Funny Christmas Quotes For 2016 That Prove This Season Can Be Hilarious, Too

When you really think about it, Christmas is totally full of humor. From the idea of a jolly old man wiggling his way down your chimney to the fact that finding the perfect present is somehow an impossible feat, these funny Christmas quotes cover everything there is to laugh about during this season. Let yourself laugh a little this holiday season, and do it with the help of these hilarious quotes.

Christmas is quickly coming upon us (how does it manage to sneak up so quietly every, single year?), which means there's a sudden pressure to buy gifts, get them professionally wrapped, spend way more money than you actually have. There's also the usual stresses of picking out a Christmas tree and decorating it, as well as sending out holiday greeting cards to your friends and family. For the amount of joy that Christmas is supposed to bring us, it sure does manage to package a lot of chores in with it. Take a break from all that for a moment, and scroll through these funny Christmas quotes for 2016. From classic comedians like Ellen DeGeneres and Jerry Seinfeld to the likes of Johnny Carson and Melanie White, these quotes are sure to cheer you up and get your laughing in no time.

1. “Christmas is a baby shower that went totally overboard.” — Andy Borowitz

2. “Santa Claus has the right idea. Visit people only once a year.” — Victor Borge

3. “My husband’s idea of getting the Christmas spirit is to become Scrooge.” — Melanie White

4. "The principal advantage of the non-parental lifestyle is that on Christmas Eve you need not be struck dumb by the three most terrifying words that the government allows to be printed on any product: 'Some assembly required.'” — John Leo



5. “Nothing’s as mean as giving a little child something useful for Christmas.” — Kin Hubbard

6. “That’s the true spirit of Christmas; people being helped by people other than me.” — Jerry Seinfeld

7. “What I like about Christmas is that you can make people forget the past with the present.” — Don Marquis



8. “A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” — Garrison Keillor

9. “Nothing says holiday like a cheese log.” — Ellen DeGeneres

10. “Aren’t we forgetting the true meaning of Christmas. You know, the birth of Santa?” — Matt Groening

11. “Mail you packages early so the post office can lose them in time for Christmas.” — Johnny Carson



12. “I hate the radio this time of year because they play “All I Want For Christmas Is You” like, every other song. And that’s just not enough.” — Bridger Winegar

13. “I love Christmas. I receive a lot of wonderful presents I can’t wait to exchange.” — Henny Youngman

