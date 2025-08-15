Out of all the skin care and makeup steps that exist, contouring might be one of the most complicated. You have to use the right shade of brown to do it — cool-toned, not warm. You have to apply your product to very specific spots on your face. And you have to blend it so flawlessly that no one should even notice it.

Sure, you could follow millions of tutorials online in an attempt to sculpt your features. Or you could try the “53 method,” a contouring hack that’s going viral for being pretty much foolproof. And yes, it literally involves drawing those numbers on your face.

The “53 Method”

This brilliant makeup technique combines two steps at once: concealer and contour. All you have to do? Grab your concealer and draw a “5” underneath your eyes, down the side of your nose, around the side of your mouth, and onto your chin. Then, draw a “3” with your contour that begins on the outer edge of your eye and curves into your cheekbone and jawline. To sculpt the other side, simply mirror the numbers.

If you, by chance, want to make it even easier, begin by placing three dots of each product in their key spots before connecting them via lines — a trick some creators rely on for guaranteed perfection.

Once you have the magic digits drawn, it’s time to blend with a fluffy brush. The end result? An instantly lifted, chiseled beat.

It’s Beauty Pro-Approved

The hack is quickly catching on amongst the beauty crowd on TikTok, where countless creators are posting videos showing off their attempts — all of which have been successful. As @aliciabreuer0 wrote in hers, “‘I find contouring so hard.’ Me:” with the caption, “You need to use the 53 method!! Super easy.” Meanwhile, @gold.en_queen proclaimed that “contouring just got a major glow-up. This trick makes sculpting your face so much easier. Snatched in seconds.”

Besides being super simple, the method also works regardless of the kind of products you’re using. A scroll through TikTok will show that some folks prefer sticks, while others use cream-based formulas. You can also choose to blend with either a brush or a beauty sponge.

Whether you’re prepping for a night out or just want a more chiseled makeup look, the “53 method” delivers a seamless sculpt in seconds.