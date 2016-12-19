Can You Use BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Highlighter As An Eyeshadow? Here's How To Make The Most Of The Product

I love finding unusual and unexpected ways to use cosmetics. It's fun and creative when products are used for purposes other than which they were intended. Can BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfectors be used in ways different from which they were designed? Of course they can! The pressed powder highlighters are gorgeous and can be used to contour the face or to add glow and shimmer to the shoulders and décolletage. They can also be used as blushes or mixed with clear gloss for lips. Those repurposings seem fairly obvious and maybe even a tad predictable, right? But can you use BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Powders as... eyeshadow?

Yes, you can and here's how! According to the latest tip post on the official BECCA Instagram, all you have to do is moisten an eyeshadow brush. Then dip it into the Opal Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Powder . Apply to lids and BOOM! You will have a gorgeous, metallic eye! The BECCA SSPPPs are so, so versatile and you get more bang for your buck, in addition to flexing your creative makeup muscles.









What makes this tip extra special, however, is the fact that there are two tips embedded within! One quick and easy makeup application tip that I often see is offered here — wetting your eyeshadow brush.

