Inspirational Christmas Quotes For 2016 That Are Proof The Holidays Are About More Than Presents

Admit it, there's just something special about Christmas — these inspirational Christmas quotes are total proof of that, and they paint a pretty good picture as to why that is. As much as Christmas has become a commercialized holiday in today's day and age, at the root of it all is something much more momentous and imperative: the desire to love one another.

No matter if you're celebrating Christmas for religious reasons or just for the holiday spirit, you cannot deny that much of the season's holiday cheer comes from the love that's in the air. And I'm not talking romantic love (though I'm sure there's plenty of that going around too) — I'm talking brotherly love, and that's exactly what these 12 quotes focus in on. Take it from Winston Churchill, Charles Dickens, and others below.

Christmas isn't just about the cookies and the trees and the presents. In fact, it's not really about any of that stuff. Let your heart melt a little by taking a read through these inspirational Christmas quotes below. We could all use some more love in our lives, and if there was ever a season to get it and to give it, it has to be the holiday season.

1. "Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting. It is happiness because we see joy in people. It is forgetting self and finding time for others. It is discarding the meaningless and stressing the true values." — Thomas S. Monson

2. "Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling." — Edna Ferber

3. "Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us - a time when we can look back on the year that has passed and prepare for the year ahead." — David Cameron

4. "Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection." — Winston Churchill



5. "The spirit of Christmas is the spirit of love and of generosity and of goodness. It illuminates the picture window of the soul, and we look out upon the world's busy life and become more interested in people than in things." — Thomas S. Monson

6. "I will honor Christmas in my heart, and try to keep it all the year." — Charles Dickens

7. "At Christmas play and make good cheer, for Christmas comes but once a year." — Thomas Tusser



8. "It's true, Christmas can feel like a lot of work, particularly for mothers. But when you look back on all the Christmases in your life, you'll find you've created family traditions and lasting memories. Those memories, good and bad, are really what help to keep a family together over the long haul." — Caroline Kennedy

9. "Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it's Christmas." — Dale Evans

10. "Every gift which is given, even though is be small, is in reality great, if it is given with affection." — Pindar



11. "Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful." — Norman Vincent Peale

12. "Christmas is the day that holds all time together." — Alexander Smith

