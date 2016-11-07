Every single year, my shopping list for holidays and people’s birthdays is absolutely loaded with genius gifts for music lovers. Picture that scene from My Cousin Vinny where Marisa Tomei is talking about her family of car experts, and replace every instance of “mechanic” with “musician.” It'd sound like, “My father was a musician. His father was a musician. My mother's father was a musician. My three brothers are musicians; four uncles on my father's side are musicians… ” This is my life.

Consequently, I can be the first to tell you that when you’re looking for gifts for the musician or no-fail ideas for people who love music, a little bit of research is in order. If your friends and loved ones are anything like mine, they’ve already got the best amps, recording software, instruments, and speakers around — not to mention tickets for great concerts and monthly subscriptions to Spotify. Nothing generic is going to cut it here. In order to give them something that they don’t already have and will genuinely love, these musical gifts have to be innovative, creative, and original. Check out these ideas that make any music lover’s life just a little bit easier and a lot more fun.

1. High-Fidelity Earplugs That Filter Acoustics To Prevent Ear Damage

Vibes Highidelity Earplugs, $24, Amazon

These Vibes high-fidelity earplugs have been specifically designed to filter acoustics to stop ear damage without stifling the sound, so you can enjoy your concert in comfort.

2. An Echo Dot So They Can Easily Listen To Their Favorite Music

Amazon Echo Dot, $40, Amazon

For hands-free control of your music and Bluetooth speakers (as well as other things like the weather, lights, and to-do list) the Amazon Echo Dot is any techie’s first step to a smart home.

3. A Flash Drive USB Shaped Like A Mixtape

Cassette USB Flash Drive, $13, Amazon

Fill this adorable cassette USB flash drive with your favorite tunes and give it to the love of your life for a good old-fashioned mixtape without the hassle of finding a cassette player.

4. A Shower Speaker

Vtin SoundHot Q1 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker, $23, Amazon

Singing in the shower takes on a whole other level when there is a speaker outfitted with a backup chorus in mind. Designed with a suction cup on the back, you can attach this waterproof speaker to your wall or hook it on a shower caddy to play your favorite playlist.

5. An Old School Turntable For More Than Records

Victrola Nostalgic Bluetooth Turntable Suitcase, $40, Amazon

This three speed Victrola nostalgic Bluetooth turntable suitcase plays your whole vinyl collection, but it’s a little more practical than most because of its aux-in and Bluetooth-enabled speakers. Play all your favorite music and playlists from your phone or tablet.

6. An Amp-Style Key Holder So You'll Never Misplace Them Again

P Pluginz Jack Rack Guitar Amp Key Holder, $35, Amazon

This epic Jack Rack guitar amp key holder adds a little functional rock and roll to your house with plug-in guitar cable inputs that ensure you always know where your keys are hanging.

7. A Cozy Headband That Has Built-In Headphones You Can Sleep In

CozyPhones Sleep Headphones, $18, Amazon

If you need music to sleep, these sleep headphones cover your eyes while they deliver clear, adjustable sound through memory foam ear cushions.

8. This Mug Stand Is Actually A Bluetooth Speaker

CTA Digital Bluetooth Speaker Mug , $30, Amazon

Ideal for the person with a cooking playlist, this CTA digital bluetooth speaker mug stand gives you one clear Bluetooth speaker disguised as a mug, as well as a stand and two real porcelain mugs that compliment any kitchen.

9. A Portable Thumb Piano For Practicing Or Playing When You're On The Go

JDR 17-Key Thumb Piano, $34, Amazon

This portable thumb piano makes it easy to practice piano when you're away from your keyboard, and is even suitable for all skill levels. This one comes with a tuning hammer and a waterproof travel case, so you'll have everything you need.

10. A Best-Selling Bluetooth Speaker That's Water-Resistant

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $22, Amazon

This water-resistant gadget plays your music for 14 full hours of satisfaction. There's even a microphone for if you'd like to make hands-free calls on your portable speaker, too.

11. A Fun Singing Game That Any Musician Will Love

Encore, $30, Amazon

My family (all musicians) breaks out Encore every holiday because it’s the best game for anyone who loves music. Pick a card, get a word, and sing a song with that word in it to get points for your team.

