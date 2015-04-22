Happy Earth Day! In honor of this special day dedicated to the awareness and well-being of this beautiful planet, I've collected 21 wise and thoughtful Earth Day quotes to get your gears turning. Whether you're doing something big to commemorate the day, or taking small actions to do your part, these 21 quotes are sure to make you think, process, and understand the importance of your own actions.

The world is a beautiful place, and if we want it to stay that way we have to do our part. Pollution, waste, and depleting of resources are all things that we need so desperately to be more aware of stopping in our day to day lives. After all, this is the planet that we want to be leaving to future generations, but if we don't work hard to reverse some of the damage we've already caused, the Earth won't be able to sustain itself or those of us who inhabit it much longer.

Plant a tree, start recycling, clean up a park, flip off a light switch — the list goes on and on with ways to help clean up our planet. Mother Nature thanks you for your work, and hopefully the positive and influential actions you take today will help affect your lifestyle during the rest of the year. Because really, isn't Earth Day every day? These guys seem to think so, and I do too.

"The Earth laughs in flowers." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"The good man is the friend of all living things." — Gandhi

"We have met the enemy and he is us." — Walt Kelly

"The environment is where we all meet; where all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share." — Lady Bird Johnson

"In wilderness is the preservation of the world." — Henry David Thoreau

"Never does nature say one thing and wisdom another." — Juvenal

"Only when the last tree died and the last river been poisoned and the last fish been caught will we realize we cannot eat money." — Cree Indian Proverb

"If you can't be in awe of Mother Nature, there's something wrong with you." — Alex Trebek

"The proper use of science is not to conquer nature but to live in it." — Barry Commoner

"After a visit to the beach, it's hard to believe that we live in a material world." — Pam Shaw

"A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children." — John James Audubon

"When one tugs at a single thing in nature, he finds it attached to the rest of the world." — John Muir

"He that plants trees loves others beside himself." — Thomas Fuller

"Look deep into nature, and then you will understand everything better." — Albert Einstein

"Forget not that the Earth delights to feel your bare feet, and the winds long to play with your hair." — Kahlil Gibran

"The earth is what we all have in common." — Wendell Berry

"One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken." — Leo Tolstoy

"I only feel angry when i see waste. when i see people throwing away things we could use." — Mother Teresa

"Like music and art, love of nature is a common language that can transcend political or social boundaries." — Jimmy Carter

"You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. what you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make." — Jane Goodall

"What's the use of a fine house if you haven't got a tolerable planet to put it on." — Henry David Thoreau