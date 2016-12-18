I'm A WOC & This Is One Concealer That Works For My Dark Circles

As a woman of color, it can sometimes be difficult to navigate the beauty aisles and find the most perfect concealers for deeper skin tones. Happily, I've discovered one product in particular that stands out as being my absolute favorite — at least for right now — MAC Pro Longwear Concealer.

By nature, I have dark eyelids — upper and lower— and even with coats of an awesome foundation, they still tend to show up in pictures. My aunt used to say that I was just blessed with natural eyeshadow, but I've never been much of a fan of them. With the smallest amount of MAC's Pro Longwear Concealer possible, from 1-1.5 pumps of product on a wedge sponge, I become the dopest magician ever and make my dark circles disappear.



Based on lack of color variety in the products of most beauty brands, it's often difficult for women of color to track down the right concealer shade for their individual skin complexions.



MAC Pro Longwear Concealer (in NW 35), $22, maccosmetics.com

For my cafe au lait skin complexion, my shade is NW 35, but MAC Pro Longwear is available in a whopping 16 shades total, which run the gamut from light to deep. The formula is liquid-based, and is said to last for 15 full hours. With setting powder applied directly after my concealer, I've successfully worn this product through an entire work day and dinner afterwards.

One of the best parts about the concealer is that it doesn't feel heavy, or like I have "cake face." Like most concealers, it creases without use of setting powder, but I never feel like I have sudden crow's feet if I'm feeling too lazy one day to apply it. And since a little bit goes a very long way, you shouldn't have to worry about buying a new bottle every other week.

Me, wearing MAC Pro Longwear Concealer (in NW 35)



I'm seriously obsessed with this concealer, and most M.A.C products in general. While it's part of my job to test as many beauty products as possible, it will be hard to come close to beat the near perfection of M.A.C Pro Longwear — for WOC with hard-to-correct skin tones, simply nothing compares.



Images: Courtesy MAC; Writer's Own