Manicure Bath Bombs Are A Thing You Need To Keep Your Hands Looking Fab

If you spend your evenings pouring glasses of Prosecco and cozying up in water fizzing with bath bombs, then this new beauty trend might be right up your alley: There are now manicure bath bombs just for your nails. The winter time is rough for all things concerning beauty — from chapped lips to dry hat hair, it seems like almost every inch of us gets flaky and cracked, especially our hands. From shoving them into mittens and coat pockets, it seems like it's incredibly hard to keep the dryness at bay.

Enter these manicure bath bombs. If you're in the habit of turning your kitchen into a spa from time to time and painting your nails at the table, then you'll love this beauty product. It has the same idea of a regular bath bomb, just instead of soaking your whole body in those oils and butters, you only hydrate your finger tips. "Just like their larger bath-sized counterparts, manicure bombs are loaded with essential oils, rich moisturizing ingredients, and drool-worthy aromas. However, instead of popping them in the tub, you toss them in a bowl full of water, creating a hand soak with some fun fizzing action," PopSugar reports.

Whether you want to treat yourself or make it part of your weekly beauty regimen, here are some fun ones to test drive:

1. Lemon & Peppermint Bath Bombs

Lemon & Peppermint Bath Bomb, $1.75, Etsy

If you're still coasting on that holiday high, a mini peppermint bomb will be right up your alley. Made with grapeseed oil, epsom salt, and lemon and peppermint essential oils, this will hydrate your nails before you go in and pretty them up.

2. Vanilla Oatmeal Bath Bombs

10 Mini Bath Bombs Mani/Pedi Vanilla Oatmeal, $10, Etsy

Let the soothing scents of vanilla and oatmeal calm you down during these harsh winter months. And if you know you'll like to treat yourself to a hand soak a couple of times per month, why not get a deal and buy 10 at once?

3. Lavender Bath Bombs

Mani/Pedi Bombs, $5.50, Etsy



Pop these sparkly beauties into a small bowl, letting the blend of cocoa butter, coconut oil and almond oil moisturize your cuticles before you paint them in your favorite color.

4. Minty Bath Bombs

Foot Fizzies, $8.50, Etsy



After a long day at work, unwind with some pampering in the form of minty bath bombs. This particular batch combines peppermint, tea tree, and lavender oils for a minty, wintery smell, and uses pink Himalayan sea salt and witch hazel to heal and hydrate your digits.

5. Mani Pops

Mani Pedi Pops, $6.50, Etsy



Can these get any cuter? Bath bombs that mimic cake pops, these sprinkle-dipped balls have skin loving oils like tea tree oil and vitamin e oil to heal dry, winter skin.

If you love pampering your nails at home, make the process a little more special with these fun mani bombs. Not only can you watch them fizz away in a bowl, but they'll release calming aromatherapy scents and leave your hands smooth, which will pep up any weekday afternoon.

Images: Etsy (5)