27 Plus Size Dresses For Babes Who Love Satin & SIlk

In my humble opinion, 2016's top fabrics were are satins and silks — and why wouldn't they be? The shimmery softness of this fabric feels amazing and looks good on everyone — which is why finding the ultimate plus size silky dress for any important events coming up before the end of the year is so important. At least, to anyone who loves keeping up with trends (and wearing buttery soft clothing.)

From Kylie Jenner to Rihanna, stars have been dressing up and dressing down this material all year, making it the ultimate garment choice for people who want to get the most out of their clothes. Rock a slip with sneakers and a bomber jacket for a casual yet cool look, then wear the same silky slip with heels and a plus size choker for a classic evening look.

Regardless of whether you have an occasion to wear a brand new satin dress to or not, silky dresses are fast becoming a wardrobe staple. So if you need an excuse to wear it? Just make one up. If there was ever a time for treating yourself to some fancy new clothes, it's got to be the holidays.

1. Satin Skater Dress

Satin Skater Dress (Available to size 24), $34, asos.com



The collar of this dress gives off total The Fifth Element vibes, making it a cute twist on the classic skater silhouette.

2. Satin Shift Dress

Satin Shift Dress (Available to size 22), $144, nordstrom.com



From sneakers to thigh high boots, this dress will look great with any look.

3. Navy Satin Shirt Dress

Navy Satin Shift Dress (Available to size 20), $54, missguidedus.com



Another comfortable dress that can be dressed up or as casual as you please.

4. High Neck Satin Shift Dress

High Neck Satin Shift Dress (Available to size 20), $30, boohoo.com



Also available in black or red, why not buy one in every color?

5. Satin Shift Dress With Ruffle

Satin Shift Dress With Ruffle (Available to size 24), $68, asos.com



This is totally what a modern day princess would wear, if the monarchy existed in America and they had great taste.

6. Navy Satin Bodycon Midi Dress

Navy Satin Bodycon Midi Dress (Available to size 24), $26, yoursclothing.co.uk



A much more formal way to rock the satin trend.

7. Jacquard Satin Fit And Flare Dress

Jacquard Satin Fit And Flare Dress (Available to 2x), $149, nordstrom.com



Silver just looks so damn good on silky materials, doesn't it?

8. Satin Front T-Shirt Dress

Satin Front T-Shirt Dress (Available to size 24), $23, asos.com



The plain back makes for a nice balance of textures in this simple dress.

9. Satin Dress With Cape Back Detail

Satin Dress With Cape Back Detail (Available to size 24), $88, asos.com



A more extravagant look for any extra swanky events you have coming up.

10. Midnight Blue Satin Dress With White Embroidery

Midnight Blue Satin Dress (Available to size 26), $104.99, modcloth.com



Vintage vibes from a Modcloth dress are a given, but this dress is an especially stunning retro take on satin.

11. Satin Chevron Dress

Satin Chevron Dress (Available to size 24), $149, citychiconline.com



If you love Twin Peaks you must be so in love with this dress already.

12. Satin Off The Shoulder Dress

Satin Off The Shoulder Dress (Available to size 20), $30, boohoo.com



That sleeve detailing is to die for and if you don't want just one, you can also purchase this dress in black and champagne colors.

13. Sequin Satin Halter Dress

Sequin Satin Halter Dress (Available to size 30), $90.23, torrid.com



Why choose one party material when you can have both?

14. Embellished Dress And Jacket

Embellished Dress And Jacket (Available to 3x), $458, nordstrom.com



Think of it this way — you get a dress and a jacket, which means way more looks than just one garment could give you. Mix and match or stay true to the coordination, either way you'll look great.

15. Satin Pleated Midi Dress

Satin Pleated Midi Dress (Available to size 24), $68, asos.com



This stunning brown shade will suit absolutely anybody.

16. Strappy Slip Dress

Strappy Slip Dress (Available to 3x), $17.99, charlotterusse.com



Every wardrobe needs at least one slip dress in it.

17. Satin Maxi Dress

Satin Maxi Dress (Available to size 20), $44, boohoo.com



This long gown is the ultimate dress for pastel lovers.

18. Wine Midi Dress

Wine Midi Dress (Available to 2x), $119.99, modcloth.com



A simple structure and deep color makes for simply the chicest look.

19. Satin Skater Dress

Satin Skater Dress (Available to size 24), $58, asos.com



This is the perfect dress for anyone who wants to keep their satin casual.

20. Black Satin Pocket Shift Dress

Black Satin Pocket Shift Dress (Available to size 20), $39.60, missguidedus.com



This is one dress you're sure to wear time and time again — And never get tired of wearing, either.

21. Embellished Satin Dress

Embellished Satin Dress (Available to size 22), $188, nordstrom.com



The details on this dress — from the pleats to the mesh to the jewels - are what make it such a special find.

22. Satin Prom Dress

Satin Prom Dress (Available to size 24), $34, asos.com



Don't let the name fool you, this dress will make you look beautiful at any occasion.

23. Stripe Strapless Party Dress

Stripe Strapless Party Dress (Available to size 2x), $149.95, nordstrom.com



Just in case you think full silk is too much: The satin highlights on this dress make it stand out beautifully.

24. Statement Floral Print Maxi Dress

Statement Floral Print Maxi Dress (Available to size 24), $169, citychiconline.com



The clue's in the name: If you want to make a statement then wear this dress.

25. White Sheath Dress

White Sheath Dress (Available to 4x), $104.99, modcloth.com



Because you just don't see enough white satin.

26. Plunge Satin Maxi Dress

Plunge Satin Maxi Dress (Available to size 20), $44, boohoo.com



Also available in red, this is the perfect dress for anyone aiming for high glamour.

27. Black Satin Tie Waist Dress

Black Satin Tie Waist Dress (Available to size 20), $50.40, missguidedus.com



The LBD is a wardrobe must, so why not have one in satin too?

A truly exhaustive and extensive list of satin and silky dresses that covers just about every kind of dress there is. Now the only struggle is choosing which one (or which five) to get.

Images: Courtesy Brands