12. A Bluetooth Karaoke Mic That's All You Need For A Night Of Singing

BONAOK Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone, $32, Amazon

This karaoke microphone has everything you'd need to host your own karaoke night. You can use Bluetooth to connect to your phone and select karaoke tracks from an easy-to-use app. Then pick your song and get singing.

13. Bluetooth Headphones That You Can Fold Up & Travel With

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Over-The-Ear Headphones, $37, Amazon

The Bluetooth over-the-ear headphones has features you’re not getting anywhere else for this price, like a travel-friendly folding design, a built-in mic, passive noise isolation, and absolutely zero wires.

14. Guitar-Shaped Teaspoons For A Music Lover's Kitchen

Eddieson Guitar Coffee Teaspoons, $14, Amazon

Adorable and functional, these guitar-shaped coffee teaspoons are a cute kitchen tool made of food-grade stainless steel. This set of seven comes in a range of colors.

15. A Hole Punch You Can Use To Make Your Own Custom Guitar Picks

Pick-a-Palooza DIY Guitar Pick Punch, $25, Amazon

If you’re a guitar player, you know full well that a pick has a lifespan of a week and a half before it disappears into thin air. This Pick-a-Palooza DIY guitar pick punch has a sturdy stainless steel blade that lets you punch new ones out of the included plastic sheets, credit cards, and old key cards.

16. A Set Of Vinyl Record Coasters

Ankzon Vinyl Record Coasters (Set Of 6), $7, Amazon

This set of six vinyl record coasters are a great conversation starter, and are also designed with a non-slip grip that will keep your tabletops safe and your drink from spilling.

17. A Headphone Amplifier That'll Improve The Sound Quality Of Your Music

FiiO A3 Portable Headphone Amplifier , $49, Amazon

Play your music through this innovative FiiO A3 portable headphone amplifier, and experience clarity and balance like you never have before. “If you think the only purpose of headphone amplifier is to make a sound louder, you will be in for a big surprise to discover how much it can shape the sound and contribute to improvements in details, soundstage, etc.,” says one excited reviewer.

18. Guitar-Shaped Cooking Utensils

Bamboo Guitar Neck Utensil Set , $18, Amazon

Complete with a spoon, a fork, and two spatulas, this 100 percent bamboo guitar neck utensil set is a creative and useful gift for anyone who loves both cooking and guitar.

19. A Portable Lavalier Microphone From Sony

Sony Omnidirectional Stereo Microphone, $20, Amazon

If you do any kind of recording on the go, the Sony Omnidirectional Stereo Microphone is one of the best portable lavalier microphones you can get. It’s super clear, clips onto anything, and rotates any which way.

20. A Music-Themed Doormat To Welcome Guests

Entryways 1026 Piano Doormat, $43, Amazon

This handcrafted piano-key doormat is durable and fade-resistant. It'll easily remove dirt, moisture, and grime from the shoes of your house guests and is the perfect gift for anyone music-obsessed.

21. Decorative Hooks That Are Shaped Like Guitars

KUNGYO Vintage Guitar Decorative Hooks, $23, Amazon

This set-of-three decorative hooks are the perfect accent to a musician's home. They can bear a weight up to 55 pounds, so you'll be able to hang coats, scarves, and bags off of them.

22. A Musical Night Light So They Can Wake Up To Their Favorite Song

Homcasito Night Light Bluetooth Speaker, $33, Amazon

This musical night light is built with Bluetooth so you can wake up to any music or blast your favorite tunes. Not only can this night light change between 48 different colors, but it's also dimmable so you can customize it.

23. Speaker Lights That Can Adjust With Your Soundtrack

VONGEM LED Bluetooth Speaker Light Bulb, $16, Amazon

This awesome VONGEM LED speaker light plays all your music from your phone, and lets you choose from any color you can think of for some adjustable mood lighting.

24. A Bamboo Cutting Board Perfect For Any Drummer

Zildjian Cutting Board , $20, Amazon

The Zildjian cutting board lets any drummer feel at home in the kitchen with its durable and hygienic bamboo build and cymbal design. One reviewer says, "My husband who is an avid drummer absolutely loved this. It was a unique gift for his birthday."

25. A Ukulele Kit Perfect For Beginners & Experts Alike

Kala Learn To Play Ukulele Starter Kit, $52, Amazon

For the aspiring musician, you’ve got this Kala learn to play ukulele starter kit, which comes with a mahogany instrument, tote bag, free online lessons, and a tuning app.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.