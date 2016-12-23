Where To Buy 4 Kim Kardashian Looks On Amazon
We’ve been keeping up with Kim Kardashian for almost a decade, and one thing that hasn’t changed is how obsessed we all are with her wardrobe. But until now, her glamorous wardrobe came with a hefty price tag. That’s right, I came up with how to look like Kim Kardashian, both in fashion and in beauty, for way less on Amazon.
There is so much to love about Kim Kardashian’s style, from her clothes to her makeup to her lustrous hair. She’s been dressed by almost every single designer from Balmain to Chanel and Valentino. And, her makeup is always on point too. She’s the reason why contour and highlighting palettes are on everyone’s beauty wish lists. Say what you want about her, but the girl is a trendsetter, and who hasn’t thought about pulling off one of her outrageous outfits. But being Kim Kardashian comes at a price, with the cheapest thing probably being her $770 natural beauty routine.
Since next to nobody can actually afford Kim’s clothes or jet set to Paris to visit Givenchy’s fashion house, I did some digging and broke down two of Kim’s beauty and fashion looks accessible for the non-Kardashian. I included clothes and products that won’t cost more than your rent. Plus, everything you see here is available on Amazon, so you don't even need to fly to Europe to score Kim K.’s look.
Kim's "Wet" VMAs Look
Everyone was obsessed with Kim Kardashian’s beachy look at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. In fact, the inspiration for it was a trip to Hawaii! Turns out the secret behind this hair look is all about the texturizing. Continue on to find out how you can get the look.
Prime Your Hair
Alterna Caviar Complete Correction Hair Cream, $22, Amazon
Prime your hair with a correction hair cream right after towel drying your hair. This leave-in product protects your hair from heat, moisturizes it, makes it more manageable for styling.
Add An Oil
Pura d'Or Moroccan Argan Oil, $16, Amazon
Next, apply a hair oil like this one throughout. This best-selling Pura d'Or Moroccan Argan oil strengthens your hair, while giving you a boost of radiance. It can even be used on skins and nails, too.
Texturize
Kenra Platinum Texturizing Mist, $17, Amazon
The key to a messy beach look is to use a texture spray. Spritz it all over your hair to give your waves more dimension and fullness.
Hold It In Place With A Finishing Spray
Kenra Platinum Finishing Spray, $15, Amazon
To prevent your waves from falling, use a finishing spray. A few sprays will keep everything in place and protect your strands from humidity.
Do Some Highlighting
Laura Mercier Face Illuminator in Addiction, $30, Amazon
You can’t complete any Kim K. look without a serious highlighter. Swirl a fluffy highlight brush in Laura Mercier’s Face Illuminator, tap it over your hand to get and dust some on your face for a glow that looks like you stepped out of the beach.
Her Elegant Blogher Outfit
There’s something about this outfit that Kim wore when she attended a BlogHer conference. It’s so simple yet so elegant. Click on to get the look for your next career event.
Start With A Basic White Top
Three Dots Women’s Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck T-Shirt (S - XL), $17 - 48, Amazon
Start your look with a basic, fitted white top. This crew neck shirt is super comfortable and light enough to wear underneath your clothes.
The Asymmetrical Skirt
GOJANE Women’s Drape Up Asymmetrical Skirt (S - L), $10 - 27, Amazon
This beige asymmetrical drape skirt will bring the sexiness to the ensemble. It’s made from a stretchy fabric with the longer hemline hitting a few inches below your left knee.
Wear Strappy Heels
Steve Madden Women’s Satire Dress Sandal (5.5 - 11), $49 - 90, Amazon
No jokes about these Steve Madden sandals. These strappy, rose gold heels probably cost way less than the ones Kim was wearing, but are just as stylish. With a stiletto heel, crisscross straps, and a metallic finish, these shoes will look great for any occasion.
Add A Necklace
Sterling Silver Italian Cross Choker, $19, Amazon
Kim Kardashian tops this look with a dainty yet gorgeous choker. This choker is made from sterling silver featuring an adjustable chain and small cross sitting vertically.
Her Smokey Eye Look
Kim Kardashian loves rocking a smokey eye. And while she may be known for using $500 worth of makeup, I broke down this look with five simple products and way under the actual price point.
Start With A Nude Eye
L’Oreal Cosmetics Colour Riche Nude Palette, $14, Amazon
This nude palette has the perfect mix of neutral eyeshadows to help you get that smokey eye look, just like Kim’s. Inside this sleek palette contains 10 shades total in a mix of mattes and shimmers and comes with a brush applicator for you to style on-the-go.
Smudge Your Under Eye
Bobbi Brown, Perfectly Defined Eyeliner, $30, Amazon
This creamy eyeliner pencil is super pigmented and glides on easily so you can achieve that smudgy under eye look. Thin applicator lets you get a precise line, and it’s waterproof, staying put for 12 hours. Plus, it has a built-in sharpener!
Add A Volumizing Mascara
MAKE UP FOR EVER Smoky Extravagant Mascara, $33, Amazon
Top off your smokey eye look with this MAKE UP FOR EVER Mascara. Featuring a cone-shape brush, this mascara will give you full, long lashes, clump-free. Just be sure to jiggle the brush at your roots for a ton of extra volume.
Throw On a Nude Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Fallen From The Lipstick Tree in Nude Kate, $45, Amazon
Aside from the pretty brownish nude color, what’s cool about this lipstick is that it has antioxidants that will protect your lips from UV rays. Plus, who can’t resist the rose gold packaging.
Highlight Those Cheekbones
Stila Star Bright Highlighting Palette, $39, Amazon
A Kim Kardashian makeup tutorial wouldn’t be complete without blush and highlight. Use a highlighting palette that also features a blush and bronzer to customize your own radiant look. This palette from Stila features a shimmery blush, bronzer, and highlighter, all packaged in a pretty gold case.
All Laced Up
Kim Kardashian just slays all fashion. She wore this stunning white lace dress and jacket to the Givenchy fashion show in Paris back in October, and now you can too. Keep reading to steal her style.
Start With A White Lace Dress
UONBOX Women’s Lace Bodycon Midi Bandage Dress (XS - L), $58 - 70, Amazon
This dress isn’t as sheer as the one Kim K. wore, but the all-over lace design is giving off the same glamorous vibes. It has a sweetheart neckline with spaghetti straps and a hemline hitting below the knee.
Add The Bomber Jacket
Momo Fashions Satin Bomber (4 - 10), $29 - 30, Amazon
Throw this bomber over the lace dress to make it look a little more casual. It’s made from a satin fabric with an elastic neckline, cuffs, and hem, and adorned with a gold zipper and two side pockets in the front.
Tone The Look Down With Glass Slippers
Naly Women’s Zoey Cinderella Clear Vinyl Bridal Bridesmaid Glass Slipper (5 - 8), $85, Amazon
Kim’s shoes were a complete nod to a certain Disney Princess. Just like Cinderella’s, these pumps are entirely see-through, and have 3.35 inch heel and a nearly half-inch platform.
Top It With A Layered Necklace
Panacea Gold Bar Layered Tassel Necklace, $32, Amazon
Finish off your lacy look with a boho-style layered necklace. This cute necklace one features four layers in one, including a tassel and gold bar. It has an adjustable chain so you can wear it however you’d like.