Holiday Quotes To Share On Facebook In 2016, Because There's No Such Thing As Spreading Too Much Joy

Is your Facebook feeling a little bland this holiday season? If so, then these holiday quotes to share on Facebook in 2016 should help to spice it up. Some are funny, some are serious, and some are inspiring, which means you can find the quote that perfectly fits exactly what it is you want to say about the holiday season.

What is it about the holidays that brings people together? Maybe it's the hot cocoa with mini marshmallows, maybe it's the building of snowmen, or maybe it's the giving of gifts. While pinning down the joy of the holidays is hard to do, sharing the joy of the holiday is not, and posting one of these quotes on your Facebook is perfect proof of that.

Facebook (and all other social media forms) have managed to become the fastest form of mass communication in today's world, and there's no reason we shouldn't use that to our advantage. Use your Facebook to share some thoughts on the holidays this year, because you never know whose day your words might encourage or make chuckle. Make the world a better place this holiday season. It doesn't take much, and sharing some of these special words below can do the trick.

1. "I like to compare the holiday season with the way a child listens to a favorite story. The pleasure is in the familiar way the story begins, the anticipation of familiar turns it takes, the familiar moments of suspense, and the familiar climax and ending." — Fred Rogers

2. "For me, I think everybody with half a heart tries to do their best to do their part of good during the holiday season." — Darren Criss

3. "Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love." — Hamilton Wright Mabie

4. "Once again, we come to the Holiday Season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice." — Dave Berry



5. "I'm a minimalist. I don't really need much to enjoy a good holiday - just my family and the bare essentials." — Jean Reno

6. "As we struggle with shopping lists and invitations, compounded by December's bad weather, it is good to be reminded that there are people in our lives who are worth this aggravation, and people to whom we are worth the same." - Donald E. Westlake

7. "There's something about a holiday that isn't all about how much money you spend." — Hilarie Burton



8. "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. Wishing you happiness." — Helen Keller

9. "Sharing the holiday with other people, and feeling that you're giving of yourself, gets you past all the commercialism." — Caroline Kennedy

10. "This is my wish for you: peace of mind, prosperity through the year, happiness that multiplies, health for you and yours, fun around every corner, energy to chase your dreams, joy to fill your holidays!" — D.M Dellinger

11. "Christmas comes during a season when the Earth is in its darkest time. It's a holiday for the family and for everyone." — Melissa Etheridge

