What To Read Next, Based On Your Fave YA Series That Ended In 2016

All good things must come to an end, and sadly this includes some of our most beloved book series. On one hand, it can be a great experience to finish reading a series: you have a sense of closure, and a sense of accomplishment from seeing it through to the end. On the other hand, if you’ve recently finished a great series, you probably have a massive book hangover. And sadly, once a series is over, you can no longer treat this hangover by looking forward to the next sequel, because you’ve finally accepted that the series is truly and finally completed.

Several great YA series ended in 2016, so if you love reading young adult books, chances are you’re feeling a little bit of closure and a little bit of “what am I supposed to read next?” Luckily, there are shelves and shelves of books out there just waiting for you to discover them. Even if you can’t imagine moving on from your favorite series, there are books that can complement even the most iconic YA novels. If you’re still feeling sad that your favorite YA series ended in 2016, don’t fret: here are some great books to read next so you can keep your adventure going in another literary universe.

If You Loved The 5th Wave By Rick Yancey...

Read We Are The Ants By Shaun David Hutchinson



In the dystopian world of We Are the Ants, aliens have taken over. Protagonist Henry Denton has a chance to save the world, but he must first decide if it's worth saving.

If You Love The Young Elites By Marie Lu...

Read The Crown's Game By Evelyn Skye



If you loved the story of Adelina Amouteru and the Dagger Society, check out fantasy YA novel The Crown's Game: Vika Andreyeva and Nikolai Karimov are enchanters in Russia, but they soon become swept up in a deadly duel called The Crown's Game.

If You Love Six Of Crows By Leigh Bardugo...

Read Don't Get Caught By Kurt Dinan

Kaz Brekker and crew take on a heist in Six of Crows. In Don't Get Caught, protagonist Max and crew get caught up in a different kind of heist... a prank war.

If You Loved The Maze Runner By James Dashner...

Read The Compound By S.A. Bodeen



Eli lives underground with his family in a Compound designed to keep them safe, but he can't take the dull routine much longer. This book has a twist great for fans of The Maze Runner's winding plot.

If You Loved Fate Of The Tearling By Erika Johansen...

Read A Shadow Bright And Burning By Jessica Cluess



Henrietta Howell is the first female sorcerer — the one the legends promised would help save the world. But as she grows as a sorcerer, she begins to doubt that she is the magician foretold by the prophecies.

If You Loved The Raven Cycle By Maggie Stiefvater...

Read Graceling By Kristin Cashore Katsa lives in a world where people with powers are Graced. If you loved the magic and romance of The Raven Cycle, this action-packed fantasy is perfect for you.

If You Loved The Rose & The Dagger By Renee Ahdieh...

Read Rebel Of The Sands By Alwyn Hamilton If you loved Ahdieh's reimagining of The Arabian Nights, you'll love the Arabian mythology-inspired Rebel of the Sands: Sharpshooter Amani lives in desert nation Miraji, but she's about to leave home to embark on a fantastic adventure. Click here to buy.

If You Loved The Lunar Chronicles By Marissa Meyer...



Read Heartless By Marissa Meyer

Lunar Chronicles author Marissa Meyer has a new book, and this time it's a retelling of Alice in Wonderland. Heartless tells the story of the Queen of Hearts, before she was the villain you know, and it's the perfect fantasy read for fans looking to fill the void left by the Lunar Chronicles.

Image: Instagram/twirlingpages