Should You Be Using Anti-Aging Lip Products? Here's What An Expert Has To Say

When my dermatologist told me I needed to start "integrating some anti-aging elements into my routine" three years ago, I came very close to trying to physically harm her. But I did what she said, and am now very grateful that I did. So recently, when I found out that "anti-aging lip care" is a thing (thanks, Vogue.com), my initial reaction was: OMG, I'm three years too late and now my lips are going to get old before the rest of my face does. Thankfully, there are things you can do to protect your lips from signs of aging.

First things first: What exactly does "lip aging" look like? "As we age our lips are becoming thinner and with more lines," says Dr. Marko Lens of Zelens Skincare. "Contours are becoming non well-defined and lips tend to be more dry. Our lips are becoming more susceptible to UV damage and thus there is an increase risk in developing skin cancer on the lips as we age."

... Now do you see why I was so freaked out?!

Even if you're as late to the game on this as I am, there are a few small changes you can make to your daily lip care routine (or, for some of us, start actually doing a daily lip care routine) that will help protect your pout. "The most important step is actually to keep lips always well moisturised," says Dr. Lens. You should also wear a daily SPF lip cream to defend against harmful UV rays. "Topically we should using good lip balms or lip oils that replenish lipids, plump up the lips and help to smooth fine lines that women do not like at all."

As far as injectables go, dermatologists are using hyaluronic acid to increase the volume of age-damaged lips and give them better shape and definition.

In addition to all of these things you can do for your lips, here are five anti-aging lip products will pretty much take care of the whole routine for you.

SkinCeuticals Anti-Aging Lip Repair, $38, SkinCeuticals



This treatment uses two powerful antioxidants — Vitamin E and silymarin — and works on aging skin, chapped lips, free radical damage, sun damage and lip lines.





Clinique RepairWear Intensive Lip Treatment, $28, Clinique



Clinique's intensive lip balm helps repair wrinkles on and around lips while providing antioxidant protection against the environment. This little pink tube also helps boost natural collagen production and keeps your lips feeling soft and hydrated.





Anti-Aging Upper Lip Treatment With UV Chromophores, $66, Dermstore



By replicating the ingredients produced within your body, Bionova's lip cream helps boost your skin's elasticity to make it look smoother, firmer and more youthful.





IT Cosmetics CC+ Lip Serum Hydrating Anti-Aging Color Correcting Crème Gloss, $24, Ulta

When your lips start to age, their color may change (just like the rest of your skin) and this CC gloss helps restore them to their natural shade.





Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion For Lips, $20, Overstock



We've all heard about collagen injections for lips, but this Murad treatment helps reverse signs of aging by applying it topically.









High Performance Anti-Aging And Filler Lip Treatment, $95, Aha Life



This lip treatment from 37 Actives is specially formulated with 20+ anti-aging, ingredients including hyaluronic acid and peptides, which help fight the appearance of wrinkles while treating damage in your delicate lip area.





Zelens Extreme Velvet Treatment Lip Color Collection, $48, Barneys



This high-pigment lipstick is specially formulated with natural ingredients that help plump your lips, reshape contours and reduce the appearance of fine lines for healthier, smoother looking lips.





Images: Courtesy of Brands; Pexels

