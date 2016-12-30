National Bacon Day Memes For 2016 That Prove Bacon Makes The World A Better Place

In need of some reading material this Dec. 30 for National Bacon Day? (Yes, that is a real day.) If so, you're in luck, because reading these National Bacon Day memes for 2016 are the perfect way to start off your greasy, delicious day. Trust me, if you're not craving bacon yet, you will be by the end of this meme collection.

If you're not sure how to spend your Dec. 30, might I suggest cooking up some bacon? It doesn't matter what time of day it is, because bacon goes well with just about anything — isn't that the beauty of it? Breakfast, lunch, dinner, even dessert... it doesn't matter, if you add bacon to the mix, you won't be disappointed. And if you're feeling guilty about eating all this bacon? Don't. As these memes demonstrate, the love of bacon is a universal feeling (or at the very least, a shared American sentiment). It may not be the healthiest thing on the menu, but everything is good in moderation, right?

Now, enough chitchat. Throw some strips in the oven or on the stovetop and get them sizzling while you read through these hilarious bacon-inspired memes. They'll leave you drooling for the good stuff, and on a day like today, there's no excuse for not eating it.





Literally. Prepare yourself.

Precisely.

I feel the same way.

Such a versatile meat.

Doesn't get any better than this.

We are a clever species, aren't we?

Nailed it.

Yeah, it doesn't happen. Ever.

Someone take me there, immediately.

A smart man.

I deem it impossible.

Images: Angele J/Pexels; MemeCenter