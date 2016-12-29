Is The Quip Toothbrush Subscription Service Worth It? Here's Everything You Need To Know

There are tons of different subscriptions services out there. You can pretty much get everything from beauty items to socks delivered monthly to your door, but this one is unlike the rest. The Quip subscription service is the same idea, but it sends you what you need — oral care equipment. Is the Quip's Toothbrush Subscription worth it, you ask? I gave it a try and was super happy with the results.

If you're anything like me, you have tons of different beauty items to change out every three months or so. From toothbrush heads to makeup application sponges and facial cleansing brushes, it can be hard to keep track of it all. Until now, that is. The Quip subscription service delivers a toothbrush, brush heads, and toothpaste right to your door on the regular. Not only is the brush awesome, but it saves you from having to run out to the store.

Now let's talk price. Your first initial purchase includes a toothbrush, extra brush head, and toothpaste. It costs $25 for the plastic handled tool or $40 for the metal. The it will cost you $5 each to replace the brush head and toothpaste every three months. The best part is that once you sign up, the company does the sending for you, so you don't have to worry about remembering to get a new brush head. All of that is well worth the price, in my opinion.

I'll be honest, I was skeptical about this at first. Then I tried it and realized how much money it had saved me. Quip costs $10 every three months, whereas the toothpaste and brush heads I was using before were about $40. All in all, it's a pretty great investment, if you ask me.

Not to mention how much I love the products. The toothbrush is the perfect sleek and minimalist design. On top of that it also has a timer on it so I always know how long to brush. It also comes with a case that temporarily attaches to your mirror, so you can move it at any time.



Bottom line: this is definitely a subscriptions service to invest in. You can't beat the price for the quality. And since everything they offer is dentist-approved, you really can't go wrong.

Images: Kali Borovic/Bustle

