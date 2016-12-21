How To Get A Free Robe From Ulta Beauty, Because The Season Of Giving Is Alive

When you think of Ulta Beauty, you probably think about all the best makeup, but the beauty retailer is throwing a free fashion item into the mix this year. Odds are that the beauty stop is already on your list this holiday season, so you might as well make the most of it. How can you get a free robe from Ulta Beauty, you ask? Here's everything you need to know about the deal.

The holiday season is all about finding the perfect gift for the special people in your life. Spending money just comes along with it. Thanks to Ulta, you can now get rewarded for doing your shopping. The company is giving away free robes with certain purchases. Whether you choose to keep it for yourself of gift it to a friend is completely up to you.

According to their Instagram post, to get the free robe, all you have to do is spend $40 on a fragrance purchase. While this deal might not be completely free, it's definitely worth it. Especially if you're already looking to buy a perfume for someone this season anyways. The company ran the same promo last year, but this time there's even more colors and prints to choose from.

The free robe comes in a variety of different options. You can choose from ivory, navy, or pink. They also have a mens style in charcoal grey. They come in sizes small/medium and medium/large. Of course, each one is only available while supplies last.

Free Luxury Robe, ulta.com

This deal works whether you're shopping in store or online too. If you've been eyeing up that perfect fragrance, now is the time to shop. This isn't the only way you can save during the holidays either. By signing up for rewards card, you get points that turn into money off your future purchases.

I hope this makes your holiday shopping a little more merry and bright. Remember, this won't be around forever though.

