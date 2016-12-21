When Is Hanukkah? The Jewish Holiday Falls On A Rare Day In 2016

As the holiday season approaches, you may have a few questions on your mind. For instance, if you aren't a practicing Jew (or, even if you are! The holiday's date changes every year!), you might be wondering when Hanukkah is in 2016. This is a valid question, especially considering that the Jewish holiday doesn't fall on the same days every year (at least, not according to a western calendar). Hanukkah has been known to fall in the months of November, December, and January, so make sure you get your facts straightened out with every new year. Just because Hanukkah started on Dec. 6 last year doesn't mean that it will be the same this year (and I'll forewarn you, it's not).

Even for those of us who aren't Jewish, chances are that we know somebody who is. Jewish traditions are rich and full of history, and there's a lot to be learned from their celebrations when it comes to cultural significance and world history. Hanukkah is no exception. As for marking your calendars, you'll find all that practical information below — whether you're celebrating Hanukkah this year, helping a friend celebrate, or simply want to know what's going on in the world around you, it's important to know when Hanukkah is taking place every year, including 2016.

[Embed]

So, when is it? According to The Telegraph, Hanukkah will begin on the evening of Dec. 24, and will end on the evening of Jan. 1. As aformentioned, Hanukkah does not always begin on the same day of the year because the western calendar that most of us use is not the same as the Hebrew calendar, which Hanukkah is based on — and the fact that its start is falling on the same day as Christmas Eve is actually rather rare. According to the Hebrew calendar, Hanukkah begins on the 25th day of Kislev, which is the ninth month on the Hebrew calendar.



So, ensure your calendar is marked, because Hanukkah is fast approaching. Happy celebrating!

Images: CC0 Public Domain/Pixabay; Giphy