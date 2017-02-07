8 Times 'The Detour' Nailed Your Own Dysfunctional Family Dynamic

Some families are sickeningly, suspiciously perfect. (What are they even hiding?!) Then there's your family — a ragtag band of gypsies, tramps, and thieves completely incapable of making it twenty minutes into a road trip without things devolving into total anarchy. And if you know that kind of family discord, you know that TBS' The Detour perfectly nails the dysfunctional family dynamic.

Granted, your own family probably doesn't typically find themselves hunted down by biotech conglomerates, hanging out at strip clubs, or in the dens of voyeuristic B&B owners like the Parkers. But Season 1 of this brash Jason Jones & Samantha Bee-created comedy saw plenty of parental, sibling, and nuclear family experiences that are all too real. These include, but aren't limited to: awkward family conferences, a revelation that your actual name isn't what you thought it was, and a fated (literally) shitty synching up of when everyone happens to get food poisoning.

And sure. Your gang of blood-related cohorts may be a mess, but they're your mess! We've teamed up with TBS to round up all the times that endearingly demented Parkers basically were your family. Make sure to catch the commercial-free season premiere of The Detour, Tuesday Feb. 21st at 10 p.m. E/T on TBS.

1. When Nate & Robin Ate Secret Weed

Witnessing your parents on psychoactive substances is just one of the many milestones of becoming an adult. Delilah and Jared may not realize that Mom and Dad are high on THC gummies while they're splashing around in the motel pool. But for someone like yours truly who once walked in on her mom "smoking sage" with a towel stuffed under the door, it really hits home.



2. When Having A Nice Dinner Just Wasn't That Simple



Like we see with the Parkers' trip to Conquistadors Restaurant — an establishment that turns the brutal conquering of the Aztecs by the Conquistadors into mealtime entertainment — the culturally insensitive dinner theater outing is just as much a part of the American experience as it is part of the dysfunctional family experience. As is the accidental but inevitable offending of somebody at the place — whether it's a waiter, the whole restaurant, or someone in your own family.



3. When The Whole Family Got Sick At The Same Time

It's a classic problem of people who spend lots of time in confined spaces together — when one person needs to urgently use the bathroom, you all need to urgently use the bathroom. And like we see with the Parkers, the family that gets food poisoning together at the culturally insensitive dinner cabaret stays together.



4. When The Kids Got It Better Than The Parents

5. When You Realize Your Parents Aren't Legally Married

A dumb piece of paper doesn't mean that your parents are any more of less committed to each other. At least, that's what your parents may have said to you, just as Nate and Robin tell Delilah and Jared. Telling their origin story through flashback, it comes out that they happen not to be married. Technically, that might make you an illegitimate child, but as your parents tell you, you're legitimate to them!



6. And Then, You Find Out You're Not Who You Thought You Were

7. But You Can Always Use The Things You Hate To Bring You Back Together

Just as we see when Robin and Nate are able to (temporarily) heal their breach of trust by berating a man swinging his gun around at an amusement park, a shared disdain for people who are making the world worse is about the strongest glue there is.



8. When You Delude Yourself Into Thinking That Moving Somewhere Else Will Be A "Clean Slate"

