13 Bacon Day Quotes For 2016 Because Yes, This Is A Real Day

With all of the holidays falling in the month of December, make sure you don't forget about Dec. 30, because it marks one of the best days of the year: Bacon Day. Yes, Bacon Day is a real thing, and these Bacon Day quotes for 2016 demonstrate exactly why that is. Saying that just about everybody likes bacon is an understatement. Just about everybody loves bacon. It's just a fact of life.

When you smell bacon, you can't escape it. If you're anything like me, you have to track down where the smell is coming from and immediately figure out how to get some for yourself. And from the sound of these quotes below, I'm not the only one who acts like that. Bacon is one of those foods that goes great with anything. Mix it in with some Brussels sprouts? Yum. Toss it in a salad? Yasss. Put some in your sandwich? Duh. Not to mention, eating it all on its own is never a bad idea either.

If you're a bacon lover, then take have a read through these quotes. Chances are that you'll relate to each and every one of them... and who would want it any other way?

1. "Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon."— Doug Larson

2. "I love super crispy, almost burned, snapping-crispy bacon." — David Lynch

3. "I always use my 'Holy Trinity' which is salt, olive oil and bacon. My motto is, 'bacon always makes it better.' I try to use bacon and pork products whenever it can." — Anne Burrell

[Embed]

4. "Bacon. Let's talk about bacon. There's no meat more glorious than bacon. You can add it to pasta instead of cheese. You can stick it in a sandwich, er... instead of cheese." — Rob Manuel



5. "You know, it's hard to beat bacon at anytime of day." — Nick Offerman

6. "My favorite meal would have to be good old-fashioned eggs, over easy, with bacon. Many others, but you can't beat that on a Sunday morning, especially with a cup of tea." — Gary Oldman

[Embed]

7. "I'm not sure how healthy bacon is in general, but I know it's incredibly delicious." — Gwyneth Paltrow



8. "Bacon is so good by itself that to put it in any other food is an admission of failure. You're basically saying, 'I can't make this other food taste good, so I'll throw in bacon.'" — Penn Jillett

[Embed]

9. "If you record the sound of bacon in a frying pan and play it back, it sounds like the pops and cracks on an old 33 1/3 recording. Almost exactly like that. You could substitute it for that sound." — Tom Waits



10. "Onions and bacon cooking up just makes your kitchen smell so good. In fact, one day I'm going to come up with a room deodorizer that smells like bacon and onions. It's a fabulous smell." — Paula Deen

[Embed]

11. "I unfortunately still crave chicken McNuggets and bacon, which is the meat candy of the world." — Katy Perry



12. "Who cannot appreciate the smell of bacon?" — Tony Cardenas

13. "There have been a few occurrences where people in restaurants have sent me a rasher of bacon, which I am not going to turn my nose up at. I never let them down." — Nick Offerman

Images: Wokandapix/Pixabay; Giphy (4)