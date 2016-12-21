9 Things I Learned From Mario Dedivanovic's Masterclass That Go Beyond Kim Kardashian's Secrets

Few people are as into the daily happenings of the Kardashians than I am, so when I got the opportunity to watch none other than expert makeup guru, Mario Dedivanovic's Masterclass (aka Kim K's go-to makeup artist), I jumped at the chance to pick up a trick or two. While I do consider myself pretty adept at the art of makeup, I wouldn't ever turn down to the chance to learn from one of the best in the industry.

Not to sound uber fan girl or anything, but sitting there watching Dedivanovic craft a makeup look out of Jergens, a lifetime of technique, and some pure magic was like watching Picasso create art on a blank canvas. It was so awesome getting the inside scoop on how he works on photo shoots, backstage, or in the glam rooms of some of the most super famous celebs — including Kim K herself.

As a WOC, I was also happy to discover that applying makeup on women of color is Dedivanovic's favorite thing to do. "You can really intensify makeup for a darker-skinned girl and it still looks natural. The colors really pop on their skin." When he said that Laura Mercier's Translucent Setting Powder is one of his favorite things to use (it's one of my faves, too) — well, that was just the icing on the cake.

Ahead, check out a few of Dedivanovic's most interesting tips.





Jergens Shea Butter Lotion, $7, Amazon

Dedivanovic is a huge fan of Jergens' Shea Butter lotion , and applied it to his model's skin before beginning the makeup process. If Jergens isn't your moisturizer of choice, still use one before adding any makeup for a super smooth base.

2. Use A Brush, Then A Sponge For Foundation

Although a fan of all types of foundations, Dedivanovic primarily uses foundations that are cream based. He explained during the session that they're easier to manipulate on the skin for a more natural look.

Dedivanovic first applies the foundation on his clients with a brush, then uses a damp BeautyBlender to gently press in the product. Another thing to note? The success of your makeup look doesn't rely just on the brand of makeup you choose. "It's about how you manipulate the product," he explained.

BeautyBlender Original Makeup Sponge Applicator & Cleanser Duo, $25, Nordstrom

3. There Is Life Outside Of "Instagram Eyebrows"

Instagram eyebrows definitely have a cult following these days, but Dedivanovic isn't a huge fan. Instead, he prefers to keep the majority of product on the outer corners of the brows, and leave the front as natural as possible. To finish, Dedivanovic likes to use a little hairspray or brow gel, as well as a powder to set his work. If Instagram eyebrows are your thing, by all means, I get it — do you, boo. It's just interesting to get another option to work with.



4. Translucent Powder Is Your BFF

Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, $38, Amazon

"I'm a baker for life," Dedivanovic said during the master class. "I've been baking since I started." He highly recommends baking (applying a couple coats of translucent powder under the eyes for a few seconds) to set makeup so it lasts for hours at a time.

5. Avoid Watery Eyes With the Right Breathing Technique

[Embed]

Dedivanovic's ultimate makeup artist pet peeve are watery eyes. He described how one of his clients uses a trick to hold back tears during makeup application.

"There's a technique one of my clients did where if you feel tears collect, you breathe in through your nose and suck the tears back in," he said.



6. Wash Makeup Brushes With Baby Shampoo

Johnson's Baby Shampoo Original Formula, $5, Amazon

Washing makeup brushes is the bane of my existence — but after I do it, my makeup application improves by about 1 million percent. Dedivanovic explained that when washing his tools, he exclusively uses baby shampoo with a few drops of tea tree oil to disinfect. The baby shampoo is super gentle on the bristles of his brushes, but still gets the job done.

7. Grab A Baby Wipe For Under Eye Fall Out

Pampers 18-Count Sensitive Wipes Convenience Pack, $4, Walgreens



Most of us are aware how annoying it can be to have eyeshadow dust smudge into the creases of our eyes after we just finished slaying the perfect cut crease. Dedivanovic suggested using a baby wipe to gently remove excess product that may fall on your face in the makeup process.

8. Use A Lip Scrub

Bubblegum Lip Scrub, $11, Lush USA

During the class, Dedivanovic told us that he's not the biggest fan of liquid lipsticks, although they're all the rage right now. However, if you're going to rock it, he said to make sure that the lip's surface as smooth as possible, recommending the use of a lip scrub to remove dead skin before lipstick application.

9. Complete Contouring Always Required

If you're not about to do a fashion shoot or appear in a blockbuster film, you don't necessarily have to contour your entire face from forehead to jaw bone every time you go out. Consider a simple nose or cheek contour solely instead of doing everything at once.

"Contour will always be around," Dedivanovic explained. "It's just important to know when or when not to do it."

I'm definitely going to work the things I learned from Dedivanovic's class into my own routine. After incorporating a few of these tips in your daily makeup magic, you'll be a beauty wizard like Mario in no time.

Images: Courtesy Brands; Writer's Own; Instagram; Giphy