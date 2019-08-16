10 Weird But Genius Sex Toys People are Buying on Amazon

Sex toys come in all shapes in sizes. While some emulate the iconic Rabbit shape or typical G-spot stimulator, there are certain models that you can't help but look at and say, "Wait, where does it even go?" Well, despite their unconventional shapes, some of these unique sex toys are surprisingly effective. Some of these weird but highly-reviewed sex toys on Amazon get the job done better than the more familiar standards.

Now, if you haven't played around with a vibrator at some point, you don't know what you're missing out on. Not only can sex toys be physically beneficial in the bedroom, utilizing one with your partner often brings a newfound sense of excitement into your relationship, allowing you both to explore new pleasures. And for the single gals, a unique sex toy can be a great way to feel more body- and sex-positive about yourself while also giving you fantastic feelings. Using a vibrator or dildo can even be educational, allowing you to explore the hidden spots that bring about the big O. And really, who doesn't want stronger orgasms in bed?

In this roundup, I've included an interesting mix of sex toys for every person's need, as well as a few picks to suit some special fetishes — if that's your thing, of course. And if you're new to the sex toy train, don't worry: many of these are perfect for beginners and not intimidating whatsoever. They're literally the gifts that keep on giving.

1. The Magical Oral Sex Simulator With Six Different Speeds

Lovehoney Sqweel Go Rechargeable Oral Sex Massager, $41, Amazon

While this gadget looks like one of those pocket fans you might whip out at an amusement park on a hot day, it's actually a sex toy that mimics the feels of oral sex. This handy device has 10 "tongues" that move like a fan to provide the targeted clitoral stimulation you get from someone going down on you. Enjoy the solo action by playing around with its six speeds, or ask your partner to use it on you to amp up sexy time.

What fans say: "Easily my favorite new toy. I wish it was a little bit quieter, and that you didn't have to hold it yourself - a handle on it of some type, or a way to mount it would be great. But the sensation is fantastic, and I expect this to entirely replace my vibrator, which gets the job done but leaves me numb."

2. A Fingertip Vibrator That's Great For Getting Things Started

Jimmyjane Hello Touch Fingertop Vibrator, $45, Amazon

The Hello Touch is a fingertip vibrator that will enhance your masturbation game. That's right: You put this device directly on your own fingers. While the method may seem a little daunting at first, it's actually pretty brilliant. The dual motions of this gadget will help you vibrate in ways that you simply can't accomplish while just using your fingers, and it's totally waterproof and washable. And don't be fooled by the size — it's got a powerful zap to help you reach an orgasm, big-time.

What fans say: "This product works great...my fiancé loves it! The unit fits snugly/securely on wrist and always easy use of vibrating fingertips.... vibration is not only enough to get you started, but could also "get you all the way there" if you wanted."

3. A Remote-Controlled, G-Spot Vibrator That's Great For Couples

Paloqueth Waterproof G-Spot Vibrator, $30, Amazon

Ever look at a sex toy and wonder, "Where do I even put that?" That's exactly how I felt about this one, but trust me, once you figure it out, it's only uphill from there. This Paloqueth waterproof vibrator provides pleasure for two by clinging around the clit and leading up the G-spot. When you and your partner use this classic tool, you're sure to feel double the pleasure, double the orgasms, and double the fun.

What fans say: "The Waterproof G spot Vibrator was amazing. It has a vibration that is very strong and with the remote I can control it without getting out of position. The best part is it is very quiet. I was worried at first because it did seem loud, but I left it in my living room and walked to my master (which is not far) and you couldn't hear a thing! Perfect. The packaging was great and very discrete."

4. A Masturbation Toy That Can Be Customized For Your Pleasure

Tenga Flip Hole, $53, Amazon

"Only product I've ever used that makes me gasp," raved one reviewer of this unique masturbation toy, which has a cult-like following on Amazon. It features a hard case and had front buttons that allow you to really manage and adjust how you use this. With its ribbed interior made from soft elastomer material, this gives multiple sensations at once and delivers total stimulation with each use. This toy also is super-easy to clean, which is important when using any kind of stroker.

