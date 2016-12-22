Holiday Greetings Quotes For 2016 That Are Perfect For Writing In Christmas Cards

Sending out last minute Christmas cards and blanking on what to write inside of them? If so, use someone else's words by copying down one of these 13 holiday greetings quotes for 2016. This round-up of quotes includes words of wisdom from some of America's favorite people and films (I'm talking The Polar Express and Nightmare Before Christmas, you guys!).

When you have twenty or more Christmas cards to send out, thinking of something unique and sincere to write in each one can be exhausting, if not impossible. Fortunately, these 13 quotes make for an easy solution. And don't think of yourself as sending a unthoughtful message to all of your friends and family if you do choose to use one of these holiday greetings in your cards, because each quote is authentic and filled with love in its own special way.

It's hard to put the reason for the season into words, so why not let the likes of Bob Hope and Oprah Winfrey do it for you? After all, there's a reason these people get paid to be public figures. If you're not planning on sending out holiday cards this season, don't let that stop you from sharing these quotes either. Your Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchats are perfect places to give our holiday greetings to your loved ones.

1. "Sometimes the most real things in the world are the things we can't see." — The Polar Express

2. "It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the air." — W.T. Ellis

3. "My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others." — Bob Hope

4. "Christmas is the season for kindling the fire of hospitality in the hall, the genial flame of charity in the heart." — Washington Irving



5. "Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling." — Edna Ferber

6. "Unless we make Christmas an occasion to share our blessings, all the snow in Alaska won't make it white." — Bing Crosby

7. "Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it's Christmas." — Dale Evans



8. "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf of Frozen

9. "May your walls know joy; may every room hold laughter and every window open to great possibility." — Maryanne Radmacher-Hershey

10. "Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it!" — The Nightmare Before Christmas



11. "Our hearts grow tender with childhood memories and love and kindred, and we are better throughout the year for having, in spirit, become a child again at Christmas time." — Laura Ingalls Wilder

12. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!" — Elf

13. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey

