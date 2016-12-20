What's In Urban Decay's Afterdark Eyeshadow Palette? This Launch Is For Color Lovers

This season has been all about the eyeshadow palettes. It seems like almost every brand out there has come out with one, but none are quite like Urban Decay's Afterdark Palette. The brand's newest surprise launch is going to make you fall in love at first sight. What's in Urban Decay's Afterdark Palette, you ask? Let's just say that color lovers will be awfully excited to see these shadows.

Urban Decay caught their fans completely off guard with their latest launch. They created a 10-shade eyeshadow palette that you didn't see coming. The palette contains all jewel toned colors, but there's a twist. One side has completely wearable everyday hues, while the other holds the pops of color. I'm talking everything from rosy pinks and browns to purples and blues. It's pretty versatile for being jewel toned too. The company is well known for their unconventional hues, and they definitely didn't disappoint this time either.

Want to hear the best part? You don't have to wait to get your hands on it. The Afterdark Eyeshadow Palette is currently available on the Sephora website for $49. That might seem a bit pricey, but when you break it down it's only abut $5 a color.

Considering Urban Decay's single shadows are $19 to $21 each, this is a pretty great deal. Especially since these pans are larger than the singles. Plus you get a double-sided eye brush as well.

Look at those swatches! It doesn't get much prettier than that. Not to mention that the packaging is just as gorgeous as the colors. The box looks to be almost holographic with shades of red, blue, and green showing. You'll definitely want to display this one in your beauty room.

According to the Sephora website, this palette is limited edition as well. There's no telling whether it will be around for a whole season or just a single restock, so you should probably shop while you still can!