What fans say: "Without going into detail, man this thing sure is a life saver. Deep enough and wide enough and with an ability to squeeze or put pressure on the top end, the base or the middle. No , it doesn't replace the real thing but it beats anything else by a mile, and sure beats using my hands."

5. A Cock Ring Great For Clitoral Stimulation

Sexbaby Clitoral Vibrator with Double Cock Rings, $11, Amazon

This two-in-one cock ring has plenty of buzz, and while it might seem intimidating, you'll definitely feel the payoff where it counts. It comes with an innovative double loop design that functions just like a cock ring should, while the dildo attached can provide intense clitoral stimulation through vibration for partners.

What fans say: "WOW! EXPLOSIVE... Not only does it help get a strong, big erection, the vibrator is position just right, Just go deep and hold it there, before you know it, your woman will explode."

6. A Vibrator You Can Control Using An App, Great For Long Distance Relationships

We-Vibe Rave G-Spot Stimulator, $115, Amazon

Wow, FaceTime will never be the same again. Not only does this G-spot stimulator cause a serious buzz during your calls, it's ergonomically designed to work with your body's unique shape. Every vibration can be controlled by your partner through the accompanying app, putting them in control of your pleasure (or vice versa). Who says LDRs can't work out?

What fans say: "I love how your partner can operate this “massager” (cough cough) from across the country. It brings extra fun into the bedroom and if you’re shy about using toys in front of your partner, this is a fantastic way to start and get the confidence to perform in front of him once you’re comfortable."

7. A Butt Plug With A Cat Tail

Frisky Bad Kitty Silicone Cat Tail Anal Plug, $26, Amazon

Yup, the cat obsession has even made its way over to sex toys. Now you can feel like a literal cat while getting some butt play action. Aside from the furry tail, this anal plug features a tapered shape that makes it easy to insert and is comfortable enough for long wear. Plus, the two side loops secure a bullet vibrator for an even more intense sensation. Meow!

What fans say: "The plug is great quality and comes with these two thingies one the side to put a bullet vibe through them. the tail is long and flexible and stands up pretty well. it came quickly without any problems. I'm totally in love with it."

8. This Discrete Bullet Vibrator That Looks Just Like Your Lipstick

BON'TIME Lipstick Bullet Vibrator, $16, Amazon

For the shy girl who's nervous about a roommate — or worse, a family member — catching you in the act, this is a miracle option. On the outside, it looks like any old tube of lipstick, but when you press the button, it's a high-powered bullet with 10 different speeds. That's a lot of power for something so small! And speaking of size, its tininess makes it easy to fit in your makeup bag for solo sessions on-the-go.

What fans say: "It's very discreet, but it still packs a punch! I wish these were more widely available. I really had to search for this one, but I'm very glad I found it. I can carry it around in my purse and no one's the wiser, which is exactly what I wanted!"

9. This Fisting Toy That Looks So Incredibly Lifelike

Doc Johnson Belladona Magic Hand, $18, Amazon

This silicone replica of a real hand is definitely one of the most intense toys you can find on Amazon. For folks who are into anal or vaginal fisting though, it's also hot AF. It totals 11.5 inches, but can be inserted at whatever length you prefer. It's so lifelike that it can really trigger sensations just like the real thing. If you want to upgrade, you can also spend a little more to get a model with a suction cup on the end — great for solo or partner play.

What fans say: "I had been thinking about buying one of these Magic Hands for quite a while. It was better than expected!! Great length and multiple diameters!! Once inside the hand fits comfortably. Very nice firm yet pliant material."

10. A Squirting Dildo That's Beyond Convincing

Sexflesh 8-Inch Lifelike Squirting Dildo, $32, Amazon

Is it just me, or do dildos look realer and realer each year? With its true-to-life veins, testicles, and curvature, this dildo is beyond convincing. Its curved shaft allows you to use in different angles for a little G-spot action, too, but the real reason to try this weird but genius toy? It actually squirts. It's also easy to fill up with your, ahem, preferred liquid, and then all you have to do is squeeze the balls and they release.

What fans say: "A very realistic look and feel - although extremely thick dildo. you won't find a more challenging yet satisfying toy !! And it rewards your effort at orgasm with a healthy squirt of your choice of loads !!"

