What’s The Holiday Shipping Cut Off For Good American? Shop Just In Time For Unwrapping Presents

It’s time to kick it into high gear if you’re still shopping for Christmas presents. And thankfully, if you’re looking to give the gift of extremely well-fitting denim, there’s still some time to make a purchase. What’s the holiday shipping cut off for Good American? Be sure to head to the website ASAP so you don’t miss the deadline!



According to the brand’s Instagram, if you shop before 12 p.m. PT on Dec. 21, not only will your package be there in time for exchanging presents, it will get to you with free (yes, free!) two-day shipping! According to the website, it normally cost an extra $25 to have your package arrive that quickly. But, in the spirit of giving, Good American’s decided to do you a solid and save you some money. So, you better take advantage of this offer while you can.

Whether you’re looking for jeans that focus on highlighting your legs or waist or you’re purely interested in the cut of the pants, there’s a pair that you (and everyone on your list) are bound to love from this collection. So, go on and help your friends and family add a staple piece to their wardrobe in 2017. There’s no better gift than great jeans, if you know what I mean.

This shipping upgrade will ensure your package arrives just in time.



Head to the website before 12 p.m. PT to take advantage of this offer.

You can't go wrong with a present like this!

Good Legs Black 003, $189, Good American

There are some edgy pieces of denim in the range. Perfect for your cool friends, am I right?

Good Waist Blue 013, $169, Good American

But, you'll also find very classic pieces in case people aren't into the distressed options. The jeans come in a range of sizes, too, from 00-24.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/lizheit/status/811618144305422336]

Whether you've been naughty or nice, you deserve a pair of bottoms from this awesome brand.

Images: goodamerican/Instagram (1); Courtesy Good American (2)