath accessories (bubble bath, candles, etc.) that keep the tub area from looking like a hoarders pile."

6. This Epic Spray Covers All Your Tracks

This before-you-go spray is a total game-changer, and both you and your guests will thank the heavens it’s there. Simply spray the surface of the water before you go, and any and all odors get trapped below a layer of fresh-smelling oils. Basically, no one will have any idea what you just did.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "I received this as a "gag gift" but thought I would give it a try. It actually works quite well! It has a strong lemon smell to fight against the bad odors. Just spray 2-3 sprays into the toilet before you go and you come out of the restroom with it smelling like you actually cleaned while you were in there. Great for use when you are at a friends house or if you have company over at yours. The bottle looks so fancy too, it came with an adorable little charm around it."

7. A Hanging Caddy That Keeps Your Shower Products Organized

This tiered shower caddy creates storage room where there was once just a wall. House you soap, shampoo, and even a few razors with the help of this sleek-looking accessory.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "Between my daughter and I we have creams, bottles and razors everywhere. You couldn’t move in the shower without knocking something over. This one stores everything. Four shampoo/conditioner/body wash bottles fit the top shelf. The second one holds tubes of face mask/face scrubs and you can hang your razors, scrunchies/wash clothes with the bottom hooks. Both suctions can’t be used at the same time but the rubber around the neck keeps it from crashing down on your head. I would recommend or buy again."

8. A Light That Illuminates The Toilet

This motion activated toilet night light illuminates the toilet bowl with 16 vibrant colors when you walk in the bathroom at night. It’s water-resistant, out of the way, and is easy to clean.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "Calming, creepy, soothing, eerie, beautiful, functional, needed. It’s strangely satisfying to enter into the bathroom in the dead of night and see the brilliant blue light glowing from between the lid and the seat. And to lift the lid and be greeted by a welcoming portal of soft brilliant light to guide you to intended target; magic."

9. Get An Extra Hand While You’re Styling

Reviewers love this hands-free blow dryer mount, which lets you easily and conveniently attach your blow dryer to any surface, so that you can style your hair with two hands, and without shoulder cramps. It’s got a heavy-duty suction cup, and a neck that rotates 360 degrees for any angle you need.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "I just had rotator cuff surgery and couldnt move my shoulder. This product held my hair dryer with no problems. I highly recommend it even if both arms work. I will contunue to ise it after my recovery."

10. Control Your Music While Showering

The AquaAudio shower speaker is entirely waterproof and comes on a reliable suction cup, but the coolest part about it is that you can control your songs and volume from inside the shower. It syncs up to your smart phone and has over ten hours of battery life on one single charge, plus, it’s got a built-in mic, if someone calls.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "I love this little bluetooth speaker. It pairs easily and has great sound quality. I vouch for the 10 hour play time, your phone will need to be charged before the speaker dies. I like that is has a suction cup, it sticks securely on the tile in my shower and I also take it outside for music in the backyard and it sticks to the windows with no problem. For the price and the quality of the product, it's a steal."

11. Never Lose Another Great Idea Again

You know that loss of brain function that happens between your shower and the walk to your bedroom? No more with the Eureka Shower Idea Whiteboard, which lets you record your most genius ideas right where they most often spring up – the shower. It comes with fifty removable sheets and an oil pencil, all mountable with sturdy suction cups.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "I purchased this product for myself because I was always thinking of things I needed to do while I was in the shower but would forget to do it once out of the shower. These work perfect for that situation.. It's also nice to leave "love notes" for my husband when he takes showers after me. I ended purchasing these notes for my niece because her husband leaves sweet notes for her around the house so why not in the shower?? I found out my son-in-law thought it was a great idea too. I purchased one for him as well and they work just like they say they will. A cute little addition for a Christmas present or whatever present."

12. This Clever Towel Hook For Small Bathrooms

When it’s not in use, this Umbra Sticks wall hook looks like a sleek and modern sculpture, but it also has five hooks to hold your towels, clothes, and accessories. It’s an awesome option for small bathrooms, as the hooks flip upwards when they’re not in use, and it’s made from a durable hardwood that looks great and mounts really well.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: "My absolute favorite purchase for my new bathroom. It is so cool and contemporary looking I love it. Holds heavy bath towels with no problem."

