Where To Buy All Of 2016's Cult Beauty Products, Because Unicorn Tears Are Somehow Still Available

2016 was a tough year for a lot of reasons (Hilldog, I still believe in you), but there was one serious silver lining: it brought us a whole slew of new, amazing beauty products to obsess over. It may have seemed like all of the good stuff was always sold out (#TBT to sitting at your computer screen every Friday in 2016 until the clock struck 3 p.m. and you could get your hands on a Kylie Lip Kit) but now that everyone has already gotten everything they want, it suddenly all seems to be back in stock. So where can you still buy all of the best cult beauty products of 2016?

Between matte lip kits, cool-colored highlighters and all things unicorn, this year was a serious success for the beauty industry (even though the universe in general may not be on the same page). We saw countless collaborations, exciting new lines and products that were way cooler than anything else in our beauty cabinets (a peach flavored palette, anyone?).

Since the year is almost over, now's your chance to get your hands on all of the hottest products of 2016 (finally...) before a whole new crop pops up next year. I can only imagine what 2017 has in store for our makeup routines.

1. Kylie's Lip Kits

Holiday Box Limited Edition, $290, KylieCosmetics.com



Kylie Jenner was legit the king of 2016. While the rest of us may be thanking our lucky stars that this shitshow of a year is finally over, the youngest Jenner sister has had the best year of her life (and of anyone's life ever). After the first few restocks, the Kylie cosmetics team got the whole supply and demand thing figured out, so now there are plenty of lip kits left over on KylieCosmetics.com for you to fulfill your matte lippie addiction with.





2. Rainbow Highlighter

Wet And Wild Color Icon Rainbow Highlighter, $5.99, Wetandwildbeauty.com



Personally, this product has always been a straight up enigma to me, but everyone else seems to looooooove it. It's a cross between My Little Pony and a straight-up unicorn, but it does make for some seriously sharp cheek bones.





3. Too Faced Unicorn Tears

La Creme Color Drenched Lip Cream in Unicorn Tears, $22, Ulta.com



Looking like a unicorn was one of the biggest beauty trends of 2016 that we did not see coming (see: rainbow highlighter, above) and Too Faced definitely got the memo with their "Unicorn Tears." The product is sold out on the company's website, but still available (for now) at Ulta.com.





4. Tony Moly Sheet Masks

I'm Real Sheet Mask (Set of 2), $6, TonyMoly.com



Tony Moly's products are so damn cute, it's no wonder we're so obsessed with them.





5. Too Faced's Peach Palette

Sweet Peach Eyeshadow Collection, $49, Toofaced.com



Not only does this palette have every nude/peach/brown shade of eyeshadow you would ever need, but it actually smells like peaches!!!! (And the snozzberries taste like snozzberries!)





6. Huda Beauty Lip Contours

Lip Contour in Heartbreaker, $19, ShopHudaBeauty.com



I recently tried out my first Huda Beauty lip kit, and it legitimately changed my life (I've been known to speak in hyperboles, but this actually isn't one, I swear.). The liner and gloss feel amazing, and stay on forever. I totally get why people are so obsessed with these, and I am very much a willing member of the cult of Huda.

7. Jaclyn Hill x Becca Champagne Pop

Becca x Jaclyn Hill Poured Creme Champagne Pop, $38, Sephora.com



Arguably the best day of 2016 was the day that this product was restocked. It's still "Limited Edition," but available on Sephora now, so I'm not totally convinced it isn't here to stay.





8. Pat McGrath Labs Everything

Metalmorphosis 005 Everything, $165, Sephora.com



Pat McGrath's glitter and metallic lip kits were pretty much the stars of Instagram in 2016. Between all of the models/celebrities/superstars who were obsessed with her glittery 004 lip kit and her metallic 005 set, it was only a matter of time before the rest of us normal people became obsessed with them too.





9. Dyson Hair Dryer

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399.99, Ulta.com



The most expensive hair dryer ever? Yes. But kiiiiiind of worth it, if you ask the cult of Dyson (of which, I also happen to be a member).





10. Glossier Haloscope

Glossier Haloscope Face Highlighter, $22, Glossier.com



Highlighter in general was the hottest product of the year (take one look at James Charles' cheekbones to know why) and this Glossier one was the best of the best.





11. Color Pop X Hello Kitty

Hello Pretty Kit, $42, ColourPop.com



Colour Pop just did a major restock of their Hello Kitty Collection (complete with three new shades) and for good reason — Colour Pop and Hello Kitty fans alike simply couldn't get enough of the adorable collab.

12. Pixie Glow Tonic

Pixi Glo Tonic Beauty Elixir, $29, pixibeauty.com

Natural products were bigger than ever, especially those that were super-affordable like this delicious smelling toner from Pixi. It's cleansing and brightening, and it's no wonder why celebs and normal humans like us are totally obsessed.





13. MAC X Selena

Even though the MAC X Selena collection is sold out right now (and for good reason — the stuff is amaaaaaahzing) the lipsticks, eyeshadows, mascara and bronzer of your dreams be back and available for purchase on December 28th on MAC.com.



Images: Courtesy of Brands

