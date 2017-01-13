GLAMGLOW's Sonic Blue GRAVITYMUD Mask Features Your Favorite SEGA Video Game Character

Maybe you’re like me and grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons on a regular basis. Or perhaps you are a woman who is big in the gaming scene. Either way, you’ve probably seen Sonic the Hedgehog in some form or another. He may have been on your television or computer screens, but now, he's about to make his way into your beauty closets. On Jan. 17, GLAMGLOW's Sonic Blue GRAVITYMUD mask will be available to shop, and it features your favorite SEGA video game character.

To celebrate the video game world’s famous blue hedgehog’s 25th anniversary, sexy skincare brand GLAMGLOW has created a mud treatment for all the skincare-savvy gamers out there to “game and mask.” Teaming up with Sonic the Hedgehog creators SEGA, GLAMGLOW has created a limited edition SONIC Blue GRAVITYMUD. The idea behind it is that you can play your favorite video games while giving your skin a beauty treatment. After all, about half of the gamer population is made up of women — what could be more relaxing than a night of games and masks?

This mud mask, a vibrant blue similar to Sonic’s signature color, turns a metallic tone once it dries and is perfect for tightening and firming your face, neck, and décolleté. Once the mask has completely dried, there’s an easy peel-off removal that'll leave your skin clean and firm.

The GLAMGLOW SONIC Blue GRAVITYMUD will be available on Jan. 17 at Sephora and glamglow.com.

GLAMGLOW SONIC Blue GRAVITYMUD, $69, glamglow.com



This bright blue mask might be just what you need to keep your weekly mask night fun and fresh.

YouTubers like Jeffree Star and MannyMUA are fans of this fun metallic mask.



Get your hands on this blue mask next week!

