What Are Kylie Jenner's Favorite Face Masks? She's Revealing Her List On Her Website

Kylie Jenner hasn't been shy about her love of skin care. Whether she's posting about her favorite products for glowing winter skin or running down her favorite overall products, there's always skin care involved. Now, Kylie Jenner's favorite face masks are being revealed thanks to the star's website. Maybe it's because it's the end of the year or maybe it's because she's in a masking mood, but I'm so excited to learn what masks are her go-tos. Considering that it's now the holidays and people are on vacations and breaks, it's the perfect time to pamper yourself and your skin with a Kylie Jenner-approved mask.

While Jenner may be most well-known for her role in Kylie Cosmetics and love of everything makeup, she also seems to understand that great makeup begins with great skin. Of course, that means she's got a clear interest in taking care of her skin. In fact, when Jenner does discuss her favorite makeup routine or products, there's usually a bit of skin care involved. Plus, fans have also seen the reality television star go on a major LUSH haul via Snapchat. Clearly, Jenner has good taste.

Now, Jenner is giving fans more of a look into how she pampers her skin and what she uses. What masks should you invest in according to Jenner?

1. NARS Aqua Gel Luminous Mask

$39, Sephora



Jenner's list has a variety of prices, but this NARS mask is a definitely mid-point.

2. Rodial Pink Diamond Lifting Face Mask

$90, ULTA

This mask is definitely a splurge, but if you're feeling like treating yourself, it could be great for you.

3. Sephora Collection Rose Face Mask

$6, Sephora



If you're looking for an affordable pick, this rose face mask from Sephora makes Jenner's list.

Jenner definitely didn't leave it there, though. She posted several masks at varying price points for fans to try out. From sheet masks to gels, there's something for everyone, and they're all Jenner approved. While you're on holiday vacation or winter break, take Jenner's suggestion and treat yourself.

Images: Courtesy of brands

