7 Looks Kylie Jenner Taught Us We Needed In 2016, From Jacket Dresses To Oversized Everything

Kylie Jenner is a young woman of many talents. Between her being the head of one of the most popular beauty brands in the country and an all-around style icon we love to copy, she's got a lot going for her. But that's no surprise, given that she's one of the most-watched millennials the world has its eyes on. In fact, Kylie Jenner's fashion style has to be one of the most influential on this planet. Everything she wears becomes a huge trend — if Kylie Jenner wears it, it sells. Don't believe me? I'm laying out all of the looks Kylie Jenner taught us we absolutely needed to rock in 2016. There are some that you might not have even known were thanks to Jenner herself. As for the others, well, you're going to leave this article looking for more oversized pieces and thigh high footwear.

2016 was a huge year for Kylie Jenner, but makeup aside, nailing her unique sense of style and influencing young people's closets has got to be one of her biggest achievements. Maybe you're trying to cop her style or just want to look to hers for some unique inspiration. Whatever the reason, Kylie Jenner has got you covered.

1. Thigh High Boots & Mini Skirts Or Dresses

[Embed]

This look oozes sassy.

2. Oversized T-Shirt & Skirt

[Embed]

Seriously, this elevates any oversized piece instantly.

3. Matching Separates

[Embed]

A look you can constantly find on Kylie's feed, Jenner proves that this trend lives on.

4. Cocktail Dress & Denim Jacket

[Embed]

Make your evening wear more appropriate for an everyday look with a denim jacket.

5. Oversized Distressed Shirt As A Dress

[Embed]

Yes, you can pull this look off.

6. Monochrome Outfit

[Embed]

This all white look is classy and chic.

7. Jacket Dress

[Embed]

I have a feeling oversized is going to carry into 2017, folks.







