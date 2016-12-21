Are The ColourPop X Amanda Steele Eye Shadows Sold Separately? Here's Exactly How You Can Shop These Shades

This brand is giving you something else to look forward to this season! If you thought the missing-Christmas blues were going to settle in once Dec. 25 passes, think again! ColourPop is dropping new products on Dec. 26, and you’re going to want to add them to your cart as soon as they’re available. Are the ColourPop X Amanda Steele eye shadows sold separately? Find out exactly how to shop these shades.



For the first time ever, the brand is launching a pressed shadow palette. So, you’ll be able to shop four of the eye shadows together in one place. The colors that come packaged together range from creamy ivory to deep plum. But, the fun doesn’t stop there. There are also three more shades that come packaged in individual containers, as is typical with ColourPop Super Shock Shadows. The hues you can buy on their own are packed with pigment. There’s shimmering blue, purple and pink, and there’s no going wrong with any of these.

So, shop shades together or purchase them separately, the choice is entirely yours. But, one thing’s for sure — you need at least one of these hues in your life. ColourPop collabs are just too good to say no to.

[Embed]

Get ready to spend some of that cash you got for Christmas. The range also includes lippies, so yeah. There's no way you should deny yourself a purchase.

[Embed]

You'll be able to create some incredibly bold makeup looks with these colors on-hand.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/TrenDMooD/status/811013322665443329]

Get a load of how pretty these are.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/caseyacm/status/811252182259499011]

This collab is sure to bring plenty of Christmas cheer, even if it is a day late.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/ellesxj/status/811272843585470465]

A collection like this is definitely worth freaking out over.

[Embed]

This video reveals what inspired this collection. There's everything from '90s to motorcycle edginess coming through in this line-up, so no wonder you love it so much.

Be ready to shop this set as soon as it drops on Dec. 26!

