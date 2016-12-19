27 Plus Size Dresses For Babes Who Love Satin & SIlk
In my humble opinion, 2016's top fabrics were are satins and silks — and why wouldn't they be? The shimmery softness of this fabric feels amazing and looks good on everyone — which is why finding the ultimate plus size silky dress for any important events coming up before the end of the year is so important. At least, to anyone who loves keeping up with trends (and wearing buttery soft clothing.)
From Kylie Jenner to Rihanna, stars have been dressing up and dressing down this material all year, making it the ultimate garment choice for people who want to get the most out of their clothes. Rock a slip with sneakers and a bomber jacket for a casual yet cool look, then wear the same silky slip with heels and a plus size choker for a classic evening look.
Regardless of whether you have an occasion to wear a brand new satin dress to or not, silky dresses are fast becoming a wardrobe staple. So if you need an excuse to wear it? Just make one up. If there was ever a time for treating yourself to some fancy new clothes, it's got to be the holidays.
1. Satin Skater Dress
Satin Skater Dress (Available to size 24), $34, asos.com
The collar of this dress gives off total The Fifth Element vibes, making it a cute twist on the classic skater silhouette.
2. Satin Shift Dress
Satin Shift Dress (Available to size 22), $144, nordstrom.com
From sneakers to thigh high boots, this dress will look great with any look.
3. Navy Satin Shirt Dress
Navy Satin Shift Dress (Available to size 20), $54, missguidedus.com
Another comfortable dress that can be dressed up or as casual as you please.
4. High Neck Satin Shift Dress
High Neck Satin Shift Dress (Available to size 20), $30, boohoo.com
Also available in black or red, why not buy one in every color?
5. Satin Shift Dress With Ruffle
Satin Shift Dress With Ruffle (Available to size 24), $68, asos.com
This is totally what a modern day princess would wear, if the monarchy existed in America and they had great taste.
6. Navy Satin Bodycon Midi Dress
Navy Satin Bodycon Midi Dress (Available to size 24), $26, yoursclothing.co.uk
A much more formal way to rock the satin trend.
7. Jacquard Satin Fit And Flare Dress
Jacquard Satin Fit And Flare Dress (Available to 2x), $149, nordstrom.com
Silver just looks so damn good on silky materials, doesn't it?
8. Satin Front T-Shirt Dress
Satin Front T-Shirt Dress (Available to size 24), $23, asos.com
The plain back makes for a nice balance of textures in this simple dress.
9. Satin Dress With Cape Back Detail
Satin Dress With Cape Back Detail (Available to size 24), $88, asos.com
A more extravagant look for any extra swanky events you have coming up.
10. Midnight Blue Satin Dress With White Embroidery
Midnight Blue Satin Dress (Available to size 26), $104.99, modcloth.com
Vintage vibes from a Modcloth dress are a given, but this dress is an especially stunning retro take on satin.
11. Satin Chevron Dress
Satin Chevron Dress (Available to size 24), $149, citychiconline.com
If you love Twin Peaks you must be so in love with this dress already.
12. Satin Off The Shoulder Dress
Satin Off The Shoulder Dress (Available to size 20), $30, boohoo.com
That sleeve detailing is to die for and if you don't want just one, you can also purchase this dress in black and champagne colors.
13. Sequin Satin Halter Dress
Sequin Satin Halter Dress (Available to size 30), $90.23, torrid.com
Why choose one party material when you can have both?
14. Embellished Dress And Jacket
Embellished Dress And Jacket (Available to 3x), $458, nordstrom.com
Think of it this way — you get a dress and a jacket, which means way more looks than just one garment could give you. Mix and match or stay true to the coordination, either way you'll look great.
15. Satin Pleated Midi Dress
Satin Pleated Midi Dress (Available to size 24), $68, asos.com
This stunning brown shade will suit absolutely anybody.
16. Strappy Slip Dress
Strappy Slip Dress (Available to 3x), $17.99, charlotterusse.com
Every wardrobe needs at least one slip dress in it.
17. Satin Maxi Dress
Satin Maxi Dress (Available to size 20), $44, boohoo.com
This long gown is the ultimate dress for pastel lovers.
18. Wine Midi Dress
Wine Midi Dress (Available to 2x), $119.99, modcloth.com
A simple structure and deep color makes for simply the chicest look.
19. Satin Skater Dress
Satin Skater Dress (Available to size 24), $58, asos.com
This is the perfect dress for anyone who wants to keep their satin casual.
20. Black Satin Pocket Shift Dress
Black Satin Pocket Shift Dress (Available to size 20), $39.60, missguidedus.com
This is one dress you're sure to wear time and time again — And never get tired of wearing, either.
21. Embellished Satin Dress
Embellished Satin Dress (Available to size 22), $188, nordstrom.com
The details on this dress — from the pleats to the mesh to the jewels - are what make it such a special find.
22. Satin Prom Dress
Satin Prom Dress (Available to size 24), $34, asos.com
Don't let the name fool you, this dress will make you look beautiful at any occasion.
23. Stripe Strapless Party Dress
Stripe Strapless Party Dress (Available to size 2x), $149.95, nordstrom.com
Just in case you think full silk is too much: The satin highlights on this dress make it stand out beautifully.
24. Statement Floral Print Maxi Dress
Statement Floral Print Maxi Dress (Available to size 24), $169, citychiconline.com
The clue's in the name: If you want to make a statement then wear this dress.
25. White Sheath Dress
White Sheath Dress (Available to 4x), $104.99, modcloth.com
Because you just don't see enough white satin.
26. Plunge Satin Maxi Dress
Plunge Satin Maxi Dress (Available to size 20), $44, boohoo.com
Also available in red, this is the perfect dress for anyone aiming for high glamour.
27. Black Satin Tie Waist Dress
Black Satin Tie Waist Dress (Available to size 20), $50.40, missguidedus.com
The LBD is a wardrobe must, so why not have one in satin too?
A truly exhaustive and extensive list of satin and silky dresses that covers just about every kind of dress there is. Now the only struggle is choosing which one (or which five) to get.
